Video of the week: RAF centenary flypast

This week’s video comes courtesy of the RAF Benevolent Fund, which has put together a brief highlights reel of Tuesday’s centenary flypast.

Almost 100 aircraft took part in the celebratory procession, including three new F35 Lightning stealth fighters, several military helicopters, and planes from the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) including Spitfires and a Lancaster bomber. The flypast concluded with 22 Typhoons flying in a ‘100’ formation, followed by the Red Arrows trailing the colours of the Union flag.

According to the Metropolitan Police, between 65,000 and 70,000 spectators lined The Mall to watch the event. The aircraft assembled in holding patterns off the coast of East Anglia before starting their journey towards Buckingham Palace down the A12 corridor. The flypast was watched by the Queen and other members of the Royal Family from the palace balcony. Earlier in the day, the Queen had congratulated the RAF for its “remarkable contribution to defence” over the past 100 years and presented a new Queen’s Colour to the air force to mark the occasion. While the RAF was officially formed on April 1 1918, Tuesday’s flypast marked the pinnacle of the celebrations.

