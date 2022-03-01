This week’s poll: UK energy and the Ukraine crisis

In this week’s poll, we’re asking where you think efforts should be focussed to ensure security of the UK’s energy landscape in light of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis.
Concerns are growing in the UK following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, with many fearing the direct implications of the conflict on life here in Britain, from rising fuel prices and mortgage rates to cyber attacks.
In particular, the UK’s energy landscape has become a key talking point with worries regarding energy security and sky high costs echoing around the sector.
The UK government has expressed confidence in the security of our gas supply, stating that the UK is ‘in no way dependent’ on Russian gas. Indeed, the UK’s dependency is significantly lower than many European countries, with imports from Russia making up less than five per cent of total UK gas supply last year.
A report from the Oxford Institute of Energy Studies considered disruption of the Russian gas supply as an ‘unlikely eventuality’, with data showing that a combination of UK production and pipeline imports from Norway accounted for 81 per cent of UK gas consumption in 2021.
Despite this, Russia is still a key supplier for Europe on the whole with Russian gas accounting for around 35 per cent of Europe’s gas — meaning knock-on effects to the UK market will be increasingly likely in the form of hefty price rises.
This follows the already record-high energy price hikes we’re seeing this year, with potential for more major increases ahead as the situation in Ukraine unfolds.
What might this mean then, on a long-term basis, for the UK’s energy ecosystem? How should the sector evolve to ensure its self-sufficiency and where should the focus be? Some may suggest that the crisis serves a firm reminder of the need for increased investment into renewables, while others point to nuclear as a priority area. Or perhaps you think we should abandon our Net Zero ambitions and reinvigorate North Sea oil and gas exploration — or even fracking?
Cast your vote below and continue the debate in the comments section.
None of the above in isolation provides a path to net zero. Has to be combination of renewables, nuclear, storage and hydrogen.
A wake up call for us all. I am imagining if the Putin regime actual use a nuclear weapon how this will also accelerate climate degredation even further. ps There are a lot of seriously deranged and expensive politicians about at the moment
A golden opportunity to get cracking on hydrogen, possibly more advanced technology on vehicle batteries. Leave fossil fuel financing to the past.
This was a difficult one to give a definitive answer. I went with nuclear, but, with the exception of fracking I would say all the above. The UK should be capable of being self sufficient on power, to the point that we could sell electricity, oil and gas into Europe.
The UK government has always had a strict policy of handing out grants to any foreign interests with money and denying funding to impoverished British businesses that can’t afford to own their Industrial Intellectual Property. This goes under the name of ‘match’ funding and is endorsed by the European Commission. You couldn’t make it up. . . .
https://researchprofessionalnews.com/rr-news-uk-research-councils-2022-2-beis-to-review-all-russian-r-d-funding-links-amid-war-on-ukraine/
If National Grid had never been privatised, we could by now be enjoying a 100% ‘green’ electricity supply. i.e. No imports, no coal, no gas, no biomass and no steam-powered thermal generation. .
The question was about where we focus our efforts. They’re all valid options but we need to focus on the short term and technologies to which we are already committed.
Surely, hydrogen production could be ramped up quickly and renewables and energy storage are already in progress. Especially considering our commitment to cleaner transport.
We can’t really turnup the ‘wick’ for Nuclear and fracking overnight and surely Oil and Gas exploration are too expensive and yesterday’s dream
We need to invest in every one of them. Perhaps in 20 years we can start and get picky
Hydogen is a non-starter in my view. It needs energy to generate it, and it is energy we are short of! Renewables are fine when the sun shines or wind blows or tides flow. Nuclear is the only long term solution.
It makes sense to use up foreign reserves first, but you need to make “homegrown” supplies available when necessity strikes.
Fracking is probably the quickest to implement, with minimal changes to current infrastructure. Nuclear and offshore are both expensive and come with long lead times.
I assume we’re saving the coal for after the apocalypse?
Renewables so far as possible
Storage for above in some form or other (my preference being electrically-heated thermal in each house)
Fisson Nuclear for the base load replaced by Fusion nuclear as soon as that technology is available
For my money we should throw money at fusion power to bring it forward as fast as humanly possible, and we seem to be on the cusp of getting there with it.
Most of the comments above seem to ignore the fact that we are sitting on decades worth of coal which has of course now been demonised by the green lobby as being “dirty”. At least we would have control of that resource for power generation and more. There is no need to send personnel underground if gasification was used.
Putin’s outrageous and callous attack should focus minds more on security of supply. Renewables are at best intermittent. Users want power when they need it and not be denied it in response to the vagaries of the weather. The UK has never had a credible and balanced energy strategy. It needs to focus on this now. PMRs could also be part of the future generation mix and this technology set needs to be driven forward much more rapidly now.
Green objections to a credible and sustainable fuel and energy mix that includes fossil fuels suggests they would be ready to sacrifice the economy and people on the altar of environmental platitudes. The IPCC report yesterday was yet another alarmist tome that needs to be scrutinised in forensic detail.
Very hard to pick out from amongst the list of things, most of which are necessary. The current crisis is now. So speed is of the essence in getting gas etc flowing.
Green hydrogen is a good one and adding hydrogen to existing gas supplies seems like a good idea and a quick start. But possibly needs research beyond a small pilot? However it needs electricity to make Hydrogen and where it that going to come from?
Nuclear – yes but need to actually get it going. SMR’s seem like a good solution to me. At a guess they are a few years away.
North sea gas. We know there is quite a lot out there but how long to get it flowing. We should regard this as a short term solution.
And another one – Insulation to make the best use of what we have!
Renewables and storage. Storage may be useful as are renewables. Shorter lead time – subject to planning – than some others.
Fracking. Short term solution only. But in any case there have been other issues with this technology in our highly populated country. So almost certainly a ‘No’ there.
Pete. (A different one!)
Renewables (even with some storage) aren’t going to cut it.
Nuclear for me, with any extra generation producing Hydrogen.
Interesting few years ahead.
It was interesting that over the 2 weeks of storms we just had, wind energy was providing an exceptionally high contribution (something like 15GW) to electricity. Yet the UK was still importing the maximum amounts from all of our connected neighboring countries which means we seemingly cannot produce any form of energy cheaper than other countries. That would indicate that all forms of energy generation require significant investment. Though my preference is with renewables and grid storage
We need WAY more emphasis on Tidal Power, the UK has a large number of sites that are perfect for it. No delicate and expensive battery load-balancing required, so less requirement to import rare elements at a time of shrinking reserves.
What the UK doesn’t have is any political parties willing to invest (anymore) in projects that exceed their likely sell-by date. Tidal power would certainly not be a quick solution, but would be of benefit for decades.
Where is the far-sighted thinking that gave us the railways, motorways, Nuclear power etc, not to mention front line fighter aircraft that were not only world-leading, but would have been a huge export-earner.
Right up to the point where they were cancelled.
As mentioned by many others, there is no single path. A plea though, when discussing renewables, to not forget wave and tidal power which are in their infancy but have much future potential.
I voted for renewables, but i believe it’s more important to take control over our utilities and not have them in the hands of companies that are not British. We must control our own destiny and not let ourselves become dependent on outside forces. I have adopted this approach myself by going Solar and storing energy, I have a water supply from a borehole, unfortunately no transport fuel options, and do not say Electric, that is not an all round option for all vehicles. try towing with an EV or diving at cold temps. A Tractor mass can be over 5T now switch to Batteries and you cannot get the tractor out of a field that is Clay based, I have tried it. Nor do you get the time factor, the average Farmer can be using a tractor please attached equipment for 12 hours. Thats just 1 example.
Even if the target were ‘absolute zero’ rather than the stated ‘net zero’ carbon by 2050 then logically we would still be using some fossil fuels in 2049. Why shouldn’t these be produced in the UK even if this means opening new gas fields? A cubic metre of gas makes the same volume of CO2 whether that cubic metre came from the North Sea, Russia or the Middle East …
The Ukraine crisis is irrelevant in regards to our energy priorities. Although the markets may be up and down faster than a speeding green misinformation campaign, the reality on the ground is that these industries take real time to bring online. Our priority is and always has been baseline generation capability, so Nuclear, IMO, is the answer. Alternatively, if common sense prevailed Gas would also be a priority.
The UK needs desperately to give-up on the massively damaging Net-zero policy and do as most countries are doing: i.e. burn coal which is the cheapest fuel. Fracking is also needed to ensure UK energy security.
The core problem arose from Germany’s misguided policy to close most of their nuclear power stations and replace that energy with Russian gas. Whatever we may decide to do in the UK we are part of a global energy supply situation, so not only should we open up our energy sources as quickly as possible, such as offshore gas, but we must also restart our fracking of gas reserves which will be perfectly safe to do (I was in a team fracking oil wells in the Sahara 40 years ago).
In the meantime, Europe needs an urgent supply of LNG probably from the USA to extricate Europe from the ransom position that they have unwittingly found themselves in, thanks largely to the German Green parties. In the long term (and we need a plan for the next 29 years) we must ramp up our fossil free energies, renewables and nuclear power to delivery all our primary energy as fossil-free electricity to around 1,600 TWh a year (FES predictions) from 2,000 TWh today by reducing our energy losses through better insulation and more efficient machines, eg IC enegines v electric motors, especially for vehicles, either EVs of FCEVs for heavy vehicles.
Any “scale up of green hydrogen production” depends on ENERGY storage for it to be viable. i.e. The electrolysis has to be running 24/7, doesn’t it?!
Inflexible nuclear is both unaffordable and incompatible with VRE. A domestic supply chain for building – wind/wave/tidal – zer0 carbon RE power stations could be established long before any new HTGR begins generating – at twice the price and half the service life.
“The BEIS Advanced Modular Reactor (AMR) Call for Evidence has now closed. Based on the review by BEIS and the Nuclear Innovation and Research Office (NIRO), the Programme will focus on High Temperature Gas Reactors with the ambition for this to lead to a HTGR demonstration by the early 2030s at the latest.” – 3 December 2021 at 13:03. (BEIS email.)
“The key objective of the Programme is to demonstrate high temperature heat production in the early 2030s which could be used for low-carbon hydrogen production, process heat for industrial and domestic use and cost-competitive electricity generation, in time for commercial AMRs to significantly impact Net Zero by 2050.” Pie in the sky! Steam turbines belong in the last century – thermal plant has no future. Dirty blue hydrogen is for dummies. Green hydrogen is cool – literally.
BGES could be up and running before 2025, if there were any intelligent politicians, anywhere. . .
Strange that the only two energy technologies that can possibly meet our medium term needs come last on the list!
I went with Greem Hydrogen. We could use electrolyser plants on the coast, fed by power from offshore turbines, and using lots of free sea water as electrolyte. Then we could blend it into existing gas pipework and avoid ripping millions of gas boilers off the wall. When the blend was high enough, we would need to change burnersw to cope with the high flamespeed fuel (H2) instead of the existing low flamespeed one (CH4). We already know how to do this, and did it in reverse in the 1960s when we converted every burner in the UK from Town Gas to Methane.
As a backup , we should be producing Small Modular Reactors. Rolls-Royce already produce these for Military vessels. Use UK knowledge!
I agree with Jack, we discount fracking far too quickly, probably driven by a drive toward net zero emissions that I am sure Putin is also extremely concerned about! There are massive gas seams available for fracking in the North East that will also provide much needed economic development benefits. It could be short term as fracking extraction tools are now common place. We just need to get on with it to avoid many UK people being forced further into energy poverty!