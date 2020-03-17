This week’s poll: remote working

The UK government has significantly ramped up its response to the Coronavirus crisis, asking people to avoid public gatherings and unnecessary journeys, and – wherever possible – to work from home.
For many, remote working is an established practice. For others, although it marks a significant shift in the daily routine, the transition is relatively straightforward. But for some workers, including many in the engineering sector, it’s not so simple.
In this week’s poll, we’re asking engineers about the practicalities of working from home. Are you able to perform any or all aspects of your role remotely or is it simply impossible? And if it is practical for you to work from home does your company support it?
As always, we welcome all of your comments on this issue (although please note our guidelines) as well as any practical advice on tools, methods and working practices that have, in your experience, helped make remote working run smoothly.
For me the survey doesn’t give enough options. There are whole weeks when I can work at home effectively. But there are times when I need access to equipment/systems which requires me to be at my workplace, and that can last for weeks.
My employer is supporting home working. It has increased VPN capability by 60%, but will need to increase it again by another 120% to make it seamless for everyone.
Survey choices are a bit limited, needs an ‘other’ option.
I guess it depends very much on what you do ! As a Systems Engineer dealing with software and hardware based systems I could do a lot of work remotely but always at some point had to visit the coalface.
Also, I have found that unfortunately the ‘managers’ who insist on people being in the office from ‘nine to five’ where they ‘can be seen’ still exist.
Not enough options. I can perform *most* of my functions remotely but like Gary (post above) I need to interact with equipment at work for some of my functions and it’s not always possible to predict when those times will be (such as shop floor support).
I also have concerns that the internet can’t cope with the upsurge in demand form all the people trying to work from home while all the people who are not working are not going out and hammering their view-on-demand services or social medial for entertainment.
Poor survey options. My company has increased VPN licenses, invested in Zoom and more Zoom rooms for conferences, allowed people to work from home when practical, we trust our staff to make the right decision. In my case some days I can work from anywhere, some I need to be in the office.
I agree with Gary, there aren’t enough options. Although there are many aspects of my job which cannot be performed remotely (e.g. testing), a lot can be (e.g. paperwork).
The key problem is efficiency. VPN is slow,. my laptop screen is small, my home printer is only A4, online meetings are less effective, etc etc.
Unfortunately as we found out this morning (2020/03/17 ) the mobile networks could not cope with the mass demand due to home working due to the way we have allowed them to implemented and run.
Time for vital national infrastructure for mobile networks and internet to be taken out of private control and owned by government – With private companies building and running them or least force them to co-corporate better – like compulsory shared use of infra structure and networks.
After all we as tax payers seem to be giving a lot of money to BT to build the infra structure anyway.
The routine stuff, like writing reports and chasing suppliers – from home. The creative stuff, like finding solutions to engineering problems – face to face. Zoom is great but the interactions are more wooden and the interplay of ideas and thoughts does not happen so freely. We encourage a challenge culture, where anyone can (politely) question anyone else’s ideas without taking away responsibility for delivering them. That is harder to do without being in the same room.
This true Ian.
We are generally used to working in teams and having close interaction.
Homeworking is a lonely place for most of us.
A survey focussed around ‘office’ based staff. While important especially at a senior level, it fails to recognise that engineering is in most cases about making, building, maintaining or developing engineered things! And at a non-making level, delivering products or goods! Though perhaps this reflects the tendency nowadays to export that hands-on making stuff to places like China! Not at all helped by the abject failure of Government to recognise the critical importance of infrastructure and associated services, and building in spare capacity (which clearly costs money and reduces profits) to cope with unexpected events. Especially when there has been concern for several years about the possibility of new to humans diseases transferring from wild aimals!