Hyfore help UHV Design maximise 5-axis CNC investment

UHV Design has turned to workholding specialists Hyfore to equip its new 5-axis Quaser MF500UH with a dedicated tooling system.

Based in Laughton, East Sussex UHV manufactures precision and bespoke components that help universities and government labs complete groundbreaking experiments.

The 50-strong company has experienced a production boost, leading to the acquisition of a new 5-axis Quaser MF500UH – with dedicated tooling system – that Hyfore helped to equip.

The companies identified a £30,000 Acrow package that could help deliver increasing volumes in the machining shop.

The solution focused on interchangeable NR collets that would be used on this machine and tend to be smaller in diameter, offering greater contact with the components, improved tool life and the ability to move freely around tight clearance spaces.

David Heward, Machine Shop Manager at UHV Design said: “A lot of what we do is bespoke to the application and has to work in an Ultra High Vacuum environment whilst still providing motion and manipulation…typically these components will end up in scientific experiments like CERN’s Large Hadron Collider.

“We have grown 15 per cent over the last 12 months and the future pipeline was rich with opportunities that necessitated investment in new technology and the purchase of our first 5-axis machine.

“The Quaser MF500UH was equipped with a 15k ‘face and taper’ spindle and a 48-strong carousel that allows us to store 80 per cent of all our tools in the one machine.

“However, to make the most of it we needed to find the right tooling system and that is where Hyfore came into its own.”

Hyfore used its UK distribution agreement with Acrow to devise a 30-strong tooling system.

This solution was trialled on an existing machine and the results secured the business from UHV Design.

Oli Riley, Workholding Product Specialist at Hyfore, added: “This is the largest single order placed for an Acrow package to date and reinforces its popularity with machinists in the UK.”

The core Acrow range comprises specialist NR, HC and CH (milling) tool holders, which have all been designed for high-speed precision manufacturing.

