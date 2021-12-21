Jason Ford, news editor at The Engineer, talks to Conor Sheehan, Application Development Engineer – Automotive at DuPont, about the causes of thermal runaway in EV batteries and how products such as CellShield and Safepak can help mitigate against this occurrence.
The Engineer Talks EP18: understanding thermal runaway
By The Engineer
