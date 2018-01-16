This week’s poll: Carillion collapse

The dramatic collapse of construction giant Carillion – which this week (Monday 15th Jan) went into liquidation with debts of around £1.5bn – has major ramifications for public services across the UK and threatens the delivery of key construction projects and maintenance of critical infrastructure.
Though not exactly a household name, the firm – which employs 43,000 people around the world including 20,000 in the UK – is one of the government’s biggest private contractors. Last July, despite concerns that it was struggling, it was awarded two major contracts worth £1.3bn to build key sections of the planned HS2 network. It is also a major supplier of services to UK schools, prisons, hospitals and the MOD. Reports that firemen in Oxfordshire are on standby to deliver school meals underline the depth of the problems ahead.
The collapse of the firm has been greeted with shock and disgust, amplified by reports that its former bosses have been amply rewarded despite the company’s dismal performance. Its former CEO, Richard Howson, will continue to receive his £660,000 salary until October 2018 despite stepping down in autumn 2017, whilst his replacement, who was due to step aside this month (January 2018) was also due to be paid until July 2018.
Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn has called the collapse a “watershed moment” and argued that it is time to end “rip off privatisation”. Others have expressed astonishment at the fact that the government continued to award key contracts to Carillion despite knowing that it was struggling (it issued three major profit warnings between July and November of last year) and have called for a fundamental to the way in which private contracts are awarded and managed.
In an effort to address the crisis the government has convened its emergency Cobra committee and has pledged to continue paying the 19,500 Carillion staff who work in public sector jobs. However, firms working on purely private sector contracts will only get 48 hours of support. And with Carillion thought to owe money to around 30,000 individual firms, this could have big implications for many members of the UK supply chain.
In this week’s poll, we’d like to gauge your reactions to the crisis. Does it sound the death knell for the public-private initiatives or highlight the need for a change in approach? Should the blame be placed entirely with the government? And do you think Theresa May’s administration – with the help of industry – will manage to navigate a path through the crisis?
The question that should be asked is put simply “Are the civil servants who do the work on these big deals really up to it”.
Too often the lowest bidder, not the best company wins contracts, this is true to some extent in all business, but, all to often after the contract has been signed the prices start to rise. Who pays for this? the tax payer. If more diligence is taken in the awarding of the contract then the current mess and price increases may become less common place.
Utterly useless politicians in this country and civil servants should be very highly qualified and up to the job – they’re our last line of defence after all. Privatisation never really works for public services, you need to spend lots of money to get things right and shareholders would veto that, naturally. So we end up with cash starved rubbish!!
The recent school buildings in England are so expensive and full of un-necessary cosmetic. Colourful cladding, different types of chairs in every room, architects designing classroom where the pupils are sitting in a fish shape, etc…End results of this innovations that is not needed: Grenfell tower, Carillon collapse, and not enough money left for the teachers’ salary, or the cleaning staff who have to commute in a non-existent public transport. Fancyful schools (and hospitals) are not needed and not “the best for our children” It is like the people building the school gobble all of the salesmanship and have not learned anything or any values from it: sobriety, frugality, need, discipline, etc…
The question that should be asked is “How can any senior executive be paid an enormous bonus when the company is trading insolvently?”
Why does nobody ask questions of the people who authorize the payments to these executives? Why are the executive employment contracts allowed to be written in such a way that there is no penalty for gross incompetence. or failure to meet committed targets and obligations?
This is due to poor management of the company by the controlling minds of management and lack of due diligence from the banks.
There must be aggressive profits claw back from shareholders, banks, and directors remuneration that have been made in anticipation of profits covering the last ten years.
The money is out there in the wrong hands and there must be aggressively recovered, to protect pension funds, small contractors, and the taxpayer from losses.
The definition of the phrase ‘those in power’ has been demonstrated all too often to be synonymous with self-serving corruption. Unfortunately, there seems to be a climate of unbridled greed within our society, with little or no regard to the consequences. I firmly believe that Carillion’s problems are rooted in too many of those at the upper end of the food chain taking unjustified and unearned advantage of their position, to the detriment of anyone and anything in their way.
Well put Ian. I could not agree more. Corruption and Greed by the Spivs running the Companies + corrupt and weak govenance is a recipe for disaster for the many.
+1 to Chris 1:10pm
What comes clearly over in this collapse is that Carillion used a great deal of SME subcontractors on strict 120 day payment terms that had them already on potential cashflow issues , but now they may have 4 months worth of invoices that will never be paid ! I find now it is essential that on definitely public contract the SME gets some form of protection – The Civil Service was aware of the high debt and the pension shortfall , but did nothing – a normal D&B check would have highlighted the issue – begs belief
Directors made mistakes as all humans do and quite rightly got the boot ( albeit with overly generous severance payments) , but it was aggressive shorting that prevented them from stabilising the company financially. As a result employees lost their jobs, shareholders have lost , banks have lost, vital infrastructure projects have come to a halt, and the government is left with one almighty headache. The big winners are the fat cats in the city who make money from having money. It’s time shorting was made illegal in the UK , there are other financial instruments that enable hedging against a falling share price
The answers to most of these questions posed is simple: do not let a grocer’s daughter and a bunch of spivs and barrow-boys (for younger readers, those who during war-time and times of austerity were ‘in’ when anything was going well but ‘out’ when the payments had to be made) and conn-artists loose anywhere where decency, honesty -what a carpenter once described as ‘good measure pressed down’- and integrity are the route to success. Chickens, home and roost would seem to be appropriate words. [Am I a left-ist pinko?] Evidence of a wider malaise? eating the seed-corn? I am just waiting to read or hear about the internal reports from staff with the interests of the Company at heart, advising the directors that what they are doing is wrong, dangerous, likely to cause it to fail: and who were dismissed for getting far too close to the truth and having the courage to say so.
Unfortunately there are a lot of small sub-contracting companies now in the situation of not likely to get payment for goods or services ordered by Carillion and likely to also cease trading due to cash flow problems. As a sub-contracting company we are very careful who gets credit and even more careful once with a credit account payment is received on our terms, just because Carillion are a big company does not necessarily mean they pay on time! There is a similar situation with dairy farmers and the big supermarkets, they take a long time to pay and they don’t pay to cover the costs of running a dairy herd. Never trust anyone with your money has always been my motto……….
“Taxpayers to take the hit on Carillion collapse” is a newspaper headline today.
Surely, if all the public sector contracts continue as before — particularly the facilities management projects — with government paying directly the ex-Carillion employees and subcontractors working at the sharp-end, then the cost to the public purses will be considerably less. This way we cut out fat-cat salaries and undeserved bonuses of the Carillion directors that could not control the company properly, and concentrate totally on the jobs in hand. .
YES
If you accept a contract with 120 day payment terms, more fool you. It is now quite clear you would be all the better for not having the job at all. Perhaps the Public Sector in placing the overall major with a “large” major contractor should insist that it be “open books” and that payments should flow to the sub-contractors first, with the balance to the major afterwards. ie Subbies get paid first.
Looking the notes, we are all incredulous at how anyone can be paid an enormous bonus for such a calamity. I have always found myself sad at how nearly all African nations waste there natural resources and wealth though blatant corruption and disregard for anyone or anything else. Hard to believe the same has happened in the UK, who will pay any price for this?
If the government has made a mess of handing out contracts, why would anyone then suggest they should do more and attempt to do the actual work?
People look back on the old days with nostalgia, but the reality is that before privatization half the country was on strike. Now imagine that Carillion was run by the government and every week a different section of that organisation went on strike!
Well if this is anything like the banking crisis no-one will be held to account and the inept management will go unpunished and no recovery of undeserved dividends and bonuses.
How does something like this happen? Simple the White Hall pencil necks who dish out the contracts haven’t got a clue and they should shoulder some of the responsibility and should be sacked. And not get a thundering great handshake severance pay.
What needs to be done to fix it? Alex Morris has already written it above. Will some-one in government just do it without all the lawyers jumping on the band wagon and costing more tax payers money.
Whichever way you cut it yet again it appears the higher up the food chain you are the more likely it is you will get your bacon. The FAT cats get fatter and the lesser mortals can scrap for whatever is left, if anything! The pity is the smaller sub contractors will, in some cases, go out of business. The Government must shoulder the lions share of the blame, due diligence???? And as for awarding more contracts to keep the sinking ship afloat, beggars belief. When all is said and done it will be the poor old tax payer paying the bill yet again. Ministers and civil servants alike you should be ashamed.
Will we ever get a real picture of what has gone here? I would be dismayed but not surprised to learn that the suits running the place and the financials and legals that came up with the 120day terms (no doubt feeling very pleased with themselves) have been an elite milking the system – it’s not as if they haven’t been getting paid by government is it? Where has all that money gone? At the end of the day those doing the REAL value adding hard graft – probably on lower wages and the SME’s doing real work get completely done over and carry the cost – including all the extra stress and strain this will cause – detracting from getting anything useful and satisfying done with their time. Would I be surprised if the suits with no mortgages are on a yacht somewhere exotic saying it’s a shame it’s all over???
Where were the internal and external auditors in this shambles? I suspect there must be some panicking going on within the financial part of the business as to why signals were not picked up and acted on. The troubles had been noted but contracts were still awarded (why? by whom and on what basis? Obviously not value for money). This is another example of the monumental incompetence and ineptitude that permeates all levels of government and associated agencies. It is rampant, endemic and at industrial/weapons grade strength. The expectation that directors and related mandarins will fall on their swords is probably ill founded. Something needs to be done to reform the whole rotten system.
who will pay any price for this?
You, your children and grandchildren! The interest? payable per annum on public debt is already a number so large that to use the term astronomic (if any non-technologist who uses it, and many do, has any idea what it means?!) would be mild. All the sham-groups (I cannot bring myself to call them professionals because the implication of that noble estate is that they are self-policing) have insulated themselves from the results of their actions (often in-actions) and have no check or balance from the market-place, capitalism and democracy. Nice work, if you can get it!