This week’s poll: remote working

The UK government has significantly ramped up its response to the Coronavirus crisis, asking people to avoid public gatherings and unnecessary journeys, and – wherever possible – to work from home.

For many, remote working is an established practice. For others, although it marks a significant shift in the daily routine, the transition is relatively straightforward. But for some workers, including many in the engineering sector, it’s not so simple.

In this week’s poll, we’re asking engineers about the practicalities of working from home. Are you able to perform any or all aspects of your role remotely or is it simply impossible? And if it is practical for you to work from home does your company support it?

As always, we welcome all of your comments on this issue (although please note our guidelines) as well as any practical advice on tools, methods and working practices that have, in your experience, helped make remote working run smoothly.