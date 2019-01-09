UWR team gears up for Autosport International

The University of Wolverhampton’s School of Engineering Race Team (UWR) will be on hand at this year’s Autosport International to promote the uni’s STEM credentials.

Taking place at Birmingham’s NEC from Thursday 10th until Sunday 13th January 2019, the event is the largest car racing show in Europe. Alongside petrolheads and industry professionals, potential engineers of the future are expected to be amongst the 100,000 people expected to attend over the four days. Staff and students from UWR will be there to give advice to anyone thinking of studying engineering at the university’s Telford Innovation Campus, where courses are taught in motorsport, electronics, mechatronics, automotive, aerospace, mechanical and chemical engineering.

“We’re really excited to have a presence at this premier pre-season motorsport event which brings together the world of motorsport before the race season starts,” said Syed Hasan, head of the university’s School of Engineering.

“Students from the School of Engineering will be showing off the professional skills they have gained as part of their studies.In previous years the team has received great accolades from top teams for their professionalism and commitment to motorsport, planting the seeds for future employment with team members finding work with Mercedes F1, Aston Martin and Jaguar Land Rover amongst others.”

UWR works closely with industrial partners and sponsors and the event is part of an industry collaboration with Beta Tools, Lenovo, My Workwear and Profix Access who have supplied equipment and clothing to support UWR at the show – part of their ongoing sponsorship of the team. The University has invested £10m in transforming the engineering facilities at Telford, including creating new workshops with two car bays, benches and professional tools to support the students’ work. Visitors to Autosport International find the UWR Engineering team on Stand 3120.

MORE NEWS FROM THE STUDENT ENGINEER