The Engineer Talks EP8: Offshore wind and the circular economy

In this episode The Engineer talks to Dr Tom Wildsmith and Lorna Bennet from the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult about the need to create a circular economy for the offshore wind sector.

ORE Catapult and RenewableUK are hosting a virtual conference on Circular Economy + Renewable Energy on 29th June.

Hosted by journalist Kate Russell, this all-day event features speakers from a variety of sectors on their shared sustainability challenges. The lively format will feature a mix of panel debate, presentations, interviews, technology showcases and a virtual visit to the ORE Catapult labs and facilities. You’ll have the chance to put your questions to speakers from the Crown Estate, Royal Society of Chemistry, Vestas, LM Wind Power, University of Leeds and founders of some of the UK’s most disruptive innovators in the circular economy arena.