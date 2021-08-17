Engineering leaders take centre stage at The Engineer’s keynote conference

Visitors to The Engineer keynote conference – a new event running for the first time alongside the 2021 Engineering Design Show (19- 20 October, Coventry Building Society Arena) – will hear from some of the UK’s leading engineers about the role they’re playing in addressing some of society’s most pressing challenges.

Over the course of two fascinating days speakers from across industry will explore some of the key engineering trends, technologies and projects that are transforming the wider world and provide some inspiring examples of how engineers are driving the development of cleaner forms of energy generation, sustainable mobility solutions, innovative manufacturing systems and medical technologies that can help address the challenges posed by ageing population.

On day one of the conference, delegates will hear from Rolls-Royce CTO Paul Stein about the engineering challenges of net zero, and Airbus Defence and Space satellite chief Matt Perren about the UK’s fast growing space sector and the ways in which space technology are helping address terrestrial problems. We’ll also be joined by McLaren Automotive CEO Mike Flewitt, who will be announcing the winner of the EDS Show’s Springboard awards, a competition set up to celebrate innovative engineering startups.

Day two will begin by exploring the role that engineers are playing in addressing some of the healthcare challenges we face and will feature former ventilator Challenge CEO Dick Elsy (who will tell the story behind UK industry’s remarkable effort to scale up production of life-saving COVID-19 ventilators) and the director of the UCL Institute for Healthcare Engineering, Professor Rebecca Shipley. Moving away from the medical sector our final speaker, Prof Rab Scott – head of digital at the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre in Sheffield – will talk to delegates about some of the technologies that will revolutionise the world of manufacturing in the months and years ahead.

Commenting on this year’s line-up, editor of The Engineer Jon Excell said, “Engineers are at the forefront of solving many of the biggest challenges we face, and The Engineer Keynote Conference will celebrate that. We’re really looking forward to hearing how some of the UK’s biggest engineering firms and most prestigious institutions are helping to drive the development of the technologies that will hopefully help shape a greener, healthier and safer world.”

