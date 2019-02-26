This week’s poll: the potential of space tourism

As Virgin Galactic achieves new altitude and speed records, will space tourism development be of any benefit to exploration and science?
Our report yesterday of Virgin Galactic’s latest test flight of SpaceShipTwo VS Unity has already attracted comments wondering whether development of the aircraft will bring any long-term benefit to space exploration. This is a hotly-contested subject, with critics of the Virgin venture stating that it is only a thrill-ride for the well-moneyed. We would like to know what Engineer readers think will be the long-term legacy of efforts to realise space tourism.
It is perhaps notable that Sir Richard Branson’s efforts in space are largely focused on paying passengers; Virgin’s satellite launching business uses the Whiteknight 2 carrier plane which takes SpaceShipTwo to its launching altitude, but not the spacecraft itself. By contrast, other commercial space ventures are more focused on other aspects: Elon Musk’s SpaceX, for example, was inspired by the entrepreneur’s interest in establishing settlements on Mars, and focuses on satellite launch and resupplying the International Space Station, with crewed flight very much on the backburner and space tourism barely mentioned; similarly, Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin, although it has tourism in its sights, seems in no hurry to take paying passengers while there are commercial launches in the offing.
Proponents of Virgin’s approach point out that it is doing important work in reducing the cost of getting to space, which is bound to reap payoffs: moreover, it must be pointed out that commercial flight itself began very much as a novelty for those who could afford to take joy rides and only developed into the commercial behemoth of today’s civil aviation industry after several decades (and a World War to accelerate development of large aircraft). There is also a point of view which states that technology such as SpaceShipTwo is more likely to be a forerunner of suborbital passenger aircraft to convey travellers large distances faster than current jets (the much-vaunted prospect of travelling from the US to China in a couple of hours).
For those who believe that Virgin is opening the door to advances in exploration, would be interested to know what aspect of the SpaceShipTwo project might enable such developments.
There’s a very good reason why we have never “returned” to the moon in 45 years. True and proper human outer space travel, is a complete myth.
This is my view that draws on all industry fields from medicine to chemical engineering to mechanical and electrical and all other points of endeavours. Someone tries something and we learn from the failures and successes and that is how we progress society. Without people working at and achieving goals, we will have no means of exploiting the expertise they develop and then working on the outcomes to produce bigger and better outcomes. Sir Richards endeavours may be for financial gain but in doing so we all learn and benefit from what they have done and those achievements also give solutions which help move forward in many other avenues. Elon Musk’s endeavours will give some solutions and so will Sir Richard’s endeavours so it is on a par for both and others in the space race will also benefit us all.
I see this space tourism as a means to pique interest in space, with the caveat that these missions will not really expand upon what is already known, although I do like the craft design and ability to be used over and over. I would like to know more about what parts have to be replaced after flight, if damaged by re-entry.
It is a step in improving access to space, but not a vital one.
How many bits did Apollo 11 have? 3 stages + Lunar module + Lunar lander?
Virgin Galactic doesn’t get into orbit, but something similar could be the cheapest stage 1 and stage 2, getting a small third stage to the top of the atmosphere at 3,000Km/h to finish the job and go into orbit.
We have always built on our predecessors experience. Would we have got to the Moon , built Hubble or the ISS without Newton, von Braun and others?
Unfortunately we haven’t got the Shuttle to experiment with any more; we know that was a successful ferry and lighter and we learned so much about materials, re-entry aereodynamics and so much more.
We have only a few options; either we reduce the population and get Earth in order and stop wrecking it or we look for a lifeboat ( B-Ark ?) so that we can go and ruin another planet. Isn’t it better to think about developing a lifeboat now, before it’s too late?
Meanwhile, although only the rich will be able to afford to make these flights, wasn’t it so with intercontinental air travel in the first half of the 1900’s ?
B-arks aren’t a good idea; you stand a very real chance of contracting a deadly disease from a dirty telephone.
Yes it will benefit but no it’s not vital.