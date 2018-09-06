Walney Extension makes UK wind farm world’s largest

The Walney Extension off the Cumbrian coast has officially opened, claiming the title of world’s largest wind farm site.
With 102 turbines already located on the site, the Walney Extension saw the installation of an additional 87. The wind farm, which sits in the Irish Sea about 19km off Barrow-in-Furness, now covers an area of around 145 sq km, with each turbine soaring 190m into the sky. The 659-megawatt project is capable of generating enough green energy to power almost 600,000 homes. It overtakes the London Array in the Thames Estuary as the world’s biggest wind farm.
“The UK is the global leader in offshore wind and Walney Extension showcases the industry’s incredible success story,” said Matthew Wright, UK managing director for Ørsted, which owns the wind farm. “The project, completed on time and within budget, also marks another important step towards Ørsted’s vision of a world that runs entirely on green energy.
“The North-West region plays an important role in our UK offshore wind operations and our aim is to make a lasting and positive impact here. We want to ensure that the local community becomes an integral part of the renewable energy revolution that’s happening along its coastline.”
The Walney Extension features 40 MHI Vestas 8MW turbines and a further 47 Siemens Gamesa 7MW turbines, with blades manufactured in Hull and the Isle of Wight. According to Ørsted, the project has worked with more than 50 key suppliers from across the UK, supporting the growth of offshore wind ‘clusters’ around the country. The Extension brings the total capacity operating out of Barrow to 1.5 gigawatts, which is enough to power more than 1.2 million UK homes. Ørsted’s ongoing operations and maintenance activities will support more than 250 direct jobs in the region.
“Record-breaking engineering landmarks like this huge offshore wind farm help us consolidate our global leadership position, break records for generating renewable energy, and create thousands of high-quality jobs,” said Energy and Clean Growth Minister Claire Perry.
It is great news and absolutely in the right direction, Siemens is one of the world’s great companies but being a little patriotic what a pity it isn’t a British owned company building the units.
Good news for Siemens, bad news for UK power consumers. The cost of electricity from this white elephant is £ 166.59/MWh, index linked and guaranteed.
The project has a simple payback of about 5 years, which is very short for a low risk power project, especially with guaranteed payback. We, the consumers, will be paying for this for decades as it pushes up UK power prices, and all for a negligible saving in the rapidly increasing (Germany too) global CO2 emissions.
As a note of interest regarding the guaranteed payments to the owners of this of £4.2billion over the 15 years of guaranteed payments, if we used coal at world prices to generate the electricity the cost would be less than £ 1 billion. Germany has realised this and is maintaining its coal burn as is Australia; both of which are dwarfed by China and India whose increasing coal burn now dominates world usage.
To balance this £ 3.2 billion of overseas payments we need to export about £ 64 billion more over the next 15 years: not too easy!
“capable of generating enough green energy to power almost 600,000 homes.”
That’s nameplate capacity, capacity factor is ~ 38% so that reduces to 228,000 homes.
divide £4.2billion over the 15 years by 228,000 homes & see if you think this is a cheap way to produce energy ( don’t forget to add in the cost of 659-megawatt of back up generation for windless days)
Perry claimed > https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2018/09/05/walney-extension-means-big-business-bigger-opportunity-uk/ <
"This is enabling us to get much more clean energy for less while ensuring consumers get a fair deal."
at £ 166.59/MWh, index linked and guaranteed. that's almost 4x the wholesale price !!!
Do you think she's telling the truth ???
The path towards 100% renewable energy just got shorter, wonderful achievement UK!