TotalEnergies brings hydrogen expertise to H2Accelerate

TotalEnergies has joined H2Accelerate, an organisation of hydrogen producers, infrastructure operators and vehicle manufacturers aiming to accelerate the deployment of green hydrogen for trucking.

The French multi-national joins in its capacity as a key future supplier of green hydrogen and owner of hydrogen refuelling infrastructure for trucking.

John Wilson, vice president, Gas Mobility at TotalEnergies Marketing and Services, said: “The environmental and practical benefits of driving on hydrogen (H2) make it one of the most promising alternative fuels for tomorrow’s sustainable mobility, particularly in long-haul road transport.

Nikola TRE heralds zero-emissions heavy trucking

Engineering the hydrogen home

To meet the 2030 emission reduction targets for this segment, we must work together across the H2 value chain to ensure that this energy, the vehicles and the required infrastructure are in place as soon as possible. This is what H2Accelerate is striving for. Becoming a member will help us in our goal to develop hydrogen refuelling stations for trucks in Europe, and beyond, and is another step towards our Climate Ambition to reach Net Zero emissions by 2050 together with society.”

Today’s announcement coincides with the publication of a white paper titled the ‘Need for hydrogen trucking’ that sets out the underlying arguments in favour of the use of hydrogen to decarbonise long-haul trucks.

The evidence for two key aspects of the case for hydrogen are discussed within the paper, namely the role of hydrogen in facilitating rapid and enhanced renewable energy deployment by allowing the large-scale storage and distribution of renewable energy, and the need for hydrogen as the only viable zero-carbon zero-emission fuel in the heavy-duty trucking sector that provides fast refuelling and very long range between refuels.

In a statement, H2Accelerate spokesperson Ben Madden said: “While ambitious targets have already been set for the deployment of hydrogen trucks over the coming ten years, this cannot be achieved without an acceleration of deployment on the ground.

“The publication of the first H2Accelerate whitepaper shows the unification of companies of significant scale and influence behind the vital importance of hydrogen in both sustainable energy systems and in long haul trucking. With the right policy support in place, we believe that the companies involved in H2Accelerate can act as a catalyst for the transition to decarbonised trucking.”

According to H2Accelerate, its members believe that coordinated investments across the hydrogen trucking sector during the 2020s will create the conditions for the mass market roll-out of hydrogen fuelled heavy duty transportation.

The decade long scale-up is expected to begin with groups of customers making a commitment to hydrogen-based trucking and fleets operating in regional clusters and along European high-capacity corridors with good refuelling station coverage. During the decade, these clusters can then be interconnected to build a pan-European network.