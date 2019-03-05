This week’s poll: has Formula E ‘changed the game’ for electric cars?

As the electric motor racing series announces its return to London for the 2019/20 season, has Formula E begun to fulfil its stated goal?

The current season of the ABB FIA Formula E race series will come to a close in London, with an indoor/outdoor race in July 2020, beginning inside the ExCeL building and then proceeding around 23 corners across the waterfront of the Royal Docks. As well as being the first ever indoor/outdoor motor race, it represents the series’ first return to the city where it is headquartered since the 2014/15 season, when it staged the second of two races around Battersea Park. Facing opposition from local residents, Formula E agreed not to return to Battersea despite having agreements in place from the local authority. The agreement with ExCeL will run for at least five years.

The Engineer began writing about Formula E in 2013, shortly after the series was launched, and covered the early stages of technology development in detail. Since its launch, the series has undergone changes: last season was the first where the car’s batteries could last a whole race, removing the need for drivers to switch vehicles halfway through. The look of the cars has also changed considerably, moving away from something quite similar to a conventional Formula One car towards a more “science-fictiony” look.

But Formula E was always meant to develop; its goal, according to chief executive and founder Alejandro Agag, was to be at the cutting-edge of motorsport and to “change the game”. At its outset, electric cars had an image of being rather boring and “worthy”. Agag wanted to make them exciting, to exploit what he saw as the inherent advantages of electric motors over internal combustion engines – instant torque leading to faster acceleration and exciting overtaking manoeuvres. He also expressed a desire to spark an interest among the automotive sector, creating an open competition where any manufacturer could design its own powertrain, after initial launch years when all the teams used essentially the same vehicle. Their idea was to focus on powertrain developments rather than Formula 1’s emphasis on aerodynamics, to encourage development of electric vehicle technology and restore the “race-to-road” link that had always driven motorsport.

Motorsport is always a subject of interest to readers of this publication, and it is fair to say that Formula E was met with some scepticism in its early stages, with readers arguing that it would never rival the visceral thrills and excitement of Formula One, to which the smell and sound of big internal combustion engines was seen as an essential part of the appeal. And although viewing figures for Formula E are still smaller than those for Formula One in the UK, the races themselves are attracting large crowds to their street circuit-style events, and even some features that were seen as unattractively gimmicky – such as “fan boost”, which allows viewers to vote for their favourite drivers to be able to access extra power for overtaking – have proved popular. Indeed, when challenged on the gimmickyness on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme this morning, Agag said that “actually, we really like gimmicks,” and extolled the virtues of the series’ frequent crashes in making the races exciting to watch and their outcomes difficult to predict.

So, with Formula E now firmly established in the motorsport calendar, we would like to ask whether Engineer readers agree that the series has changed the game? There are several metrics for success here, so please pick the option with which you agree the most. Do you think it is important that the series has attracted mainstream manufacturers such as Jaguar and BMW towards investing in electric power trains, with knock-on effects for their road vehicles? Do you think it is the case that changing the image of electric vehicles to something associated with exciting motorsport rather than the school run has been the most effective? Do you think that Formula E has failed to make an impact? Or do you agree with our previous commenters who will always struggle to compete with Formula One and conventional internal combustion engine motorsport in general?

As always, we welcome comments and debate on the subject, but ask readers to familiarise themselves with our guidelines for the content of comments before submitting and remind all contributors that their comments will be moderated. We will publish the result of this poll on 12th March.