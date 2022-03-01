This week’s poll: UK energy and the Ukraine crisis

In this week’s poll, we’re asking where you think efforts should be focussed to ensure security of the UK’s energy landscape in light of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Concerns are growing in the UK following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, with many fearing the direct implications of the conflict on life here in Britain, from rising fuel prices and mortgage rates to cyber attacks.

In particular, the UK’s energy landscape has become a key talking point with worries regarding energy security and sky high costs echoing around the sector.

The UK government has expressed confidence in the security of our gas supply, stating that the UK is ‘in no way dependent’ on Russian gas. Indeed, the UK’s dependency is significantly lower than many European countries, with imports from Russia making up less than five per cent of total UK gas supply last year.

A report from the Oxford Institute of Energy Studies considered disruption of the Russian gas supply as an ‘unlikely eventuality’, with data showing that a combination of UK production and pipeline imports from Norway accounted for 81 per cent of UK gas consumption in 2021.

Despite this, Russia is still a key supplier for Europe on the whole with Russian gas accounting for around 35 per cent of Europe’s gas — meaning knock-on effects to the UK market will be increasingly likely in the form of hefty price rises.

This follows the already record-high energy price hikes we’re seeing this year, with potential for more major increases ahead as the situation in Ukraine unfolds.

What might this mean then, on a long-term basis, for the UK’s energy ecosystem? How should the sector evolve to ensure its self-sufficiency and where should the focus be? Some may suggest that the crisis serves a firm reminder of the need for increased investment into renewables, while others point to nuclear as a priority area. Or perhaps you think we should abandon our Net Zero ambitions and reinvigorate North Sea oil and gas exploration — or even fracking?

