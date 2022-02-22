This week’s poll: have you seen any Brexit benefits?

Twenty five months ago – after years of rancorous public debate and political deadlock – the UK left the EU. In this week’s poll we’re asking whether UK manufacturers and engineers are yet to see any of the promised red-tape busting, export boosting benefits.

When, back in 2016, the case was made for leaving the EU the UK’s engineering community was, it seems, as divided as the rest of the country, with just over half of the 1400 respondents to our June 2016 poll on the topic telling us they would be voting to remain. Judging from the responses to our periodic return to the issue over the course of the past few years many of these divisions remain.

However, now that more than two years have elapsed since the UK’s official exit from the world’s biggest trading block it seems sensible to ask the question again. Particularly given that some of those sectors most beguiled by the promises of the leave campaign (farming and fishing to name two) now face a potentially terminal export and labour shortage crisis directly linked to that fateful decision.

In this week’s poll we’re asking whether you believe Brexit has delivered any of the benefits promised by its cheerleaders, and specifically what it has meant for industry?

Perhaps you feel it’s still too early to tell? After all, for 12 of the past 24 months the UK remained a part of the single market and customs union. Perhaps the devastating economic impact of the pandemic makes it hard to gauge? Or maybe you have already discerned some clear uplifts or problems resulting from that June 2016 referendum vote. Either way, do let us know and help us build a picture of how UK engineering and manufacturing is feeling on the issue now that the dust is beginning to settle.

Please cast your vote, and as always feel free to expand on your response in the comments section below. All comments are moderated.