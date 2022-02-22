This week’s poll: have you seen any Brexit benefits?

Twenty five months ago – after years of rancorous public debate and political deadlock – the UK left the EU. In this week’s poll we’re asking whether UK manufacturers and engineers are yet to see any of the promised red-tape busting, export boosting benefits.
When, back in 2016, the case was made for leaving the EU the UK’s engineering community was, it seems, as divided as the rest of the country, with just over half of the 1400 respondents to our June 2016 poll on the topic telling us they would be voting to remain. Judging from the responses to our periodic return to the issue over the course of the past few years many of these divisions remain.
However, now that more than two years have elapsed since the UK’s official exit from the world’s biggest trading block it seems sensible to ask the question again. Particularly given that some of those sectors most beguiled by the promises of the leave campaign (farming and fishing to name two) now face a potentially terminal export and labour shortage crisis directly linked to that fateful decision.
In this week’s poll we’re asking whether you believe Brexit has delivered any of the benefits promised by its cheerleaders, and specifically what it has meant for industry?
Perhaps you feel it’s still too early to tell? After all, for 12 of the past 24 months the UK remained a part of the single market and customs union. Perhaps the devastating economic impact of the pandemic makes it hard to gauge? Or maybe you have already discerned some clear uplifts or problems resulting from that June 2016 referendum vote. Either way, do let us know and help us build a picture of how UK engineering and manufacturing is feeling on the issue now that the dust is beginning to settle.
Please cast your vote, and as always feel free to expand on your response in the comments section below. All comments are moderated.
Brexit is, was, and will forever be a con by the Con-servatives as a sop to their ultra-nationalist members and bedfellows, that either thrive on nostalgia for colonial days of empire (the deluded) or the vicious bigots (the racists) that stirred xenophobia and latent white supremacists into voting for the hostile environment loved by Tory home secretaries including the current incumbent.
There’s not one single positive benefit unless you fall into one of these ideological camps. Add the delight of Putin and his cronies – at the fragmentation of society and the break-up of Europe – and you have what we have; the oligarchs laughing all the way to a swiss bank with the other despots of history.
Brexit has ruined the UK on so many levels. For the manufacturing and engineering community, especially the SME sector, it is absolutely disastrous. I would like us to remove the current Government, negotiate greater alignment with the EU, rejoin the Single Market and ultimately retake our place in the heart of Europe where we belong.
I voted “Any benefits are outweighed by the cons”, but it was a toss-up. It has also made life more difficult.
Lump those votes together and you get a pretty good indication of the nations mood now.
Are the other circa 11% mates of Bojo?
I am sure he has suffered in no way at all. Quite the opposite.
I voted to leave the EU. Unfortunately, leaving has caused more problems and when the delivery of high quality air compressors coming from the continent is now something like 16-17 weeks I find that I am loosing sales to companies supplying cheaper machines. When a factory that relies on compressed air and the compressor has given up the ghost they are not prepared to wait that length of time for a replacement.
Sadly the only actual benefits from Brexit go to the financial spivs and speculators. Equally sadly they were the ones producing all the fake news and misinformation and for supposed intelligent analsysts they did not look at all the factors involved. That class of ‘industry’ is famous for its short term thinking and inability to recognise and deal with all the things that as engineers we all know come back to bite us!
Most of the people that I spoke to about Brexit said they only voted to leave because there were too many foreigners coming in to UK and not working and just expecting hand outs, and by voting to leave thought it would stop or slow down the process ,if not for that they would have voted to remain.
Many of us in the Celtic fringe (Scotland, Northern Ireland, Ireland, and possibly Wales?) would be only too happy to support Andy Pye and England in re-negotiating membership. Europe needs the UK, – it’s a win-win.
The typical Ulster businessman was ‘loyal to the Crown, – but more loyal to the half-crown’.
Yes difficulties but Brussels “United States of Europe” must remain in the past.
The loss of involvement in R&D projects formerly promoted by the EC across a wide spectrum of interest areas is one of the biggest negative results. But hey! Financiers and politicians don’t want to be involved in grubby matters like that. Thankfully there are still some options to be involved but I fear the UK’s position has been seriously weakened.
Thanks to the Tories, the UK was on a downward slide well before Brexit with manufacturing decimated, strategic industries sold off, off-shoring, lack of investment and cheap foreign labour. Brexit has changed none of this.
The referendum was 100% a political gamble by Cameron – that 100% failed.
We are definitely an isolated island now with the drawbridge up. Difficult to export and import items and a workforce that has had its skills undermined, is badly funded, lacks training and is subject to diminishing rights in the work place. No amount of digging will get us out of this hole.
Those who voted for Bozo and his Tories to ‘get Brexit done’ have been well and truly done.
Is it too early to say?
Has Britain really moved on since leaving the EU? I think Not. As Covid has sadly been ‘the only game in town’ then all of us in the West, including Europe, have been stuck in glue and have been unable to move on.
Britain was treated as 2nd class in the EU and this would be the same if we re-joined.
I very much hope we will be able to move on very soon. I share many comments above including those of Mr Gill.
Strange not a single comment that actually details an opportunity or benefit, yet 40 votes say an improved opportunity exists. I wonder what they voted for?
Not forgetting the tosspots of history…
Brexit got us Johnson as a PM, the UK is in trouble now.
The “mother” of parliament’s is being run by a serial liar.
He has no morals, just the lust for power.
whether it’s coincidence or a causal effect the number of Statutory Instruments passed each year by Parliament greatly reduced after 2016 the year of the referendum:
2010 2967
2011 3131
2012 3327
2013 3290
2014 3481
2015 2057
2016 1243
2017 1289
2018 1387
2019 1409
2020 1617
2021 1467
I agree with the first post by Evil Villain. It hasn’t benefited the UK and hasn’t benefited Europe. Lots of “Just in Time” components that could have been obtained promptly are now delayed, and this is not simply due to the pandemic. Even sending a personal package to someone in Europe leaves the recipient having to pay an import tax. We could lose out culturally too with our European neighbours. The US clearly didn’t see the UK as being the big player to do trade with. So far there has not been a positive story in the news that demonstrates Brexit success.
I used to work as a sales applications engineer and something a prospective customer said to me 20 years ago has stuck with me “we only work with suppliers who are easy to work with”. Since brexit I am often reminded of her comment. We are a small Irish company and our supply base was 80% from the UK. Its now 30%. The only reason is that those suppliers became too hard to do business with. Delays in customs, additional charges, difficulties returning product, form filling etc. It saddens me because like us they were small companies and had supplied us for years. Some have now even closed. They failed not because they were incompetent or inexpert but because a layer of bureaucracy was foisted upon them by a bunch of nationalist toffs.
On a personal level, it has led to extra household costs, notably in travel, and with sending and receiving goods.
My wife is French and my daughter has dual-nationality. In normal circumstances prior to the Covid pandemic, we would typically travel to France to stay with my Belle-Mere three to four times a year and sometimes make numerous smaller trips.
We need to pay £280 to £420 each year now for our cat to be issued with a health certificate prior to travelling to France. Our cat previously had a UK issued European Pet Passport. My Belle-Mere has had to change her French national identity card for a full passport in order to be able continue to visit us.
We’ve had to make extra payments for parcels delivered to our address in the UK from companies and individuals based in the EU. Some suppliers have removed the UK as a destination that they will send goods to.
We had to purchase a replacement country indicator for our car as well as the UK Government decided on their whim to make the totally unnecessary change from GB to UK.
Sales at a previous company I worked for declined leading up to the Brexit vote and dropped significantly after, leading the parent company to impose new management and forcing a 20% redundancy program of which I, after working for them for 12 years was one casualty.
In my current work, it means having to accommodate both CE and the new UKCA marking resulting in extra work, more time on non-productive paperwork instead of designing products, and more “material” and stock to manage.
I cannot think of a single benefit to myself, in my personal or professional life, that Brexit has brought about.
We don’t have to stay on this disastrous trajectory; no competent board of directors would watch ineptly. Join the European Movement, strengthen & develop your networks & its ability to stop more carnage.
Benefits to business in N I. The protocol has brought problems,along with opportunities. The problems can be solved with proper negotiation. We do not want toxic, divisive society any more in NI. We have had a bizarre situation for centuries, now worse because of bloody brexit.
we get back and keep our sovereignty and no it is not some nebulous concept, ask the Ukrainians, the country gets to make decisions that suit it’s own strengths and weaknesses you may not like the current lot in power but wait around and there will be another election (remember you never got any opportunity to change anything in the EU/EEC in the last 40 years of membership ). and for trade, EU membership distorted historic UK trade patterns and over time trade with the EU will fall relatively and increase outside of the EU. that in and of itself it a very good thing. it was happening even while we were in the EU (proportion of exports to the eu peaked around 20 years ago- before we left we were the only country except cypress ( or maybe Malta) that had more trade out of the EU than in it. the natural order or trade is being restored and that will play to the countries strengths more than artificial trade distortions of the EU treaties. And of course world trade is growing much faster and has more upside in terms of growth than the EU.