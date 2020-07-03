Warwick team reveal design of Aurora electric superbike

The design for Aurora, an electric superbike with a top speed of 160mph, has been unveiled by a group of students at Warwick University.

The 25 students from departments including WMG, School of Engineering, Computer Science, Physics, Law and Maths have worked together to make Aurora with support from WMG and WMG centre High Value Manufacturing Catapult.

Students to explore future of motorsports at #Autosport2090

According to the team, Aurora will house a 17kWh oil-cooled battery, a powertrain capable of delivering 150kW (200hp) and 400Nm of torque at an estimated top speed of 160mph. Along with a carbon fibre subframe, Aurora’s radiator is positioned to maximise the cooling to the powertrain components and weighs 260kg.

Aman Surana, a School of Engineering student at Warwick University and manager of the Warwick Moto team said: “We have tried our best to design a bike that is performance oriented but is also a learning platform for us as students. With the TT cancellation and our racing and testing plans impacted with COVID-19, our focus has been to make strategic decisions that align with our long term objectives and ensures future teams have something to work with.

“It’s been one of our goals to design a vehicle around a rider rather than converting a vehicle to suit a rider. Tom Weeden, our rider has been involved throughout this design process where we have sought his opinions and view on various characteristics of the bike and tried to implement them where possible. We cannot wait to get back in the workshop, action on our designs and go testing with Tom later this year!”

The team have been receiving support from industrial partners including MUPO Race Suspension, Rock West Composites, Michelin Tyre PLC, Rajputana Custom Motorcycles, Demon Tweeks and SITRa Moto.

The team’s long-term objective is to compete with a podium qualifying time at the Isle of Man TT 2022. Interested parties can sponsor or donate to the team at: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/warwickmoto