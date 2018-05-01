Last week’s poll: Commercialising technology in the UK

The UK has historically let many promising “home-made” innovations slip through its fingers to see other countries reap the benefits. Have we now learned our lesson when it comes to commercialising technology?
Sentiment regarding the UK’s ability to commercialise technology was overwhelmingly negative, with nearly 85 per cent feeling the country is falling short in some respect. Just over 45 per cent believe that UK investors are primarily to blame, a culture of caution blocking the pathway from academic excellence to commercial success.
In a similar vein, 27.6 per cent said entrepreneurs need more support, while 12.1 per cent believe the shortcomings lie mostly with universities that struggle to identify and support technology with promise. In contrast, just 5 per cent of readers think that the UK has got its house in order and is in a position where innovation is now properly commercialised.
As ever, the commenters provided additional colour, pointing out exactly where they felt the UK was failing.
“A typical lack of application of innovations is the way that South Korea tied up the Patents on most graphene applications, before the UK even put pen to paper,” wrote Sandy. “Invention of a method or material in a University is all very well, but all too often, the development into a saleable device is made abroad and the benefit is lost to the UK.”
Michael Kenward wrote: “It is not for academics to invent or innovate. It is for businesses and others to pick up the baton and turn academics’ findings into products, processes and other stuff that can make money.
“There is, though, a gap between what universities do and what companies get up to. When they are not worrying about where the next grant will come from, universities gaze into the long-term while companies are increasingly short-term in their thinking.”
And finally, Kris Baker believes the UK needs to change its attitude to failure if innovation and commercial success are to flourish: “My thought is that we tend to avoid failures, at a macro scale, rather than embracing them as a means to an end. Maybe investors want a quick to market, sub-optimal technical solution in most cases? For those longer-term projects, it is possible that aiming for the perfect solution leads to slower development cycles and loss of competitiveness.”
The questions confuse two concepts – invention and innovation. Invention is what universities (among others) do, innovation was defined by the late DTI as “the successful application of new ideas”. Invention can be commercialised; innovation by definition is commercialisation.
This may sound like nit-picking pedantry but it underlies the over-valuation of their contribution universities and other inventors. It was Watt who drove the industrial revolution, not Carnot who told us afterwards how it worked.
No, it’s not “nit-picking pedantry” – it’s political ideology!
From: The Secretary of State for Trade and Industry – 29 January 2003:-
“The government’s role is one of facilitating a climate for innovation rather than evaluating and funding specific inventions. Patent rights are the property of inventors and it is for patentees themselves to exploit their rights. The market for any invention is determined by commercial factors. Exploitation is for the private sector rather than the government.”
My MP shared my incredulity and exasperation to get that response, when he had pointed out to the DTI the salutary fact that ‘inventors’ and ‘innovators’ could not afford patents and if they did buy ‘rights’ to an idea the commercial world would invariably stop them exploiting it. The concept of there being a (free) ‘market’ for invention is political fantasy.
Only the name of the government department is changed – the ideology never changes.
The answer to this one definitely has to be other. Inventions and innovations do not only derive from universities I believe the majority are realised in industry and other places of work.
The sad fact is that many are never brought to fruition because the bean counters have been given too large a voice in the way a company progresses.
I agree that all companies must closely control expenditure to remain solvent but do not have the knowledge to evaluate new concepts as a winning formulae.
Typical example of this was the Sinclair C5, a death trap that was hailed as brilliant by some.
What is needed is a proper balance between Engineering knowledge and fiscal frugality.
Only one of the suggested responses relates to universities.
There was no intention to criticise the content of the offered responses.
I agree with your comment about the bean counters, but also regarding ” Are investors too cautious and short-termist to commit funds to risky novel technologies?” I think that the reverence shown to our financial industry encourages chasing the quick buck, hence if a company has something innovative, the company is quickly bought up by (usually American) investors before the true value of the technology is comprehended. If a speculator buys up 10 companies and only one proves to have something truly groundbreaking it more than compensates for the risk taken with the other companies. As an Engineer I truly believe our stock market to be a very mixed blessing.
I do believe that CE has already fallen into the trap – the meaning(s) of words. As I have opined several times recently, for 500 years, Medieval clerics and lawyers held absolute power: because they were the decision makers (and benefited from) and held the monopoly as lexicographers of words.
Their rule is now eclipsed. Its those of us who can manipulate binary mathematics -and its derivatives – who now control everything. It will take a little longer for ‘them’ to accept it, and there will be pain…hopefully suffered by ‘them’ -but their days are numbered?
The answer has to be ‘Other’. MB may be fortunate in having no dealings with Contract or Patent Lawyers, but the words mean everything.
Invention and innovation are easily confused – and often a string (chain) or them must be assembled before something is useful or commercialised (economists seem to focus on the latter — but not necessarily scientists – thus allowing the WWW, which managed to fend off attempts to commercialise & kill it). In the past there were many routes to invention and innovation and such people often acted together with financiers to develop an idea and THEN commercialise it.
It would have help if , in the UK, there would be an environment of collaboration and support for innovative research; believing that Universities are the only place for R&D neglects the need for individuals and small companies to develop ideas and research.
Academics are required to justify their “impact” and follow trendy research; the WWW was shunned (much like Whittle’s jet engine) by people who misunderstood it (eg, for the jet engine, that the gas was so hot that it would melt the blades…).
And perhaps the litmus of any support/financing system would be how would it have supported the development of Google or Amazon.
The support of start ups could start in Universities or colleges (as they have much of the equipment) but this is not the same as commercialising research and should not be confused with such; in the USA the technical staff might have more involvement and IP than the professors – and possibly work in startups funded by the SBIR (similar to the UK SBRI – but often fully funded..).
I believe that financial helpers are needed but at the conception and birth of the ideas – rather than just after birth
Not just the jet engine. I seem to recall that the navy heavily resisted use of the screw propeller on ships.
I’m a little surprised to read that there are initiatives to support the automotive sector, now there is barely a British car industry any more. How does spending taxpayers’ money to benefit Honda, Nissan and Toyota help UK inventors?
It benefits thousands of British people who work in those factories. Do you oppose that?
Well yes, actually. It would be taking British taxpayers’ money to subsidise mostly foreign companies, in the hope some of it trickles down to their British employees. If the R&D has merit, these profitable companies will finance it themselves. If it has no merit, it shouldn’t happen.
Not really. Discovery is what universities do. Invention is what Trevor Baylis and other odd balls were good at.
But the point is well made. It is not for academics to invent or innovate. It is for businesses and other to pick up the baton and turn academics’ findings into products, processes and other stuff that can make money.
There is, though, a gap between what universities do and what companies get up to. When they are not worrying about where the next grant will come from, universities gaze into the long term while companies are increasingly short term in their thinking.
Gone are the days when ICI, Marconi, British Telecom, not to mention the publicly owned energy businesses, and others ran R&D departments that could match academics in the quality of their research output.
That is why the poll is, er, up the pole. I would have ticked “all of the above”. There is some truth in all of them, even the one that said “The UK can now ensure that innovation is properly commercialised”. It just misses out on a lot of possibilities.
I have no explanation why, but this subject may relate to the general trend since the 70s (in the west, older developed economies, but perhaps worse in the UK), whereby those with money to invest have a tendency to go for ‘investments’ in low capital investment companies. i.e. things where investments could be liquidated easily (especially when shares are hyped and over inflated). At worst we see this resulting in inflated art and classic car sales.
So even in so called ‘high tech’ investments in say Google, these required less long term commitment than say sinking capital into car, lithium ion battery or microchip factories or a product like Reaction Engine’s where pay back may be steady but over 20 or 30 years. I’m no economist, but Google may have (initially) required a few offices to rent, PCs to develop on and in rack form serve as data centres, but the commitment in terms of both R&D and machinery were (at least initially) low and could be scaled up as need be. For a plant, investment at large and upfront and tied up for possibly decades.
The UK with its obsession (and apparent success for some of the time) with the financial and some IT sectors may have been part of the change in culture that resulted in this move from a commitment investment culture to one of a bunch of dilettante investors, where long term investment in R&D and subsequent investment in innovative plant as happens in parts of south east Asia, for example, just doesn’t occur. Dragon’s Den was a clear example of this, personified in the panel of investors. Maybe we should be asking overseas investors and the likes of Peter Jones, why their investment decisions seem to be so different?
Far from it! he has taken on these’leeches on the jugular of innovation’ by directly challenging their use, interpretation and failure with words (and their procedural trickery -the only way they believe it is appropriate to act) time and again:and regularly beaten the bas**rds: our illustrious Editor knows some of my activities.
They cannot now put a compilation of Nature’s Laws -is a patent anything else- into words that mean the same to two lawyers (without a bl**dy good row, and guess who pays for that) let alone two Engineers and technologists who might have to use the rubbish they develop. Contract Law? I have taken on the system putting them on trial in their own pitches, using their own silly rules and words in employment, defamation, contract and commercial matters -this the subject of my academic research: and until and unless they cheat (which they have an almost overwhelming predilection to do) beaten them soundly every time. More details if you wish it.
There is no mention of government involvement , or non-involvement in any of this. Some promising developments have come to nothing because of government lack of encouragement. Magnetic levitation just one example.
The options in these polls never seem to suit.
Whatever’s wrong it’s at the level of some very basic attitudes to life and I wonder if those can ever be fixed? We’ve had to accept that other people worked out better ways to make cars and import their ideas wholesale because we were not able to generate them ourselves or at least nobody would accept those ideas until it was proven beyond doubt that they worked. I know that conforming at work is very important and ideas are not allowed to come from the bottom up even when the bottom is the place where new solutions are most obvious and practical so that kills off a lot of people’s initiative. I think probably that we need lots of people educated as engineer/accountants or something like that so that there isn’t such an “us and them” situation. I also think that big companies are a disaster for innovation because there’s no single person deciding what to be long term about and there are too many factions. Hence I think lots of smaller companies which can stick to decisions and inch forward all the time in some consistent way with some sort of ownership that enables an individual vision to be realised – those would help. The financial environment should be friendly to that kind of company.
Very true. The British car industry was killed off because the governments pushed for amalgamation as they claimed that a company needed to be big to fund new models. The result was not new models, but badge engineering and the resulting lack of choice which led our consumers (and those abroad) to look elsewhere.
Totally agree Trevor. Very valid point.
Maybe it’s a cultural attitude that could be to blame, combines and compounds the problems of investment, finance, effort etc. My thought is that we tend to avoid failures, at a macro scale, rather than embracing them as a means to an end. Maybe investors want a quick to market, sub-optimal technical solution in most cases? For those longer term projects, it is possible that aiming for the perfect solution leads to slower development cycles and loss of competitiveness. These are just my ponderings but there does seem to be an interest on publications lately regarding this perceived issue.
I recall a smug lecturer at university informing us all that any intellectual property developed by a student while we were enrolled (regardless of whether the university had a contribution or not) is 100% the property of the university.
Perhaps this discourages creativity and innovation in many that go through university
This is exactly the same in Industry. A lot of companies require their staff to sign agreements that state anything an employee ‘invents/develops’ whilst working for the company is the property of the company – including in their own time.
In my opinion, that approach certainly stifles innovation and leads to demotivationn.
I believe it is a cultural attitude, rather than ability; barriers to innovation and invention are why (business) academics describe it as a diffusive process – implying that it is a very slow process. Even recently (during 1st & 2nd world wars) it was shown that this did not need to be the case (in the UK) – for example radar, jet engine, Prospero…
However it does seem, now, to be that investors are waiting the loaf to be made (Red Hen) or perhaps a golden egg or WWW , before becoming supporters.
One could ask what the investors are doing and why are they feel unable to buy into new ideas (especially of manufacturing) but happily follow a crowd into fashionable ideas (eg RP) – backing the “favourite”.
Perhaps it is rose coloured glasses that lead to backing of the favourite whilst outsiders (such as the Red Hen) with no track record of investment explains the view; if the investors managed risks (AND returns) then they might have been sharing the loaf.
But perhaps the Red Hen should have marketed successfully – explaining the rate of likely return on investment (eg help planting …) and given a fully fledged business plan and market analysis for established loaf devourers ?
RichS and his point about who owns what.
When I joined (1968) the extremely innovative firm in the USA, the first think it did was pay me $1.00.
That was ‘consideration and reward’ for the ideas I would/might have during my service. Paid up-front. But perhaps most importantly, it was what was written-up in our laboratory note-books (this was done weekly, and signed-off by a colleague -competent to understand-which became the date and time of ‘prior-art’.
I know, because one of the leeches on the jugular of innovation who occasionally disgrace our organ with their piffle, has told me that this sensible approach is now eclipsed. Its the rush first to file at the US Patent office (of course involving a ‘proper’ patent agent which now applies. I wonder why: could it possible be that they wish to retain their strangle-hold on access to patent protection?
I chose ‘Other’. The main reason being the approach to technology developments of the UK Government(s) in the past and possibly today.
UK atomic bomb science, Space/Rocket Technology, Jet engines, Jet aircraft, Concorde – all UK developments given away or squandered by the various governments for short term political advantage. Bletchley Park, Cyber Security, the first Computer – all buried and hidden away by various UK Governments until the the very recent past.
We appear to be cursed with technically illiterate governments who don’t understand technology and when they do make technology related decisions it’s invariably the wrong one !
We don’t have the right technological environment at the top, so funding and support is a lost cause.
To put it brutally an crudely, potential investors want to see the profits before they invest. This often means that the biggest companies are the worst at this. Money has become an end in itself rather than a means to an end. Money should be looked on as a tool to do a job, and to make this a better world to live in.
Would you write to your pension fund manager to say you don’t mind taking less in retirement, so they can stop seeking a high rate of return and instead make investments for the wider good of society? Or does that only apply to other people’s money / investments?
You mean, governments should pick winners?
Given the success of magnetic levitation elsewhere – I have travelled on the Shanghai express to nowhere – I reckon they did well to avoid that one.
You could match every missed opportunity with an example of where governments backed technology that went nowhere.
Concorde anyone? AGRs? TXE4? Hovercraft?
These days we have Innovate UK, previously the Technology Strategy Board, throwing money around like there is no tomorrow. It will be interesting to see how that one plays out.
“Picking winners” is what clever people do for the advancement of humanity. The private sector and the public sector are equally adept at picking ‘losers’. e.g. No forward planning, embracing innovation here:-
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-25623400
. . . . and no evaluation of better innovative solutions here:-
https://www.belfercenter.org/publication/chinas-massive-water-problem
There’s no profit in building HS2, so don’t build it. Is that your argument?
Yes, Innovate UK waste money. That’s because they back losers picked by a private sector that loathes disruptive technology.
My view on investors is that many seem not to take any risk, which of course reduce the return, rather than taking the effort to understand the risks and the possible returns; if risks are properly understood (and managed) then high returns can result. {This is shown by professional gamblers who never bet with the fashionable crowd – i.e. on the favourite; that is how they make money!!}.
An investor should understand what the risks are, manage them and optimise the return ; his skill could be demonstrated by the earliest possible stage investment in which both the idea and the delivery team are properly evaluated.
In the USA (Silicon Valley) they complain that VCs (Vulture Capitalists) are ready to support the growth of a product into the market but are rare that support the hard work that created, or started, the idea in the first place…
You may have read the article in the Advertiser Newspaper dated 16th May 2012, titled “We’re an innovation backwater”, the article went on to say “Australia’s innovation performance compared to other OECD countries is “appalling”, a former Australian chief scientist says. In Adelaide for the annual conference of the Co-operative Research Centres Association, Professor Robin Batterham said that Australia had only one third the average number of patents of other OECD countries. “We are also near the bottom of the list on the OECD table for business and higher education collaboration,” he said. “If we are reliant on innovation then we are not doing so well. There is an argument that Australia needs to get smarter, but innovation does not come easily.” Prof Batterham said globally energy costs will continue to rise especially as developing economies mature. “No-one is immune to the mounting cost pressures,” he said.”
The problem is simple, when the manufacturing industry is put under financial pressure the first thing to go is work or investment on new products or technology. In the current world financial crisis, investment in inventions and innovation has all but ceased, and if and when the financial crisis ends, Invention and Innovation will be the last to receive any benefit.
The issue of universities receiving the major share of any government funding, and the fact that private inventors receive almost nothing. An invention starts with an inventor having an idea which is then put into words or a prototype, this all costs time and money. If the invention goes against main stream learning, it is usually the universities that will condemn the idea, until proven wrong. Here in Australia many people think of the Universities as sheltered workshops for academics, the universities mainly rely on the fees paid by students to pay the bills, and very little research and development is performed, yet the investment community still insist on confirmation by a university that they should invest in the idea or prototype WHY ?
Your comment reminds me of Harrison’s sea clock, where the academics conspired to prevent him being paid for solving the navigation problems, as they were themselves chasing the money, seeking a solution elsewhere, and Harrison was not a member of the Royal Society. He was never paid his just rewards, and the King stepped in with a payment to him, as he was so embarrassed by the situation. It is of no surprise to me that Universities award Honorary Degrees, as they cannot possibly allow any talent to be seen to be outside their inner circle, as it may blow their cover.
I agree. My observations were on the track record of governments of all colours. I was responding to the comment:
Someone needs to do some picking, but heaven help us when the politicians are throwing the dice. They can, though, provide the mechanisms, and money, to make things happen. This was the logic behind the creation of the Technology Strategy Board, remove political meddling from the decision process.
One problem is that when someone says “clever people” they too often mean “people like me”.
That pesky Dunning-Kruger effect!
The Shanghai maglev is a good example of cutting edge engineering research with an end product. A return ticket costs £9. If that benefits passengers instead of shareholders and investors, so what? Nobody can dream up a plausible cost/benefit analysis for HS2. (or Hinkley Point C!?)
In my valley, the old canal, which runs parallel to a noisy dual carriageway, was restored with EU funding. It’s an amenity anyone can use for free, but of no practical use to the tourism industry. It goes from nowhere to nowhere. If it isn’t maintained it will return to a (natural) state of dereliction.
On ideological principle, public funding is spent on things that have no commercial value, while relatively small sums (patents) to protect and develop radical engineering are refused, because that may make a profitable business (some time in the future), which constitutes state aid!!
The Technology Strategy Board had no innovation strategy. It only funded existing technology that the industry incumbents wanted to evaluate. Disruptive (new) design is anathema. They had planned to install a floating HAWT at Wave Hub. Oh dear, wrong choice – just like Pelamis, et al.
Intellectual curiosity may be a better term to express what is lacking.
I agree that it is common to confuse invention and innovation. I will stick with innovation and say that I have worked in many EU countries and the UK is one of the most difficult to find funding for engineering innovations. We had about seven years ago a product which so outperformed the norm that no one could believe it possible. Now suddenly we have digitalisation, Big Data whatever you like to call it and the maritime industry finally realises how we were able to outperform what was there at the time. Private funding for engineering innovation is very hard to come by in the UK. The government is now finally putting funds behind battery technology but I have just written an article explaining that it is still very difficult to find funding for the latest developments (where we are way ahead of other countries) which are already using the latest battery technology to give the UK maritime industry a lead in an environmental solution which can mitigate emissions and enable boat and shipbuilders to comply with the latest legislation – but can we and our boatbuilder partner get it funded – simple answer a large NO. Maybe if the Engineer publishes our article someone will dare to take the plunge. It is using standard parts in most cases and most of the risk has been removed in the time it has taken to get it on the market!
I work for a smallish organisation that (amongst other things ) carries out research into the applications of novel technologies and how well they are likely to work in real-life (as compared with laboratory) conditions. I selected the “risk averse” option largely because of a conversation earlier this week where we were proposing a research project to better understand how to get the best out of the deployment of a novel technology and its likely limitations. A potential investor in this project, large plc, stated “I can’t see us investing in this unless it will guarantee that it [the technology] will work”. In the industry we serve, this seems to be an increasingly common attitude. It’s very difficult to do high quality, independent research if your client wants a certain outcome! Results from research and invention (and innovation) cannot be guaranteed – they always carry risks. That’s part of the point in the work we do to better understand those risks. The attitude displayed by this client seems to even shut off starting any research.
I feel this is all too true; unfortunately the Research Councils & Universities tend to do this.
My feeling is that this analysis is flawed as it means that they bet on the favourite rather than the outsiders; whereas the smart (professional) better bets on the outsiders because such winners give the best returns. And in research terms you properly evaluate and manage the risks/odds
The point has been raised about what is invention, and what is innovation, It used to mean creating a new product or process for manufacturing, but today I constantly hear people and the press refer to innovation as, to give you an example. At a recent award competition the South Australian government gave cash prizes for innovation to a group that introduced cooking insects to eat in chocolate, and a rickshaw that had an electric motor to assist pedalling that could be used to deliver parcels in the city, And they called that innovating ? They ignored inventions like the Gemini Electric Motor & Generator details at: http://www.geminielectricmotor.com the local press, simply will not give coverage to real inventions while focusing on what I call arty farty ideas. These are the government employees that are supposed to create new job opportunities, I suppose they think that is innovation ?
An issue with Inventions and research and development is the cost of patents and the ongoing renewal fees. These costs reduce the amount of effort that can be put into making the physical prototypes, with smaller companies these costs become a real drag on moving forward. Investors want patents to be applied for, and ideally granted, and seam to be happier to pay the patent costs, more that the R&D costs. I believe the patent system is now working against the small company and individual inventor, and should be changed, that once a patent is granted, if the renewal fee is not paid, the inventor then should have the same rights as copy right, and the same time scale, with no additional fees to be paid, the money could go to bring the invention to market.
The difference between Invention and Innovation is simply you can apply for an patent for an Invention, while Innovation you can not. Certainly not under the currently used definition of Innovation.
JPE ‘s views are sound: they agree with my own! joking apart, if patent protection is so vital then let those who offer such be prepared to support the innovation by allowing small firms to have protection (and of course use the money saved at the start of any R&D to do better tests, build better prototypes, improve marketing and PR to get the invention to market) and then take their reward out of the profits. I have suggested this approach time and again to the leeches! Had I suggested that they shoot themselves, or jump of high cliffs into shallow water, I do not believe I could have achieved such anger as I did. Think about this: the real money, and hence power? in our society is surely reserved for those who fight other peoples mental battles, count up the numbers after the event, but do nothing up front to to create the numbers or market and sell things they neither own, grew or made?
So nothing new there? Its the little red hen syndrome (or is that a axiom) where the inventor gets nothing, and the clerks take all the credit? -and the money. Let us hope that St Peter is more forthcoming with the rewards?
Many years ago I was asked to advise a firm, whose background was absolutely nothing to do with textiles, to evaluate a new idea they had ‘bought’ from an individual inventor.
This firm, their business was spices, and condiments and highly profitable, and were able to spend a lot on R&D had a deliberate policy of supporting with 10% of their research budget some work which was nothing to do with spices whatsoever. Hence textiles. As they said “we didn’t know how ignorant we were: that was why we perused the project long after a normal ‘textile’ firm would have stopped.” I have always admired their approach, recognising that the chances of success are limited but that it is always worth a punt to find out.
Didn’t Henry Ford say that “he knew 50% of his advertising and marketing was wasted: sadly, he did not know which 50% that was.”
My observation is the UK is punches above its weight when inventing and innovating. We’re just very poor at industrialisation – and in my experience, the root cause for this is poor housekeeping and ineffective change management. For an example of housekeeping in the UK, look no further than the scrap left on the side of the railways following weekend/night “engineering” works (relevant as it is a symptom of our culture – imagine what could be achieved with the full implementation of 5S) and for change management (an absolutely critical component to get correct when industrialising product) we use poorly thought-out BOM structures and awkward, long-winded release processes/systems.