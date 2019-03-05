This week’s poll: has Formula E ‘changed the game’ for electric cars?

As the electric motor racing series announces its return to London for the 2019/20 season, has Formula E begun to fulfil its stated goal?
The current season of the ABB FIA Formula E race series will come to a close in London, with an indoor/outdoor race in July 2020, beginning inside the ExCeL building and then proceeding around 23 corners across the waterfront of the Royal Docks. As well as being the first ever indoor/outdoor motor race, it represents the series’ first return to the city where it is headquartered since the 2014/15 season, when it staged the second of two races around Battersea Park. Facing opposition from local residents, Formula E agreed not to return to Battersea despite having agreements in place from the local authority. The agreement with ExCeL will run for at least five years.
The Engineer began writing about Formula E in 2013, shortly after the series was launched, and covered the early stages of technology development in detail. Since its launch, the series has undergone changes: last season was the first where the car’s batteries could last a whole race, removing the need for drivers to switch vehicles halfway through. The look of the cars has also changed considerably, moving away from something quite similar to a conventional Formula One car towards a more “science-fictiony” look.
But Formula E was always meant to develop; its goal, according to chief executive and founder Alejandro Agag, was to be at the cutting-edge of motorsport and to “change the game”. At its outset, electric cars had an image of being rather boring and “worthy”. Agag wanted to make them exciting, to exploit what he saw as the inherent advantages of electric motors over internal combustion engines – instant torque leading to faster acceleration and exciting overtaking manoeuvres. He also expressed a desire to spark an interest among the automotive sector, creating an open competition where any manufacturer could design its own powertrain, after initial launch years when all the teams used essentially the same vehicle. Their idea was to focus on powertrain developments rather than Formula 1’s emphasis on aerodynamics, to encourage development of electric vehicle technology and restore the “race-to-road” link that had always driven motorsport.
Motorsport is always a subject of interest to readers of this publication, and it is fair to say that Formula E was met with some scepticism in its early stages, with readers arguing that it would never rival the visceral thrills and excitement of Formula One, to which the smell and sound of big internal combustion engines was seen as an essential part of the appeal. And although viewing figures for Formula E are still smaller than those for Formula One in the UK, the races themselves are attracting large crowds to their street circuit-style events, and even some features that were seen as unattractively gimmicky – such as “fan boost”, which allows viewers to vote for their favourite drivers to be able to access extra power for overtaking – have proved popular. Indeed, when challenged on the gimmickyness on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme this morning, Agag said that “actually, we really like gimmicks,” and extolled the virtues of the series’ frequent crashes in making the races exciting to watch and their outcomes difficult to predict.
So, with Formula E now firmly established in the motorsport calendar, we would like to ask whether Engineer readers agree that the series has changed the game? There are several metrics for success here, so please pick the option with which you agree the most. Do you think it is important that the series has attracted mainstream manufacturers such as Jaguar and BMW towards investing in electric power trains, with knock-on effects for their road vehicles? Do you think it is the case that changing the image of electric vehicles to something associated with exciting motorsport rather than the school run has been the most effective? Do you think that Formula E has failed to make an impact? Or do you agree with our previous commenters who will always struggle to compete with Formula One and conventional internal combustion engine motorsport in general?
We will publish the result of this poll on 12th March.
Formula E needs to be road-racing from A to B, to encourage charging points along the routes and enhance the infrastructure for the average Electric car user. Make it an E-Tour of Britain and we might see something of value.
I agree.
I also think we should ignore the question of whether or not it competes with F1. There may still be life in the IC engine and developments should and do continue.
However, we can’t deny that developing EVs is vital and indulging in a sport related aspect has to be good for entertainment and development for the future.
Formula-E has now overtaken Formula 1 in my opinion as it is now more exciting to watch, this season has had a different winner at every race. The last race at Mexico had the newer teams miscalculate their energy usage because of a red flag caused by Nelson Piquet’s crash with Jean-Eric Vergne. The Nissan cars both ran out of energy on the last lap as the race format is 45 min + lap and the leader Pascal Wehrlein crossed the line on 44:58 and they had to do another 2 laps. This allowed Di-Grassi to get up to 2nd place and start pressuring the leader Wehrlein who was having to lift and coast as he was running out of energy. The more experienced DiGrassi had saved enough energy to lunge for the win 40ft from the line when Wehrlein’s car ran out, was an amazing finish to an amazing race compared to the procession which is F1!
Electric vehicles ‘Achilles heel’ is range anxiety. Until they get that sorted they will struggle to get most away from ICE power……added to range anxiety is the ridiculous range of charging stations needing different apps or cards and different connections. What were they think of…..or more likely showed a massive lack of joined up thinking for a new technology. ICE have one for petrol, one for diesel and one for Autogas…..simples!
To make new ideas work they have to be easy to understand and not confuse.
How about Le Mans 24 hour – now that would prove the point!
Do you want to watch cars being recharged or having batteries changed every 45 minutes? Bit like paint drying!
I used to enjoy F1 many years ago, but now it’s over priced and boring to watch. With the cars being far more important than driver ability, something like a 90/10 split with the drive being the lesser percent. Real racing can still be seen but in the classic sector, where the driver has the most input to the out come. Or Moto-GP bike racing!
Formula E, will never compete with F1 for the simple fact it doesn’t have a internal combustion engines! The sound of a noisy transmission and tyre’s just won’t cut it.
It is a completely different form of Racing!, particularly if the punters can influence out comes with the gimmicks. You may as well do away with the driver as this is the natural course that this is following.
But that said of course it needs to happen as with us all being forced to buy the gross polluting electric cars of the future, with their need for charging points on every street corner and dirty battery tech! There is a need to push the tech developments faster and since government is (as usual) in capable of supporting R&D in this country FE may be the only way forward.
But for as long as the clean internal combustion engine is alive there is no substitute!
If government (UK and/or EU) were to bring in a standard for battery packs, we could kill range anxiety and on street parking issues with one blow. On a long journey, one could book a battery change (discharged for fully charged) at an appropriate station. Using something like a modified FLT, the battery could be exchanged in little more than the time taken to refuel a conventional vehicle. Stations could be located near grid nodes so power distribution would be less of a problem.
First, yes the progress with battery range, energy-reducing tyres for both dry and wet combined and power to weight gains have all contributed to the conversion to private electric vehicles.
There is much more strategy involved in e-racing as the cars are all initially to the same specification and driver skill is far more evident, compared to the inevitable F1 train where the race is decided, bar accidents, by the first 60 miles.
I must agree with the Battersea residents, from a spectators point of view as the Battersea Park circuit was rubbish; the sight screens gave no level view and the overhanging trees gave no overview.
Going ‘road-racing ‘ is clearly nonsense as races like the Mille Miglia were banned years ago.
What would really make a difference to the popularity of e-racing would be the TV coverage and showing it on terrestrial TV on a Sunday Afternoon, instead of the early hours on a dusty channel- or it being hidden away on Sky.
It’s a long way from attracting drivers ahead of F1. It’s a distinct second choice for a driver who can’t get a seat in F1 or looses a seat on F1. Until that changes, I don’t think it can compete.
Can’t agree more with (Bill Church) the exchange battery principle. This would allow users to leap-frog the technically challenging / slow improvements needed to extend battery range. The improvements needed will take years. Exchange battery vehicles would encourage more people to make the switch to electric and that will have a positive impact on the environment. An exchange battery vehicle won’t be written off by the cost of replacement batteries. Perhaps formula E could take the lead on this; A pit stop for a battery change?