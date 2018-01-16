This week’s poll: Carillion collapse

The dramatic collapse of construction giant Carillion – which this week (Monday 15th Jan) went into liquidation with debts of around £1.5bn – has major ramifications for public services across the UK and threatens the delivery of key construction projects and maintenance of critical infrastructure.

Though not exactly a household name, the firm – which employs 43,000 people around the world including 20,000 in the UK – is one of the government’s biggest private contractors. Last July, despite concerns that it was struggling, it was awarded two major contracts worth £1.3bn to build key sections of the planned HS2 network. It is also a major supplier of services to UK schools, prisons, hospitals and the MOD. Reports that firemen in Oxfordshire are on standby to deliver school meals underline the depth of the problems ahead.

The collapse of the firm has been greeted with shock and disgust, amplified by reports that its former bosses have been amply rewarded despite the company’s dismal performance. Its former CEO, Richard Howson, will continue to receive his £660,000 salary until October 2018 despite stepping down in autumn 2017, whilst his replacement, who was due to step aside this month (January 2018) was also due to be paid until July 2018.

Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn has called the collapse a “watershed moment” and argued that it is time to end “rip off privatisation”. Others have expressed astonishment at the fact that the government continued to award key contracts to Carillion despite knowing that it was struggling (it issued three major profit warnings between July and November of last year) and have called for a fundamental to the way in which private contracts are awarded and managed.

In an effort to address the crisis the government has convened its emergency Cobra committee and has pledged to continue paying the 19,500 Carillion staff who work in public sector jobs. However, firms working on purely private sector contracts will only get 48 hours of support. And with Carillion thought to owe money to around 30,000 individual firms, this could have big implications for many members of the UK supply chain.

In this week’s poll, we’d like to gauge your reactions to the crisis. Does it sound the death knell for the public-private initiatives or highlight the need for a change in approach? Should the blame be placed entirely with the government? And do you think Theresa May’s administration – with the help of industry – will manage to navigate a path through the crisis?