This week’s poll: obstacles to automation

With UK industry facing growing challenges recruiting the skills it has traditionally relied upon, the need to automate has never been more pressing.
It’s fair to say that broadcaster Andrew Neil isn’t best known for his views on the UK manufacturing sector. But he certainly hit a nerve when he used his keynote slot at Make UK’s annual conference to call on manufacturing business to raise wages and invest in automation.
Indeed, industry’s growing struggles to recruit skilled workers, coupled with an anticipated shortfall in the number of low skilled workers coming to the UK, is leading to a renewed focus on the importance of investing in automation technology.
It was a point echoed again this week (2nd March, 2020) by Kuka Managing Director and chairman of the British Automation and Robot Association (BARA) Mike Wilson, who, speaking at an event in London, warned that against the backdrop of Brexit, it’s now more important than ever that UK engineering businesses embrace the latest manufacturing technologies.
“We are already seeing labour shortages within our manufacturing facilities because all of these workers we’ve brought in are starting to go back to their own countries, partly because of the environment over here, but partly because the economies in their own countries are improving,” said Wilson.
“The government’s latest draft immigration policy is going to make it difficult, if not impossible to bring in replacements for those workers,” he added, “so it’s important that we use automation to do the mundane repetitive tasks so we can utilise our workforce on the tasks that add value.”
To achieve this, the sector faces something of an uphill struggle. Automation levels are, said Wilson, embarrassingly low. Of the 422,000 robots installed globally in 2018, the UK accounted for just 2425. This compares to 154,000 installations in China, the world’s biggest user of industrial robots. Meanwhile, the UK’s robot density – a measure of the number of robots per 10 thousand workers – is just 91, compared to 338 for Germany.
Wilson was joined at this week’s event by his opposite number at German trade association VDMA, Patrick Schwarzkopf, who argued that that alarmist headlines about robots stealing jobs haven’t helped UK industry’s case. “It’s important to do a reality check,” he said. “We see all of these alarmist headlines….but the reality is very, very different. The problem is that robots are not installed and it could be a problem for jobs and workers in the future and the competitiveness of the UK.”
Schwarzkopf added that all of the statistics suggest that investment in robotics actually increases the number of jobs, quoting figures from the German automotive sector demonstrating a correlation between increased deployments and increased number of jobs, as well as figures demonstrating that the countries with the highest robot densities have lowest unemployment levels. “If you look at the facts there’s really nothing that suggests that a higher level of use of robots would lead to more unemployment.”
Wilson added that this is borne out in the sectors where the UK has invested in robots, such as automotive. “I would argue that JLR, for example, has put in thousands of robots over the last few years. If they hadn’t put those robots in the UK, they’d have built their car factories somewhere else and none of those jobs would be in the UK.”
Whilst automotive is something of a UK outlier for automation, there are a number of factors behind the relatively low deployment in other sectors, said Wilson. Many manufacturers have, he said, tended to favour low skilled labour over investment in technology, perceiving robots as a risky, high-cost investment. He also pointed to a somewhat damaging UK industry culture of taking pride in keeping old equipment running for as long as possible.
“We’re very proud of keeping old machines running, in Germany they’re very proud that they’ve bought new ones,” said Wilson. “We keep old machinery going and should be buying new equipment.”
Clearly, investment in robotics and automation is going to be essential if UK manufacturers are to grow and compete in the years ahead. Indeed, the government-led Made Smarter study estimated that robotics and automation, if deployed correctly, will be worth over £180 billion to the UK economy. Overcoming the ingrained reluctance to invest in technology will be key to delivering this values.
In this week’s poll we’re asking what you think is the biggest factor holding back the UK? As always, we welcome your comments on this hot topic below the line.
It was difficult to make a choice. I would have also like the option of ‘all of the above’.
Many engineering firms in the UK are SMEs, for whom automation is not a clear-cut decision. Given the shortage of highly skilled staff – which includes those who have to design, install, maintain, and program the machines – I suspect that many firms will prefer to carry on as before.
The shortage of less-skilled workers is more likely to be severe in the agriculture sector, where I think a major uptake of automation (and AI) is more likely.
Yet again, a poll where there really should be an “All of the above” option . . .
There is not a lot of manufacturing left in this country.
It has gone abroad – mainly to Eastern Europe. In the town near where I live there were three very large manufacturing companies and all absconded leaving large redundancies and all went for the cheap labour.
This attitude to long serving employees is one of the main causes of Brexit, who can blame a disenchanted workforce.
I agree that the single greatest concern is the difficulty of finding people sufficiently skilled in programming advanced equipment.
As an electronics engineer, who went through 5 redundancies in 10-yrs since 2008, retrained and qualified as a Science teacher (Physics), I returned to industry. Teaching is 80-hr weeks on £26k a year, post-degree, post 20+ years engineering, post-PGCE. Until a monetary value is placed on each students outcome (school known, income tax known) teachers will never be truly valued, the skill shortage, and teacher shortage continues. So, lack of Government support is core.
I believe a bigger issue is the lack of investment in people ! After all, someone has to design and build all the robots. Investment, something the UK is really not very good at.
An all of the above option would help! One issue I have not seen is that relating to the cost of installation, is it worthwhile for SMEs in particular to use this equipment, which needs skilled maintenance and programming even to carry out mundane tasks. If there is a massive production run then the economics are clear but for small scale tasks much less so. Sometimes it is easier and quicker to retain the human touch, especialy for bespoke or one off jobs.
I’m a bit confused: if there are only 2425 robots installed, yet one company, JLR, have installed ‘thousands’ that leaves only a few hundred for the rest of the entire UK economy. And if the UK’s robot density is 91 per 10,000 workers (manufacturing workers, I assume, not the entire employed workforce; so around 2.7 million) that would be 24,570 … ?
2425 refers to the number of industrial robot that were installed – ie. new installations – in 2018, not the overall number of UK industrial robots.
And when the culture of the UK ‘establishment’ with its historic disdain for those in ‘trade’ looks dismissively on manufacturing as a means of bringing economic wealth to the country it is an uphill struggle!