UK and European industry trade bodies join forces on Brexit

A pan-European network of industry trade bodies has pledged to work to help the UK’s industrial product supply sector meet the challenges and potential opportunities presented by Brexit.
Convened by EURIS – an organisation representing industrial product suppliers covered by the Single Market – the newly created European industrial product Network will pull together representatives from across Europe to advise government and industry and ensure that that the UK’s hugely important industrial product supply sector (a key component of multiple complex engineering supply chains) is properly considered during the Brexit process.
The launch of the network was announced at the end of a EURIS Brexit summit (Wednesday 9th May) which brought together industry bodies from across Europe with representatives from UK government, industry and academia. UK trade bodies involved in the discussions included MTA – which represents the UK’s manufacturing technology sector; automation body GAMBICA; and BEAMA (which represents manufacturers of electrical infrastructure products)
We’re confident that the message is getting through to ministers
Talking at the conclusion of the summit BEAMA CEO and EURIS chair Dr Howard Porter explained that one of the main aims of the new network is to ensure that the sector – which spans product areas ranging from laboratory equipment to machine tools – is able to talk to the UK government with one voice and rapidly articulate the sector’s concerns during a fast-moving negotiation process.
Porter and other senior representatives from industry said that whilst individual trade bodies typically struggle to get government’s ear, this multi-pronged approach is proving to be more fruitful and that there is a reassuring appetite for dialogue. “I’ve never known a time like this in terms of government interest, we’re enjoying better access than ever before.” commented GAMBICA CEO Steve Brambley. “We’re confident that the message is getting through to ministers” added Porter.
However, in a sobering reminder of the challenges that government will face taking on board the sector’s concerns, Renewable Energy Association analyst Mark Sommerfeld remarked that one lesson learned so far during the build-up to Brexit is that industry itself is generally naïve about the complexity of its own supply chains.
Christopher Buxton, CEO of the British Fluid Power Association (BFPA) added that the summit also provided valuable insight into how European colleagues are feeling about Brexit. He said that whilst many, if not all, are mystified by the UK’s decision and still hopeful that it will be reversed, the EURIS discussions have at least shown that whilst the high level political discussions are dominated by acrimony, practical business people are still able to have sensible conversations. “It’s very different when you have industrial people in a room discussing the future,” added Brambley. “It’s very, very different from what you hear in the national news.”
Very pleased to see this: of course politicians have little ‘take’ on the wealth of non-consumer related products that are ‘made and trade’ -why would they: all they would know are items that are in their orbit -food, drink, clothes, possibly cars: but machine tools, (and textile machinery) bearings, speciality steel and other metals, processing machines for wood, plastic,food….cranes and other lifting gear, , civil-engineering/earth moving machinery, pumps, fans, ….you know what I mean. Come to think of it, since the era of the grocer’s daughter and her ilk, I do believe we in the UK make few if any of these pivotal aspects to a proper economy. Lunatics, asylum, take-over?
It launched May 9th and there’s not even a website on it? Are these people aware of the existence of the internet?
Joking aside, is this really a pan-EU effort, or is this mainly UK companies and some of their subsidiaries, talking without input or feedback from the EU? Because that’s basically what the politicians and industry bodies are doing right now, and it’s NOT helping.
I’m not encouraged by the fact that EURIS itself is a purely British group. Don’t get me wrong, I’m happy that they are trying to raise awareness, but there simply has to be a better forum for this, or perhaps just getting some EU and EEA bodies involved would help.
For example, I read the EURIS paper on rules of origin, and I cannot help but think that two good talks, with one Norwegian and one Moroccan expert (from government or an industry body) would have really helped. Cumulation is crucial for supply chains, even those that aren’t very closely integrated (like Morocco’s) but certainly for those that are pretty well integrated (like Norway’s). Discussing with them what the requirements are is a first step. But let’s be clear: this isn’t going to be easy as cumulation rules are part of RTA deals. The UK could join one of the EU’s RTA’s (e.g. PanEuroMed), but that could be an incredibly hard sell domestically. Creating an RTA with just the UK and EU in it might salvage some pride, but that will take time and resources, and may reduce the usefulness of the rules. As cumulation can be a powerful tool to create non-tariff barriers, there will be opposition from non-EU trade partners, as well as principled opposition by those that believe in completely “free” trade.
Also, rules of origin RTAs have a spotty record, both in enabling smooth supply chains and in avoiding trade deflection (https://www.wto.org/english/res_e/reser_e/ersd201305_e.pdf), so there’s no guarantee that cumulation would work.
Finally, no matter what cumulation deal perspires, the resulting complications will require a large investment from trading firms in understanding the exact nature of the provisions, as well as creating a permanent overhead cost.