Vacancies and salaries in engineering increase year-on-year

New data from CV-Library shows that both vacancies and salaries in the engineering industry increased year-on-year for the month of May.

The report found that job openings in the industry were up 4.5 per cent from May 2017, while salaries had edged up by 2.4 per cent. Although positive news for engineering, the data also showed that other sectors were surging ahead in terms of the number of vacancies and remuneration, with legal, catering and recruitment all showing significantly bigger increases across both metrics. However, opportunities for engineers seeking a move still exist, according to CV-Library.

(Credit: CV-Library)

“It’s clear from the data that engineering organisations are ramping up their recruitment efforts as we approach the summer months,” said Lee Biggins, founder and managing director of the company. “And given the ongoing uncertainty in the UK right now, this is great to see. If you’re currently on the job hunt, there are a huge number of exciting job opportunities in industry. Not to mention that now could be the ideal time to boost your pay packet.”

However, despite this hike in job opportunities and pay, it appears candidates are feeling cautious, with application rates in the education sector dropping by 6.4 per cent when compared with data from May 2017. That said, candidate registrations on the site were up by 5.7 per cent year-on-year, indicating that some professionals in the industry could simply be waiting for the right time to make their next career move.

“It’s not surprising to learn that candidate applications saw a slight drop last month, as many of us will likely have been more concerned with getting out and enjoying the sunshine while it’s there,” said Biggins, “especially coupled with the recent flurry of bank holidays that have kept us out of the office. But the fact that candidate registrations have increased suggests that many engineering professionals are preparing to look for their next role ahead of the summer.”

