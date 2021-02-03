Webinar: Why is controlling welding gas flow so important?

It is widely understood that there must be a minimal welding gas flow rate to ensure adequate weld pool protection, however, there is a common misconception that using more gas is always better!

In this Air Products webinar we will look at the various issues – financial, quality and environmental that excess welding gas flow rate causes. This session is ideal for those in the metal fabrication industry who are looking to optimise weld quality and/or reduce overall their welding cost base. We will look at Air Products’ consultative Gastrak® service which involves working with welding customers to identify potential sources of welding gas leaks or excessive consumption and install a sustainable solution to mitigate this.

WHEN: Thursday March 4, 2021, starting at 3:00 PM GMT

You will learn

Why setting the optimum welding gas flow rate is important

Common misconceptions regarding welding gas flow rates

The impact on weld quality of setting too high a flow rate

How Air Products can work with you to control the flow whilst improve quality and saving money – on average 30%

A practical demonstration in a welding workshop of how Air Products’ Gastrak® service works.