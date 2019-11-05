This week’s poll: fracking moratorium

What are your feelings about the announcement of a moratorium on fracking for shale gas because of concerns over its effect on seismic activity?

Our story published yesterday on the moratorium on fracking announced by the government over the weekend is already revealing divided opinions in its comments section. We would like to investigate more about this, and are asking your opinions in this week’s poll.

Fracking has been controversial in the UK (and elsewhere) for some time, and although long-time opponents will doubtlessly welcome the moratorium, its timing – just after the announcement of a general election – raises questions. Is this merely a stunt to win support for Conservative party in Lancashire and Surrey constituencies? Is it the right move for the right or wrong reasons? Does it indicate an undue influence for environmental interests over sound science?

