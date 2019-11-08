A new era dawns for The Engineer magazine

The UK’s longest-running engineering publication unveils a striking new version of its much-loved print version

When you’re 163 years old you need a makeover every now and again, and since moving to a new home earlier this year (London’s Mark Allen Group) we’ve been exploring how we can supercharge The Engineer: how we can build on our history, maintain our seat at the ring-side of technological innovation, and engage existing readers whilst reaching out to the next generation. A redesigned version of our much-loved print magazine – which should be landing on engineer’s desks around the UK any moment now (8th November, 2019) – represents the first phase of this exciting new chapter.

Officially launched at The Engineer’s Collaborate to Innovate Awards party – which took place in London earlier this week (6th November 2019) – the new-look magazine is a heartening reminder of industry’s enduring appetite for print. We are, of course, also looking at how we can enhance and build on our digital offering, and we look forward to sharing these developments with readers in due course. In the meantime, you can read a digital version of the magazine here, and if you don’t currently receive a hard copy but would like to become a regular reader please do drop us a line at circulation@markallengroup.com

Whilst there is much that will be familiar to regular readers in the redesigned issue, there’s also plenty of new content to get your teeth into: from “talking point” which provides a snapshot of the heated debate that can be found here on the website, to the first in a new series of articles celebrating some of the UK’s most exciting emerging engineering entrepreneurs. We’ve also bolstered our coverage of some of the technologies and personalities that have laid the groundwork for the modern age of innovation through an expanded delve into our classic archive and a new series of articles profiling some of history’s “Late, great engineers”.

Meanwhile, championing the role that engineers play in addressing some of our most pressing challenges remains at the heart of the publication’s remit. And what better way to mark our relaunch than by exploring what’s increasingly regarded as the biggest challenge we face as a species: the rise of the drug-resistant superbug.

As we report, it’s a huge, potentially civilization-threatening problem, requiring action on many fronts. And from the development of new diagnostic techniques to infrastructure innovations that can help prevent the spread of infection, engineers have a major role to play.

According to the government’s outgoing chief medical officer Prof Dame Sally Davies in our latest Viewpoint column, it’s also a problem that requires specialists of all disciplines to step out of their silos and work together.

It’s a pressing and terrifying issue. But as the winning entries to The Engineer’s annual C2I awards illustrate, there are plenty of reasons to be hopeful that the engineering community is equipped with the collaborative mindset required to rise to the challenge.

You can read more about all of this year’s winners and shortlisted finalists here. In the meantime, we hope you enjoy the new look