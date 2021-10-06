Webinar: transform your business with additive manufacturing

In this special webinar with additive manufacturing giant EOS we will explore the transformative benefits of additive manufacturing and offer advice on how manufacturers looking to deploy AM can benefit from technology and government support

WHEN: TUESDAY OCTOBER 12th, 11.00 AM BST

Additive manufacturing technologies can create strong value and competitive advantage for organisations through greater flexibility and agility, whilst lowering the costs and risks of production. Whilst most manufacturers can see these benefits and understand the need to evolve their supply chains, many struggle to get over the perceived hurdle of the level of investment required for production grade equipment.

But not anymore: Join this webinar to learn how your business can benefit from additive manufacturing and overcome investment hurdles through UK Government tax incentives and funding support. There has never been a better time to take the next leap forward the evolution of your business.