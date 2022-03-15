Take part in The Engineer’s latest survey and enter our prize draw for £100

At a time of rapid technological change an effective approach to innovation is critical to maintaining a competitive edge and staying one step ahead of the competition. But what does effective innovation process actually look like? And what measures can organisations take to bolster and supercharge their approach to innovation?

To help build a picture of how engineering companies are innovating in today’s climate we’ve joined forces with innovation process specialist PatSnap to ask a number of key questions.

For instance, do you have a formal innovation process? DO you use any specific tools, technologies or process to drive this process, and to understand your competitive environment? What challenges and pinch points do you face? And how do you address and overcome these obstacles?

By taking part in this survey – which should take no more than 5 minutes to complete – you will help shape The Engineer’s coverage of this important area. And, as a thank you for taking part, you’ll be entered into prize draw for £100 in retail vouchers.

