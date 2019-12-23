UKIVA: Machine Vision Conference 2020 – Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes, on 14 May 2020

About UKIVA: Machine Vision Conference 2020

The UK’s Leading Machine Vision Conference & Exhibition returns to the Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes, on 14 May 2020.

With over 50 seminars and exhibitors from world-leading industrial vision companies and suppliers, this year’s UKIVA event will again showcase the latest in machine vision technology.

Gain valuable insight into the latest vision technology and trends. You can also learn more about artificial intelligence and vision in robotics.

For more information, go to www.machinevisionconference.co.uk