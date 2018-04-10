Wearable sensor measures glucose without need for finger-prick blood test

Scientists at Bath University have developed a wearable sensor that measures glucose levels through the skin, an advance that could mark the end of finger-prick blood tests for diabetics.
The wearable sensor array draws fluid across a single hair follicle (Credit: Bath University)
The non-invasive patch is said to draw glucose from fluid between cells across hair follicles, which are accessed via an array of miniature sensors using a small electric current. The glucose then collects in reservoirs and is measured. Details are published in Nature Nanotechnology.
Having established proof of the concept behind the device, the researchers hope it can eventually become a low-cost, wearable sensor that sends regular, clinically relevant glucose measurements to the wearer’s phone or smartwatch wirelessly, alerting them when they may need to take action.
According to Bath University, an important advantage of this device is that each miniature sensor of the array can operate on a small area over an individual hair follicle, which significantly reduces inter- and intra-skin variability in glucose extraction and increases the accuracy of the measurements taken. Because of this, calibration via a blood sample is not required.
The project is a collaboration between scientists from the Departments of Physics, Pharmacy & Pharmacology, and Chemistry at Bath University.
Dr Adelina Ilie, from the Department of Physics, said: “The specific architecture of our array permits calibration-free operation, and it has the further benefit of allowing realisation with a variety of materials in combination.
“We utilised graphene as one of the components as it brings important advantages: specifically, it is strong, conductive, flexible, and potentially low-cost and environmentally friendly. In addition, our design can be implemented using high-throughput fabrication techniques like screen printing, which we hope will ultimately support a disposable, widely affordable device.”
The team tested the patch on pig skin, where they showed it could accurately track glucose levels across the range seen in diabetic human patients, and on healthy human volunteers, where again the patch was able to track blood sugar variations throughout the day.
The next steps include further refinement of the design of the patch to optimise the number of sensors in the array, to demonstrate full functionality over a 24-hour wear period, and to undertake clinical trials.
From previous instances of these type of devices for diabetics, I wonder how long it will be before it is available for ‘general’ use. As with the Libre system, even if Diabetes UK and other similar organisations persuade the NHS to provide the sensors on prescription it will still be a post-code lottery as to availability. Following the announcement last November, and applying to our GP (Buckinghamshire) we are still waiting to hear if the sensors for Libre will be provided. At £50 every two weeks, and retirement impending I am wondering how much longer I can keep paying for these. It seems very short-sighted of the NHS when everybody knows good blood glucose control over a life time of type 1 diabetes is key to preventing secondary complications in later life, and therefore SAVING the NHS money rather than costing it more for caring for those with these secondary complications.
Bean counters typically are more interested in the organization’s bottom line, than in your patient outcomes, sorry, but true.