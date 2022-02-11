In this special video we reveal the category winners of the sixth annual Collaborate To Innovate Awards as well as the winners of this year’s big trophies: The Engineer Grand Prix Award (the winner of the winners) and The Future Thinking prize, a new trophy sponsored by our C2I2021 headline partner Babcock International Group. Enjoy the show!
The Engineer 2021 C2I Awards virtual ceremony
Visit the UK’s dedicated jobsite for engineering professionals. Each month, we’ll bring you hundreds of the latest roles from across the industry.View jobs