EV range boost with fresh approach to thermal management

Electric vehicle range could increase by five per cent following a project at Ricardo to optimise in-car thermal and energy management systems.
Partnering with Jaguar Land Rover and using a Jaguar I-PACE as a demonstrator vehicle, Ricardo said its engineers will look holistically at whole vehicle thermal management system and use digital modelling techniques to optimise thermal and control systems.
The research will optimise energy consumption and driver/passenger comfort, with the aim of increasing electric vehicle range by five per cent while reducing overall cost by 10 per cent. The project has been funded by the Office for Zero Emissions Vehicles (OZEV) in partnership with Innovate UK.
In a statement, Teri Hawksworth, president, Ricardo Automotive and Industrial EMEA said: “The UK government has committed to banning the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030. There is a real need for innovative technology solutions which will drive cost out of electrification and enhance electric vehicle performance, efficiency, safety and cost, to encourage consumer take-up.
“Leveraging Ricardo’s proven track record in electrification engineering and green mobility solutions, we are very pleased to have received the funding, which will enable us to support the mass adoption of electrification by making it more affordable and help the UK reach its ambitious net zero goals.”
Currently, when drivers turn up the heat in their car in winter or use air conditioning in the summer, electrical energy consumption increases, reducing the range of an electric vehicle by almost one third. To reduce thermal system energy consumption, individual technologies have been proposed, but they do not account for the rest of the vehicle systems to take advantage of them.
Now, a team at Ricardo will take a system level methodology and apply advanced control approaches which automatically establish the best way of integrating new components and thermal system architectures into electric vehicles.
Additionally, the project will seek to improve range by reducing energy consumption, product development time and costs through a predictive thermal management system using an electronic horizon. Ricardo added it will also optimise driver/passenger comfort using a ‘comfort controller’, an approach to the in-car passenger experience that regulates heat sources to achieve a comfort level instead of a specified temperature.
This looks very similar to the heat pumps argument that we will need to wear warmer clothes and accept a colder life. Like most drivers that I know, I start out with the heating high on a cold day than set to comfort levels for longer journeys, (or vice versa on really hot days).
Comfort is a very subjective and imprecise subject it is hard to envisage an algorithm understanding my wife’s need for high temperatures as soon as she gets into a car!
There will be a big market for the sort of clothing that the olden-days sports car drivers used.
So it comes down to a choice between travelling and freezing or being warm and not going far. Terrific. This is progress? Perhaps some form of kerosene heater might be considered or enhanced interior insulation.
Does night time driving also get limited when using headlights (which a lot of drivers seem unable to do even now).
Could this technology be applied to building windows (offices and homes)?
None of the offices that I’ve worked in had curtains to keep in (or out) heat like a home.
May be a way to reduce energy efficiency of buildings without resorting to heat pumps etc.