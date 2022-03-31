Webinar: know your responsibilities with compressed gas equipment

Register now for our forthcoming webinar (Tuesday April 26th) with Air Products exploring the responsibilities of working with compressed gas equipment

If you are working with industrial gas cylinders, safety is vital. Understand your responsibilities when it comes to the equipment your teams use.

This masterclass covers both legislation and health & safety implications of handling industrial gas cylinders and the requirements to ensure compliance.

Keep your staff safe and your procedures up to date with this overview presented by industry expert Kevin Sherry.

5 KEY POINT DELEGATES WILL LEARN Legislation and standards regarding working with industrial gas cylinders

What are Codes of Practice CP7 and CP47

Who do CP7 and CP47 apply to?

Specific details of a gas equipment inspection

Maintaining compliance and keeping safe

When

Tue, Apr 26, 2022 · 12:30 PM London (GMT 1:00)

Presenter

Kevin Sherry

Principal Welding Application Specialist UK and Ireland

Kevin brings many years of experience working with major fabrication companies, supplying welding-based solutions within market segments ranging from structure steel projects to large offshore renewable energy projects, always providing the optimum welding methods, process, and consumable selection for the applications. Contributing to the development and introduction of new products, advising on best practices, and identifying the optimum technology offering

Kevin holds a number of welding-based qualifications including International/European Welding Technologist (IWT/EWT) Diploma in Welding, Welding Inspection and serves on the committee of the TWI members’ branch in Glasgow.