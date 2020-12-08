UK’s first metrology apprentices measure up

The UK’s first apprenticeship course focused on metrology has seen its initial cohort of students complete their studies.

Designed by the National Physical Laboratory (NPL) and run by MakeUK, the three-year Metrology Technician course covers both the theoretical and practical elements of the science of measurement. It includes on and off-the-job training to develop the essential metrology knowledge, skills and behaviours required to work in the sector. The course is run from MakeUK’s Technology Hub in Aston, Birmingham and supported by partners including Jaguar Land Rover.

More from The Student Engineer

“The success of this apprenticeship is a perfect example of how effective and strong collaborations, like ours with NPL, can yield great rewards,” said David Hollinshead, head of External Delivery at Make UK.

“Special mention must go to the delivery team at Make UK for their hard work and dedication – in particular Neil Ellor, Pete Murray, Spencer Wigley and Andy Hunter. I’d also like to thank Jaguar Land Rover for being early adopters of this apprenticeship.”

Metrology helps underpin a wide range of industries including aerospace, automotive, construction, energy, environment, healthcare and space. It can range from measuring everything from galaxies to graphene, medical devices to greenhouse gas emissions. Over £600bn worth of goods and utilities are sold in the UK each year based on the measurement of their quantity and quality.

“We are delighted that the first ever metrology apprentices have completed their studies and we congratulate them on this milestone,” said Stuart Kitney, head of Training at NPL.

“Metrology brings impact to our everyday lives, and this cohort of Metrology Technician apprentices will now go on to use their essential metrology knowledge and skills to benefit the UK economy and international trade. We are also grateful for the partnership with Make UK and the work they have done to support and guide these apprentices to success and we look forward to working together going forward.”

The next metrology apprenticeship programme starts on 4th February 2021.