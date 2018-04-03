This week’s poll: AI, robots and jobs

How much do artificial intelligence and robots pose a risk to jobs in the UK?

The issue of whether automation will lead to job losses seems to be perennial. For every warning that the robots will put us all out of work, there seems to be a comment that increasing the use of robots and AI in industry will actually create jobs. In 2013, Oxford University forecast that 40% of jobs in the US in 2010 and 35% in UK were at high risk of being lost to automation by 2030; but today, an OECD report put the US figure at around 10% and the UK’s at 12%. Crystal ball gazing is always difficult, but this week we are asking Engineer readers to put on their best fortune-telling heads and tell us whether they think the UK engineering sector is at risk of being depopulated of human workers.

Our poll options include most manual tasks being automated; overall employment increasing but changing very considerably; the effect being localised in particular regions; and no overall effect being felt. Comments are, of course, welcome but the discussion section will be moderated to keep things on track. We will publish the results of this poll on 10 April.