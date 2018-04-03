This week’s poll: AI, robots and jobs

How much do artificial intelligence and robots pose a risk to jobs in the UK?
The issue of whether automation will lead to job losses seems to be perennial. For every warning that the robots will put us all out of work, there seems to be a comment that increasing the use of robots and AI in industry will actually create jobs. In 2013, Oxford University forecast that 40% of jobs in the US in 2010 and 35% in UK were at high risk of being lost to automation by 2030; but today, an OECD report put the US figure at around 10% and the UK’s at 12%. Crystal ball gazing is always difficult, but this week we are asking Engineer readers to put on their best fortune-telling heads and tell us whether they think the UK engineering sector is at risk of being depopulated of human workers.
Our poll options include most manual tasks being automated; overall employment increasing but changing very considerably; the effect being localised in particular regions; and no overall effect being felt. Comments are, of course, welcome but the discussion section will be moderated to keep things on track. We will publish the results of this poll on 10 April.
The first option should have been MANY manual jobs will be automated, because there are many others – particularly in construction, other outside work and jobs requiring much relocation movement, such as residential window-cleaning and interior decoration – for which automation will be very difficult, so unlikely to happen in the near future, if at all.
It only makes sense to automate jobs where there is a clear cost and efficiency saving and obviously this will be primarily repetitive type tasks with a narrow range of requirement variables, e.g. manufacturing. More complex and variable tasks in different environments will require very sophisticated automation which will probably be cost prohibitive compared to employing someone, especially as this will incur bigger maintenance and monitoring overheads.
As with the earlier poster, I don’t believe that robots will be able to replace some manual labour, not for many years anyway. Other jobs will be lost to robots, the industry I work in is considering using robots for “cost reduction” as the prices of them fall.
I don’t currently see how the increase in robots will maintain employment, the reliability expected of them will not drive a significant increase in maintenance staff, the simplicity of programming them (your own recent article on CoBots) means that there isn’t going to be a demand or ‘robot programmers’, so I expect jobs to fall over all.
The areas I expect to see hit are the lower end of the wage market, such as supermarkets. These are already moving from manned checkout to self scan checkout, with the barcoding technology they already have in place it wouldn’t take much to create a simple package for a shelf stacker robot, once the safety levels necessary for the protection of customers is proven.
I think that AI is often over-hyped, however, many low skill jobs will be lost as they require little in the way of complex multi-context information processing – I believe it will be a long time before we see a truly generally intelligent AI.
There will be a balance of jobs created against those lost, so in my opinion none of the options is correct. Overall I think it likely that more jobs will be lost than gained and manual will clearly be the area most impacted
Some one will work out that saving the low skilled/paid jobs is limited. When they work out you can save more money by replacing accountants, judges and lawyers things will change.
in 1965, I recall it was rumoured amongst the Engineers in ICI (Fibres division of that massive organisation was probably the largest employer of ordinary staff and operatives-manually doffing and donning packages) that whereas a human “horse-power” cost 7/- (that’s seven shillings in old money) that of a “machine” cost 7d (denari, pence). ie 1/12 of the former amount. The opportunity and need for automation was substantial! Of course the retailers solved the problem by buying solely from Asia! removing the need for any UK manufacturing operatives: efficient or otherwise.
There is new material from the OECD. Not quite as “gloomy” as previous reports:
https://www.oecd-ilibrary.org/fr/employment/automation-skills-use-and-training_2e2f4eea-en
As the BBC reports it:
AI ‘poses less risk to jobs than feared’ says OECD
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-43618620