Take part in The Engineer’s 2020 salary survey

Make your voice heard in the largest industry-wide salary survey of its kind and enter a prize draw for £100 of retail vouchers.

Last year, in our fourth annual engineering salary survey, we asked UK engineers from across industry to tell us how they felt about their jobs and how much they get paid.

With almost 1600 engineers from across 11 sectors of UK industry taking part, the survey provided an illuminating picture of life in engineering, from levels of job satisfaction and how pay and benefits in some sectors differ to others, to the number of women in the profession and how their earnings compare to those of their male colleagues.

Key findings last year included an average year on year salary increase of 6.5 per cent; the news that almost 45 per cent of all engineers in the UK are considering a change of job; and growing worries over the the impact of Brexit on job security. You can read the full report of our 2019 survey here.

Following a year of unprecedented challenges It will be interesting to see what – if anything – has changed and what has remained the same, when we sit down to analyse the results of the 2020 survey, which you can take part in here.

As with last year, not only will your feedback make a valuable contribution to our ongoing coverage of this important issue, but your answers will also be fed into our online salary benchmarking tool, which you will be able to use to see how your salary compares with that of your peers.

The full results of the 2020 Salary Survey, which we are running in partnership with technical recruitment specialists CBS Butler, Morson Group, and Matchtech, will be revealed in March 2021.

To take part, and to enter a draw to win £100 of retail vouchers click here:

All data collected will be aggregated and all information you may provide will remain totally anonymous.

Index image credit: magele-picture via stock.adobe.com