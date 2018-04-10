This week’s poll: the need for shale fracking

As Cuadrilla completes the UK’s first horizontal shale gas well and prepares to seek permission to frack, we ask whether Engineer readers think there is any need to exploit this source of natural gas
As we reported last week, UK shale gas specialist Cuadrilla has completed drilling its first horizontal shale gas well at its exploration site at Preston New Road in Lancashire. Horizontal wells are the basic method of recovering shale gas; they are drilled from a vertical borehole and the process of fracking – hydraulic fracturing – consists of injecting high-pressure water mixed with solid granules known as proppants and stabilising chemicals such as surfactants into the horizontal well to create cracks in the shale rock through which trapped gas can flow. The proppant granules help to keep the cracks open.
The process of fracking remains controversial; although it is an established process that has been used for many years in the US, where it has opened up new low-cost supplies of natural gas, concerns have been raised about the effect of the process on water supplies, and of its effect on geological stability. It has never been carried out in the UK, although tests of geological suitability have been completed and some estimates say that considerable reserves exist in UK shale rocks. We have covered the process and the controversy surrounding it in some depth in the past, including in polls, but we have never asked the simple question of whether the UK actually needs gas from fracking. Although the country has been dependent on imports to meet gas demand for some time, sources of imports are well established, and it is worth noting that we do not buy gas directly from Russia. Russian gas may be mixed in with supplies we purchase through European pipelines, but the bulk of UK gas imports comes from Norway and a shipment of liquefied natural gas from Russia which arrived in the UK last year was not needed.
It’s worth asking, therefore, whether there is actually a need for this source of gas. Our import sources have been sufficient up to now, and if they remain so, do we need another UK source? Should we continue to expand non-fossil fuel energy sources before looking at another potential source of CO2 emissions? Or is the security of supply issue so pressing that we need to secure a home-owned source of natural gas as a matter of urgency? The poll questions and answers offered deliberately do not focus on the process of fracking itself; as mentioned above, this has been discussed before. However, if readers believe that the issue has not been resolved, they are welcome to raise it in comments, although these are more likely to be published if they include links to evidence of concerns that has not been previously discussed. We would prefer that the comments thread does not get bogged down in rehashing the fracking safety discussion and we will moderate comments if we feel that the topic of security of supply is being lost.
A further note on comment moderation.
Having said that, we welcome discussion and are happy to see relevant points raised. We will publish the results of this poll on 17 April.
Putin’s puppets coming out to vote in force! Our energy situation is becoming critical and any indigenous gas sources should be exploited.
A further warning to future responders: ‘Putin’s puppets’ is skating very close to an ad hominem attack.
That’s pretty Putinesque don’t you think especially editorially!
Not really. Calling someonde a puppet of a dictator with links to organised crime is insulting, and we’d stated we won’t tolerate insults.
This is not merely a question of fuel energy source – though further safeguarding of this in light of threats from Russia and other states is necessary – but also one of petrochemical feedstock. Shale gas has transformed petrochemicals in the USA and we should not disadvantage our [small] petrochemical industry’s development by turning our back on this opportunity
The worldwide Petrochemical industry is in decline due to a fall in demand. As we move closer to climate change goals and increase energy production from renewable sources this decline will continue and there will be no need to exploit hazardous and polluting Shale Gas resources.
If you doubt the decline of the industry just look at the increasing numbers of institutional investors and Sovereign Wealth Funds withdrawing from their Petrochemical Sector investments.
It would appear the author of this piece is anti HF as he posts only facts against the process and nothing for it, such as energy independence and the potential prosperity that comes from a large scale industry such as this.
Apparently Mr Williams did not read the comments in the article about how fracking has opened up new sources of low-cost gas in the US, and has ignored several mentions of energy security in the article.
Neil. There are no benefits of Hydraulic Fracturing. Most of the US companies are loss making and international gas prices continue to fall as demand reduces.
In respect of Energy Independence, Greg Clarke, the business secretary has recently announced the UK Govt does not see the need for Shale Gas to support our Energy Requirements.
The only beneficiary of Shale Gas extraction will be PLASTICS giant INEOS who will use the Ethane Gas to make more brand new plastics to dump on the world markets at a time when we should be looking at recycling.
Your headline question is on the need for shale fracking. But the poll questions are skewed to obscure the answer. Your commentary rehashes the technology and the polarised views but then suggests the topic is security of gas supply. Somewhat mixed messages which lead to inconclusive result.
It’s difficult to see how answers beginning Yes, No and Maybe obscure the answer or are skewed. Mr Cotterel’s point is itself obscure.
You could make a valid case for all of these responses. However for me Natural Gas is a strategic resource and will be for the foreseeable future, therefore continuity and price stability of supply are critical to domestic and industrial sectors. Much of Europe consumes gas from Russia, should that be interrupted then availability and price would very quickly become an issue irrespective of our current source. We should develop our own resource if practical and safe
As a country we need energy security, even purchasing our energy from ‘friendly’ suppliers leaves the economy vulnerable to price changes outside the nation’s control. Since the mines were closed down we have become more and more dependant on external energy sources, and subsequently more vulnerable to energy problems.
I don’t believe fracking is a good long term solution, the issues reported from the US with where the water supply has become contaminated may be replicated here, and with a dwindling supply of potable water, if a major contamination of ground water occurred we would be in horrible difficulties.
The real focus must be on renewable energy sources, we are an island nation, we should be using hydro in any and all possible modes. Wind has inherent limitations, but like water is not something we are likely to use up, combine the two and we have a sustainable solution, diverting focus and energy from building a renewable energy base for the UK, into producing energy which is not sustainable will be another fail for the UK energy security.
We are a heat treatment company that rely on energy (particularly natural gas) to process automotive and construction products on behalf of our customers. We have had to secure supply to 2020 in an effort to maintain some cost stability though this is at a premium unfortunately. Automotive ethos is Year on year price reduction and without security of our own supply we have seen the volatility when resources become scarce with the last event tripling the day ahead price and forced a number of companies in our industry out of business. Fracking is a cost effective method of gas extraction and our autonomy of supply is essential. What will happen if Russia restrict supply to Europe do you think Norway will ignore the supply and demand situation and not divert volume for commercial gain??? Where will that leave the UK then. Security of supply and the commercial security is essential and we are then not exposed to market forces. It may then in turn generate income for investment in infrastructure and essential services such as NHS.
Fracking is such a cumbersome and potentially troublesome way of exploiting unconventional oil & gas deposits. There are smarter ways than blasting the formations and hoping to contain what is effectively a ‘train wreck’.
There are plenty of clean non polluting alternatives such as Solar, Wind and Waves. It does not make sense to risk peoples health and our environment just so a few speculators and bankers can make a lot of money at the expense of our health and environment.
Look at the figures! Renewables contributed around 1% of our total energy demand last year. Without fossil fuel, it’s back to the stone age quickish.
There is hope however in the form of nuclear power from Uranium, possibly Thorium and in the longer term Fusion but, in the meantime, we have perhaps a 30 year gap to fill and only fossil fuels meet the bill.
Hi Bill. The figures I’ve looked at state 29% of energy in 2017 came from renewables. Can I ask what the 1% you mention represents?
As a percentage of electricity generated perhaps (although I think 29% is rather too high) but you have ignored the fuel used for transport, heating our homes and so on. As a percentage of total energy use, 1% is closer to the truth.
I suppose if you’re a fan of Nigel Lawson, you’ll already have made up your mind that anthropogenic climate change is impossible. For the rest of us, who aren’t in agreement with Mr Lawson, the reality is that we have to quickly find alternatives to fossil fuels. The whole issue of fracking is purely political.
I’m not a fan of anyone or anything except science and logical thought. I have studied the literature and the arguments for some years – yes, there is some warming – no, there is unlikely to be the sort of catastrophic warming that the zealots attempt to scare us with. Take some time, study the data and then make up your own mind.
The need to restore domestic energy security has never been greater. If we go beyond the obvious geopolitical threats we are facing and look as the cooling earth cycle we are now in. It clearly shows we will need clean burn fossil fuel for the next two decades at least to avoid people dying from hypothermia in our increasingly cold and longer winters ahead.
Mr Church.
I refer you to the very latest statements of fact by Business Sectretary Greg Clarke which confirms the UK has energy security and is not reliant on Russia for our gas supply.
In addition our commitments to Climate Change treaties underlines the continued reduction of fossil fuel use and the expansion of renewables as well as constinued energy efficiency means we will not need any new source of gas supply – Ever.
Fracking should be carefully regulated on a trial basis by Government for the benefit of all and not sold-out either to commercial interests or pressure groups. A mixed source indigenous energy supply is required that will fill the gaps when the wind is not blowing and the sun not shining. The true costs, risks and benefits should be weighed.
Is there a need for a natural gas source in the UK- yes, but not if we are just going to burn it for heat in CHP systems. A source of simple and complex hydrocarbons is necessary for our chemical industry and we are beholden to politics and ‘the market’ for our current needs, having frittered away North Sea gas and given the benefits away in tax cuts. For our gas security, we should perform small-scale fracking, in much the same way as we use geothermal energy, but don’t waste it on heating. We should be investing in Thorium reactors which are self-perpetuating and do not produce long-term waste, so that we can save this precious irreplaceable resource.
Thank you Paul Evans, I was wondering how to put that exact sentiment. How can we as a nation reduce our use of fossil fuels and yet say we need more? We don’t, we are gas sufficient from the southern North Sea alone, other gas fields supply a surplus that gets sold into Europe, some of which we buy back when there is a high demand (winter).
Whilst we all would like UK Energy to be renewable and to be reasonably priced this is currently NOT possible. Many UK readers of Engineer seem to be happy for the UK to be buying fossil fuels from abroad. We are already £1.7 Trillion in debt!
We should continue developing Renewables (12% UK Electricity)) but we must be aware that at night when there is no Solar and when there is no air movement, the Wind Turbines stop turning. We then expect other sources of Energy to work for us .
Nuclear is off the menu apart from Hinkley Point. Whilst US Fracking was initially dangerous it is now safer. UK Fracking should be a stop gap to be turned on and off.
My understanding is that UK Electricity is currently supplied by over 30% of Gas supplies coming from outside the UK??
Fracking is totally the wrong approach for many reasons.
Fracking continues our dependence on fossil fuels and opens us up to the danger of polluting our water supplies with carcinogenic chemicals, which could take decades to reverse. Also, ‘New Scientist’ estimate that it will take at least 10 years for the UK to produce a meaningful amount of shale gas, so if this goes ahead what happens in the mean time ?
The UK is already failing to meet air quality standards that it is estimated is leading to 30,000-50,000 deaths per year, so why are we pushing another pollution source ?
The only viable clean baseline energy source that provides energy security is Nuclear, that’s where investment should be going. Not into more dirty energy sources.
Please don’t take New Scientist as an authority. In my opinion this once fine magazine has dumbed down to what is now a journalistic sensationalist PC rag. I stopped subscribing years ago and also to Scientific American for the same reason.
As for pollution, take a look at the DEFRA graph of pollutants over the period 1970 – 2015. Don’t know how old you are Steve but in the 1950s and 1960s they really knew how to make pollution – that’s when you have to have your passenger walk in front of your car with a white handkerchief
to show the way. The pollution was so bad that you could taste it.
The case for fossil fuels is now weak. Fracking has caused enormous pollution and health problems everywhere it has happened. We are in default on all current emissions levels and now need fresh impetus on renewable energy. We are surrounded by water, and have many rivers which could provide hydro power. Solar power is getting better by the day. The next generation of solar panels promises to be able produce electricity from rainfall running off the panels, so has the potential for 24hrs power production.
Nevertheless, the UK will need gas for decades to come. Russian gas, LNG, or fracked gas?
As for solar panels producing power from rainfall, you obviously haven’t done the maths.
I think the Skripal poisoning has highlighted the need for fracking. The UK really needs to set itself a target of eliminating gas imports by 2030. Most of this will come from efficiencies, but fracking has a role to play.
Of course it has to be done carefully. But when it comes to CO2 emissions, fracked gas is cleaner than the imported alternatives – especially LNG.
Fracking is yesterday’s news – it’s not the future. Our dependence on fossil fuels has caused almost irreparable damage to both the environment and ourselves, particularly those exposed to leaded petrol fumes. I propose the wide adoption of another hydrogen carrier such as non-toxic ammonia (NH4). A recent article on an electric car powered by a potentially revolutionary flow battery has received remarkably little attention from the press. The powerful and wealthy clearly want the interests of Big Oil to win out at our expense…future generations will never forgive us.
Please cite the sources of your claims (papers or other publications).
As an individual who works in the Oil and Gas industry I may be biased, but compared to the cost and risks associated with offshore (any country) gas or oil development fracking certainly represents a more economic alternative. It is not just pure economics think of the environmental impact of an offshore rig or vessel which constantly has at least two support vessels constantly on re-supply, crew and equipment changes and the CO2 output of these vessels alone.
Cost wise I’ve just worked a 14 well project (offshore) which our equipment alone was close to half a billion. The installation vessels and platform upgrade costs far outweighed our small! scope of work. Some-one has to pay for this i.e. you and me in our energy prices!
Fracking represents a cost effective expansion of UK gas reserves, and has been in place for many years globally both onshore and offshore. Most of the ‘scare factor’ was down to the early development years of the process. Much the same as in any industry (think jet age and the plight of the Comet!).
If you ask the question, would you like fracking to happen on your doorstep? I suspect most people would say NO. However if we were to be held to ransom by say Russia then maybe fracking does not seem so bad. Technological advances may well make this a more safer option than has been the case previously. I think we should continue to have this technology but only use it when necessary. We know we have massive coal reserves and we may also have large gas fields beneath us lets keep our reserves for when the rainy days come.
No, but not because current arrangements are sufficient. Rather it is the uncertain nature of the outcomes, such as pollution and complete lack of mitigation arrangements if something goes wrong, coupled with the usual lack of accountability and resolution from private companies, who are only after short term profits. Once a problem or serious geological consequence occurs it will be far too late to do anything about it! Fukoshima, Chernobyl, are recent examples. (And yes these were nuclear incidents but the principle of consequences applies).