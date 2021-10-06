Thales sets out plan for Net Zero

Product innovation aligned with eco-design and supply chain engagement are two elements that will help Thales’ become a Net Zero company by 2040.

In a presentation to analysts and investors on October 5, 2021, Thales set out plans to be safer, greener, and more inclusive as it moves forward with its ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) action plan.

Compared to a 2018 baseline, the company intends by 2023 to reduce GHG emissions by 35 per cent versus a previous target of 20 per cent. This will rise to 50 per cent by 2030 against a previous target of 40 per cent.

According to Patrice Caine, chairman and CEO of Thales, these objectives are consistent with limiting global warming to 1.5 deg C. Thales said it will start SBTi certification to substantiate its progress.

As well as targeting its own emissions output Thales will also engage with suppliers and provide support for their efforts to reduce carbon emissions, with action plans of the 150 most polluting suppliers approved and launched by 2023. This systematic engagement with suppliers is designed to align them with Thales’ 2030 emissions target.

“We are…part of the shift towards more frugal and sustainable technologies,” said Caine. “Eco-design is core to all our developments in order to deliver products that are small, lightweight and as energy efficient as possible.

“Some of our innovations also offer customers ways to significantly reduce their emissions: for example, our aircraft flight path optimisation systems could reduce the environmental footprint of the air transport sector by 10 per cent… there’s no need to wait until aircraft fleets are renewed or new engines can be developed.”

He continued: “We have the same approach to digital technologies. We are developing ‘frugal algorithms’ and moving toward smart data rather than Big Data which reduces demand for computing power and…limits energy consumption.”