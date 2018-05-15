This week’s poll: connectivity and security

Do the advantages of connectivity in devices for home and industry outweigh the potential risks of hacking?
In our current cover feature, we discuss efforts to ensure that devices which connect to the Internet are secure from intrusion and should not disrupt the normal operation of businesses where they are installed, or lead to dangerous situations if they fail. We would like to know whether Engineer readers believe that connected devices – whether “Internet of Things” in the domestic setting, or industry 4.0 in manufacturing – on balance represent an advantage or an unacceptable risk.
Please let us know whether you are happy to use connected devices in the home but not at work, at work but not in the home, if you consider all connected devices to be unsafe or safe, or if you think self-regulation is sufficient to ensure safety.
We welcome discussion on this matter, but draw commenters’ attention to our guidelines and remind readers that all comments will be moderated and may be edited if necessary.
Safe with the proviso that there is a suitable firewall etc.. Poor security is unfortunately the reason most cyber criminals can gain access, the next is clicking on e-mails that contain viruses, Trojans etc..
The questions are too black and white. Some connected devices are safe and some unsafe. It rather depends on the skill, knowledge and diligence of the operator.
The idea that “we” “need” this technology has been oversold, and under-vetted.
There again, I am still looking for my buggy whip!
Agreed ! No-one ‘needs’ a connected fridge or even central heating controlled from a phone. Just set the timers or switch it on when you get in and put up with being a little cool for a few minutes instead of wasting heat on an empty house.
Also no-one ‘needs’ a SMART meter, particularly when it’s tied to a Supplier, but it didn’t prevent the Govt. spending a lot of our money trying to convince us they are essential. Now we have a generation of meters which are no longer SMART because the same Govt. is trying to get us to swap suppliers!
Each application should be considered with regard for the need. Smart speakers may be indispensible for the connected aged or infirm, but when the same Govt. is trying to ‘fight the flab’ why not go to the device and switch it on yourself?
They can be made safe, but many are not. There’s no technical reason devices can’t be made safely, but attitudes and practices in the industry mean that safety is generally poor. For example, one of the reasons Stuxnet was able to infect the target system was because Siemens advised their customers to NOT change the default password, which was hard-coded and documented. What is the point of even having a password in that case? It’s security theater. Attitudes need to improve.
When will it stop, so many of the new items are because we can and not because there is a real need for the item.
I am reminded of the approach taken by local authorities in the 70s -when the ambulance chasing lawyers started to sue : on behalf of folk who were unfortunate to trip up on un-even paving stones. They initiated vast expensive programmes to try to make all pavements perfect: then realised that such was quite impossible, so stopped such: and were prepared to pay the occasional claim! I have to presume that it is (as several have pointed out) impossible to absolutely protect all cyber systems: so the most cost-effective solution is to do nothing and accept the occasional ‘blip’ (trip?) “Engineers do for 10p what any fool can do for £1.00” [NSN]
None of the above. Totally agree with Andy Duffell, above.
These devices can be as secure as needed BUT it requires industry/manufacturers to provide the appropriate mechanisms and it needs the Users to set up and implement these security mechanisms. ‘Most’ security hacks are down to users sloppy practices, unfortunately I don’t see that changing unless there is some sort of financial penalties applied.
Any connection is inherently unsafe. All software has flaws. The cost of trying to stay ahead of the game canbe immense. The risk needs to be evaluated in comparison with the benefits and potential costs. As with any software driven system one major risk is the likelihood of having that system out of commission and the potential mitigation measures in such a scenario. There is rarely if any manual fallback, and invariably the system manufacturers refuse to supply sufficient information for this situation.