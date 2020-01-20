Q&A Feature: Net zero and the challenges for the UK energy sector

The UK’s commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050 is clearly laudable, but the challenges ahead are immense. How can the nation move forward to net zero whilst serving the needs of industry? The Engineer sought the opinions of five experts on the best way forward.
Meet the experts
Andrew Lever – Director, the Carbon Trust, an independent partner to global organisations seeking to move toward a more sustainable future
Dr Tim Stone CBA – Chairman of the Nuclear Industry Association (NIA), the trade association for the civil nuclear industry in the UK.
Prof Jim Watson, Director, UK Energy Research Centre, which conducts interdisciplinary research into sustainable future energy systems
Richard Kirkman, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, Veolia UK and Ireland, a provider of waste, water and energy management services
Edmund Reid, Head of Strategy for Centrica Business Solutions, a global provider provide energy expertise and distributed energy solutions
In what ways are net zero ambitions compatible with the demands of large electricity users?
AL: Dramatic growth in renewable electricity supply over the last decade means that net zero ambitions are in reach for large electricity users. The majority of greenhouse gas emissions from electricity consumption can be eliminated by switching from fossil fuel-derived to renewable sources of electricity.
TS: Most large electricity users see the need to support the reduction of emissions to tackle climate change, but cost is a very real business issue. Fossil fuels have historically been cheaper and we have to work hard to bring down costs of replacement low and zero carbon power, as well as developing smarter systems to help big electricity customers manage their demand. Cost reductions are already happening with renewables and we know we can also bring down the costs of nuclear power dramatically.
JW: According to the CCC (Committee on Climate Change), electricity decarbonisation needs to be largely achieved by 2030. Clearly, it will be easier to accommodate the demand of large users of electricity if they maximise investment in energy efficiency. So it isn’t just a case of shifting to low or zero carbon generation, but also a case of improving energy efficiency across the economy.
RK: Large users can cut their energy use in many ways and maintain their operations, while moving towards a net zero goal. Whether it’s by energy efficiency, using technologies such as combined heat and power, or new energy sources such as biomass, biogas, solar and wind, they can meet carbon reduction targets. It depends on the business but there is always a way to cut carbon and we have to find the economic answer that also saves costs. There are many proven technologies that make good commercial sense and deliver the energy security essential to industry.
ER: In many ways, large energy users are better placed to reach net zero in energy terms than smaller businesses. Practically speaking, large energy users tend to have dedicated resource in-house, such as an energy manager, and dedicated budget for implementing energy saving measures. They also are more likely to own their premises making infrastructure changes much more straightforward. Many will have internal corporate objectives and shareholder pressure to reduce emissions. For some, they will also be subject to the EU emissions trading scheme, which provides additional cost incentive for reducing emissions.
Which nascent technologies should government be backing in order to help reach – and maintain – net-zero?
AL: In addition to a large-scale move to renewables and ultra-low emission vehicles, reaching net zero will require of greenhouse gas removal options including large-scale forestation, biochar, BECCS (bioenergy with carbon capture and storage), DACCS (direct air capture and carbon storage). Other areas to consider include the use of ammonia for refrigeration purposes. The decarbonisation of heat will require a range of technology solutions including district heating, heat pumps and hydrogen. Whilst many of these technologies are technically mature, further innovation can allow for the full decarbonisation of heat.
TS: A balance needs to be struck, between pushing for breakthroughs in technology, while investing in modern technology that we know works, today. Several smaller nuclear reactor designs are developing well, and the UK leads the world in the development of fusion. Progress is also being made in battery storage and dealing with waste CO2, but we need to make big decisions now on commercially available, proven technology or we will miss the mark.
To have any chance of achieving net zero, we need to be building all the proven low-carbon generation we can, as fast as possible.
JW: Whilst breakthroughs with new technologies might be made in time to meet the 2050 target, this target can be achieved using known technologies. Many of these are already commercially available – or well on their way. So for electricity, the priority should be to continue and expand the deployment incentives for low cost technologies – particularly renewables such as wind & solar – as well as the technologies and infrastructures that will help to balance the electricity system (storage, demand side response, interconnections, and flexible zero carbon generation).
RK: We think government can remain technology neutral and just incentivise the carbon reduction, that way the costs will be minimised and we can develop and deliver the best technical solutions that make carbon and business sense. Solar, wind, biomass, CHP, heat pipes in the ground, heat pumps, batteries are likely to remain important for the next 10 years pending development of new technologies. Waiting for the next technology to emerge simply means more carbon is released to the environment – and the planet can’t afford delay.
ER: Flexibility is the key to meeting net zero in energy. Renewables are a necessity in decarbonising our energy, but they are inherently variable. The question is, how are these gaps in generation filled? At present much of this is by burning fossil fuels. We see a future where homes, small businesses and our large energy users are connected as a virtual power plant and are able to make electricity generated by onsite renewables and stored locally, available to the grid. We’ve asked the government to commit to leading on the delivery of fully functioning flexibility markets by 2023 in order to support renewables and meet net zero targets.
Decentralisation is often cited as a way of reducing emissions from energy, but how realistic is this aim across the UK?
AL: Decentralisation is a necessary part of emissions reduction. We will see a convergence of the electricity, heat and transport sectors, which will result in a more holistic approach to providing solutions. As focus shifts to the decarbonisation of the heat and transport sectors, it becomes evident that many of the decarbonisation solutions are linked to the electricity sector. Electrification of transport is an obvious example. For heat, this could include electrification, bioenergy and hydrogen technologies. To achieve this holistic approach, planning and optimisation of local infrastructure is a key requirement.
TS: While we are seeing larger numbers of smaller ‘community’ energy projects, we will still need a centralised grid network to support and transport the doubling of electricity production. Decentralisation simply isn’t compatible with our projected reliance on interconnected systems. For example, electric vehicle-to-grid schemes will only work if there’s a centralised grid to sell your electricity back to. These issues are part of the requirements for the redesigned energy system.
JW: The UK has traditionally had a centralised electricity system – with centralised policies, institutions and governance as well as technologies. I think it would be difficult to achieve a very significant shift towards decentralisation of electricity unless governance, policy, funding and powers are also decentralised further than they are now. Even if this were achieved, there would still be an argument for some centralised infrastructure to balance supply and demand across different locations and regions.
RK: Very realistic. For example, Veolia is the UKs largest decentralised energy provider with around 400 energy production sites and 4TWh (enough for a million homes) under our umbrella. Over many years these have proven the concept of decentralisation and realised major carbon savings across a wide range of sectors including industry…and the water industry. So, we know it works and supports the energy needs of our customers – it just takes vision and commitment from organisations to take a step forward in how they view their energy supply.
ER: The existing energy network was designed for a world of energy flowing from large power stations to passive customers. As we transition to a world with significant renewable deployment and increasingly complex energy flows, so the traditional networks are likely to face new challenges. The future energy system is likely to be one where energy is generated closer to the point of demand. Larger energy users – such as manufacturers – can take control of their energy and turn it into an opportunity to reduce costs and carbon intensity whilst increasing energy resilience.
What grid-level changes will need to take place to accommodate increasing amounts of electricity generated by renewables?
AL: We are already experiencing innovation in the electricity grid to accommodate increasing amounts of renewable generation. One key trend is the emergence of flexible markets, where Distribution Network Operators contract for flexible demand to manage increasing variability from renewable generation. This potentially negates the need to reinforce the network in some areas and allows the grid to be utilised more efficiently. As decarbonisation of the heat and transport sectors continues, greater convergence of grid planning and local infrastructure planning will be required.
TS: In redesigning the energy system, the changes to the grid will be an output from that design. What is clear already, though, is that the resulting design is highly likely to have balanced mix of renewable and baseload or firm power. Managing the overall system so that there is a high degree of resilience at a sensible cost will require the grid to be properly supported both in terms of its own redundancy (which is arguably too little at the moment) but also in terms of the basis on which supply and demand are allowed to connect to it.
JW: There will need to be some further investment in high voltage grid infrastructure, to enable the further expansion of offshore wind. But the main changes are about investment in technologies, infrastructures and other measures to help balance the system – this means more interconnection with other countries, more storage (though battery storage can only help to balance supply and demand over relatively short timescales so far), demand side response (which is already common in industry) and flexible generation (which needs to be zero carbon – so powered by hydrogen, for example, rather than natural gas).
RK: We will need to invest in the grid infrastructure, particularly to facilitate increasing demand from electric vehicle charging, and that’s why we should avoid electric heating and look for solutions using waste or recovered heat. We are already helping the grid by encouraging large energy users to either increase demand or reduce generation at times of high renewable output and low national demand. By taking measures such as this, and battery storage, we can ensure supply is stable, makes use of intermittent renewable sources, and gains from a balanced grid that meets the needs of the UK’s energy users.
Scotland has got rid of 3 coal burning stations, has a little nuclear. I stay in Livingston New Town, which I supplied by 3 wind farms.
It would have been more interesting if the experts had given some factual information apart from their views. Is it really laudable to aim for carbon neutrality by 2050 is the underlying question. The known facts are:-
1. This will cost far in excess of £ 1 trillion;
2. The effect on carbon dioxide level in the atmosphere will be negligible, the UK presently only contributes 0.5% of world’s CO2 emissions;
3. The most optimistic reduction of the earth’s temperature by the CCA would be below 0.0005 deg K; and,
4. The rest of the world’s increase in emissions is over 2%/year and will increase as developing countries grow economically (and in population);makes the UK’s massive efforts inconsequential.
It appears to be unfashionable to consider the cost / benefits of our activities, but to impose this massive penalty on UK business for so little benefit seems crazy and it will be the poorest people who will pay for it.
We consume something like 500TWH of energy per annum across the UK from fossil fuels. Assuming like for like efficiency at point of use, and maintaining our current model of society (principally personal mobility) we need to generate (and make practical use of) this energy in either electricity or other non-polluting liquid forms over and above what we already use! Little sign of this from the Government other than maintaining the vanity project known as HS2, which completely ignores the need for people to access the few hubs on that new service.
You seem to be focused on coal, and not the whole petrol, oil, gas and nuclear energy industries, the focus must be on renewable energy. The vested industries have enormous financial and political influence and will not give up market share with out a fight. It is going to take natural disasters in the weather and the other climate change issues, to force the government to start looking at what is best for the people, and not what is best for a few elitist. The real issue is just how bad the climate change has to get before meaningful action is taken, and will there still be time to correct the predicted crisis. The bush firers and drought in Australia has slowly forced the Australian government, a real climate change denier, to slowly take action, and is only now starting to realize the costs in not taking action before to prevent the damage.
Thermal storage for solar energy in high temperature salts for dispatchable power is a solution that is now commercially available, but is not widely deployed.
Currently it costs just 10% of battery storage for the same kwhr, so even when the battery price tumbles, when it invariably will, thermal storage will still be the best way by far of producing dispatcable electric power from the sun.
Even in the UK, with its meager solar resource, this makes good sense, especially when compared to the cost of nuclear, which has never been cost competitive, anywhere in the world, quite apart from all the pother issues like waste disposal and the cost of mitigating risk.
But our ignorant (unscientific) politicians are adverse to anything new, so it will take longer than it should to be widespread.
“The UK’s commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050 is clearly laudable,” – Surely you mean Laughable?
The Australian bush fires are the result of man-made fires and stupidity, not global temperature rises. The book was Fahrenheit 451, not Centigrade 40.
A sensible debate about the future of electricity generation and distribution is worth having, led by a government sponsored team independent of the Gretas and doomsayers. The UK leads the world in fusion (but hasn’t yet got one working system). How can we plan a reliable distributed model for energy supply to everyone when we don’t know, and seem incapable of controlling, how many we will be and where? Start with an ideal population model, and build policy from there. This will help in transport infrastructure, electricity generation & distribution, housing and resources. It needs to be centrally led, it needs to be independent of political bias, and needs to look at the long-term, ie 500 – 1500 years, not 10 – 20 years. Climate changes slowly but reasonably predictably at a macro level, but we persist in viewing it from a micro level. We can’t see reality for the noise.
The question I always ask myself is where does the electricity come from on a cold windless night? Notwithstanding the previous post I am not aware of any viable energy storage that can be scaled up to the capacities need to cope with powering most of the UK for a period of hours. It would be good if the Engineer did an article on the state of energy storage today and where the technology is heading.
So much debate about reducing carbon emissions, and so there should be, but very little seems to be said about energy waste. A government with the guts/common sense would be pushing and financing the proper insulation of as many buildings as possible instead of faffing about with not deciding which half baked scheme to promote next. I have recently retired from a company which had some 2 hundred moulding machines and roofs covered in large extractor fans to dump the heat to atmosphere and it’s well know that the temperature rises by 2 or 3 degrees as you enter a large town or city.