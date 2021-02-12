Webinar: When automation technologies collide – March 18th

In this special webinar with HMS Industrial Networks we will explore how manufacturers can overcome the challenges of disparate systems in the Industry 4.0 era

As a world leader in automation communication technologies, HMS Industrial Networks has a unique view of how automation technologies connect. The presentation will be explaining the issues that automation users and manufacturers face when technologies come together.

When: Thursday March 18, 2021, starting at 10:00 AM GMT

In the new age of IIoT, Industry 4.0 etc. IT solutions are merging with OT systems, Cloud technology in automation is all the rage, Mobile phone technology such as 5G is merging with industrial wireless applications, data is becoming the new oil, and now with Covid-19 our vulnerabilities to keep systems running 24/7 have been exposed. This presentation will highlight these areas of concern within the automation industry, as well as addressing what can be done to overcome some of these issues to ensure automation progression rather than destructive collision.

Key learnings

What technology collision is

Understand the pitfalls automation users face now and in the future

Hear how the leader in automation communications deals with technology convergence

Understand why we have security threats to our automation systems and what we can do to help prevent them

A neutral perspective regards the latest automation technology trends