Video: UCL team uses light to monitor metabolism

A team of scientists, engineers and doctors at University College London has developed a new technique that uses light to more accurately monitor the processes of metabolism.

In the video below, the researchers describe how near-infrared light is able to highlight how much oxygen is present in blood flowing in a particular part of the body. By measuring the oxygen levels in the brain’s mitochondria, the team can get a picture of how metabolism is working.

The project, known as Metabolight, is currently being trialled at University College Hospital. According to the UCL team, one important application could be to detect and monitor babies whose brains may be suffering from a lack of oxygen.

READ MORE STUDENT ENGINEERING NEWS HERE