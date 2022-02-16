Eurocell puts UK on shortlist for first European Gigafactory

The UK is in the running as a location for Eurocell’s first European Gigafactory, a £600m investment that would create hundreds of direct and indirect jobs.

Spain and the Netherlands are also on Eurocell’s shortlist, with the Anglo-Korean battery company stipulating that a final investment decision is ‘heavily dependent on gaining the right level of central government support and investment’.

Once a site is located, Eurocell said it would be producing ‘production ready’ technologies in 12 months for European energy storage, automotive, and e-mobility applications. Full capacity will be reached as early as 2025.

Eurocell said its batteries last over ten times longer than conventional lithium-ion cells, making them far more sustainable, with no ‘end of life’ issues and suited for ESS applications. Their wide range of operating temperatures also makes them suited to areas with extreme weather and without an existing grid network.

In a statement, Recardo Bruins, CEO Eurocell EMEA, said: “Eurocell in the UK is a new company, led by a highly experienced UK team and backed by our South Korean partner with decades of experience in electrochemistry, making batteries at mass-scale and building the Gigafactories to produce them.

“Now we are planning to rapidly expand in Europe, supplying the energy storage and automotive industries with our market-leading technologies that last longer, perform better and are 100 per cent safe. These products can be on the market in months, not years.

“To fulfil our mission, we are actively seeking a European manufacturing base and are in advanced discussions with sites in the UK, Netherlands and Spain. With the right level of central engagement and support we are keen to take advantage of the rapidly growing European market as quickly as possible.”

Eurocell intends to construct its new Gigafactory in two phases. The first phase will begin producing advanced battery cells at scale by early 2023 for existing customers. In parallel, a bespoke facility will be constructed on the same site, capable of producing in excess of 40 million cells per year by 2025.