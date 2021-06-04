United Airlines plans sustainable supersonic passenger flights

United Airlines looks set to introduce supersonic aircraft to its fleet following the conditional order for 15 Overture airliners from Boom Supersonic.
The 15 Overture aircraft will be purchased once they fulfil United’s safety, operating and sustainability requirements. The terms of the agreement include an option for an additional 35 aircraft from the Denver-based aircraft company.
Boom and Rolls-Royce explore propulsion for supersonic Overture
Once operational, Overture is expected to be the first large commercial aircraft to be net-zero carbon as it will be optimised to run on 100 per cent sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). It is slated to roll out in 2025, fly in 2026 and expected to carry passengers by 2029. United and Boom will work together on fulfilling delivery and SAF requirements.
“United continues on its trajectory to build a more innovative, sustainable airline and today’s advancements in technology are making it more viable for that to include supersonic planes. Boom’s vision for the future of commercial aviation, combined with the industry’s most robust route network in the world, will give business and leisure travellers access to a stellar flight experience,” United CEO Scott Kirby said in a statement. “Our mission has always been about connecting people and now working with Boom, we’ll be able to do that on an even greater scale.”
Flying at speeds of Mach 1.7 Overture will nearly halve the time to over 500 destinations. Potential routes for United include Newark to London in three and a half hours, Newark to Frankfurt in four hours and San Francisco to Tokyo in six hours.
“The world’s first purchase agreement for net-zero carbon supersonic aircraft marks a significant step toward our mission to create a more accessible world,” said Blake Scholl, Boom Supersonic founder and CEO. “United and Boom share a common purpose – to unite the world safely and sustainably.”
Bring back the Concorde. It’s available, tested and reliable. Overhaul the whole fleet with newer more efficient and quieter engines.
In the meantime work on Concorde 2 which will have sonic boom mitigation technologies to allow overland flights.
“Sustainable” supersonic flight? Pull the other one. “Sustainable Aviation Fuels” are only sustainable in so far as they reduce demand for fossil fuel, and maybe reduce emissions from landfill. Unless there’s some very novel chemistry about, they’ll still cause as much CO2 emission as the same mass of kerosene.
You can make Green Kerosene from Renewable produced Green Hydrogen, but its terribly expensive compared to Fossil Fuel Kerosene, if only there was a global tax on aviation fuel….
55 seats ! Will that be enough to fly everyone to Greenland to see Santa Claus ?
I guess with all the new Covid billionaires they need some exclusive travel means to get to their multiple homes and yachts ?
Would be nice if ‘The Engineer’ found more real, useful, environmentally responsible projects to write about rather than these unviable vanity projects.
It’s a noteworthy announcement surely, although hardly typical of The Engineer’s current coverage of the aerospace sector. Allow us to direct you to one of our many features exploring the world of sustainable aviation https://www.theengineer.co.uk/green-sky-thinking-hydrogen-flight/
The design is still evolving and the economics must be marginal before any environmental items are added in. This looks like kite flying.