The Engineer Talks EP3: Upskilling for additive

Welcome to the  third episode of The Engineer Talks, a new series of bite-sized video interviews with industry leaders from across a range of sectors.

In this short interview The Engineer’s editor Jon Excell talks to Jem Drew, Applications Engineering Manager, EMEA at additive manufacturing giant Markforged about some of the skills challenges and opportunities presented by the rise of additive manufacturing

Further Information

markforged.com/additive-manufacturing-movement

Contact: emeasales@markforged.com

