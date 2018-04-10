This week’s poll: the need for shale fracking

As Cuadrilla completes the UK’s first horizontal shale gas well and prepares to seek permission to frack, we ask whether Engineer readers think there is any need to exploit this source of natural gas

As we reported last week, UK shale gas specialist Cuadrilla has completed drilling its first horizontal shale gas well at its exploration site at Preston New Road in Lancashire. Horizontal wells are the basic method of recovering shale gas; they are drilled from a vertical borehole and the process of fracking – hydraulic fracturing – consists of injecting high-pressure water mixed with solid granules known as proppants and stabilising chemicals such as surfactants into the horizontal well to create cracks in the shale rock through which trapped gas can flow. The proppant granules help to keep the cracks open.

The process of fracking remains controversial; although it is an established process that has been used for many years in the US, where it has opened up new low-cost supplies of natural gas, concerns have been raised about the effect of the process on water supplies, and of its effect on geological stability. It has never been carried out in the UK, although tests of geological suitability have been completed and some estimates say that considerable reserves exist in UK shale rocks. We have covered the process and the controversy surrounding it in some depth in the past, including in polls, but we have never asked the simple question of whether the UK actually needs gas from fracking. Although the country has been dependent on imports to meet gas demand for some time, sources of imports are well established, and it is worth noting that we do not buy gas directly from Russia. Russian gas may be mixed in with supplies we purchase through European pipelines, but the bulk of UK gas imports comes from Norway and a shipment of liquefied natural gas from Russia which arrived in the UK last year was not needed.

It’s worth asking, therefore, whether there is actually a need for this source of gas. Our import sources have been sufficient up to now, and if they remain so, do we need another UK source? Should we continue to expand non-fossil fuel energy sources before looking at another potential source of CO2 emissions? Or is the security of supply issue so pressing that we need to secure a home-owned source of natural gas as a matter of urgency? The poll questions and answers offered deliberately do not focus on the process of fracking itself; as mentioned above, this has been discussed before. However, if readers believe that the issue has not been resolved, they are welcome to raise it in comments, although these are more likely to be published if they include links to evidence of concerns that has not been previously discussed. We would prefer that the comments thread does not get bogged down in rehashing the fracking safety discussion and we will moderate comments if we feel that the topic of security of supply is being lost.

We will publish the results of this poll on 17 April.