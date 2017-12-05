This week’s poll: Brexit referendum revisited

How would Engineer readers vote if last year’s EU referendum were repeated now?
The UK’s status within Europe remains one of the most divisive and controversial issues in history. The country voted to leave the European Union in last year’s referendum by a narrow margin, and we are still in negotiation of the terms of the Exit. National opinion polls tell us the proportions of the population in favour and against leaving have changed little since last June, but we are curious as to whether our readers’ opinions have proved equally unchanging.
In our poll just before the vote, readers were narrowly in favour of remaining within the EU (52 percent for Remain, and slightly below 48 per cent for Leave, because of a small number of don’t knows). So in our poll this week, we would like to know which way you voted and whether you have changed your mind. The four options above reflect these questions.
As always, we encourage debate in our comment section. However, we are conscious that this remains a highly charged issue with strong opinions on both sides. Any comments that we deem unconstructive will be deleted. Please keep debate civil. We will publish the results of this poll on 12 December.
We joined the Common Market, which I believe was a good thing, but the EU is intent on a federal Europe which I do not agree with. I did not vote to leave because I could not vote for something without knowing what the terms and cost would be – like agreeing to buy a house without knowing the price, location, or specification.
The behaviour of the EU, who are clearly not negotiating in good faith but to punish the UK, is the strongest argument in favour of leaving.
What do you mean ‘not negotiating in good faith but to punish the UK’? We are leaving the EU. Any negotiations to try and get back some of the things we are losing as a result will depend on what each is willing to give/accept. How can they be punishing us by not giving us things we have decided aren’t worth having for the price we were paying? I also don’t see the problem in making international laws at the level at which they are best made to achieve the mutual benefits. We have always remained sovereign, whilst recognising that laws/decisions should be made and powers held at various levels; Town Council, District Council, County Council, Unitary Authorities, Welsh Assembly, Northern Ireland Assembly, Scottish Parliament, UK Parliament, EU, Nato, UN etc. If you can only make laws up to UK Parliament level, how can you stop an EU wholesaler dumping all their crap bananas on a small independent UK marketer and sending all their good bananas to the Supermarket next door, knowing that they will get repeat large orders from the supermarket, not caring whether the small business goes bust as they don’t need their repeat custom. (I pick this example because it is a good EU law dealing with a real problem raised by small businesses based on reality of consumer and wholesaler behaviour and is commonly misunderstood as a result of Boris Johnson Lies, though the equally misunderstood vacuum cleaner law might be better for this forum).
Might agree with much of what you say BUT there is a clear negative European agenda which is not about the best for Britain and the EU residents. It IS about maintaining the project and I might be cynical and suggest some vested personal interests are being served. In the same way some individuals highlighted in the media abuse power and privilege (and loopholes) in all walks of life there are a lot at the centre of Europe doing very nicely thank you and averting any further leavers is clearly a strong ‘reason’ for some of the negotiating positions. A bit more selflessness and doing the right thing (for the greater good) would help. Funnily there seemed to be more of that about in the ‘dark ages’ of the 80s than the enlightened ‘2010’s, despite the darker elements.
Thats says it all really. The Eu were given an opportunity to revise to keep us in, they turned Cameron down and they are doing their best to turn May down as well. As usuasl the Irish have their own agenda and we should tell them where to go.
At the cost of reigniting the United Ireland cause and de-stabilising the fragile peace. I hope that no one decides to tell your community where to go on issues that affect you.
…and this is why you voted for leaving the biggest economic area in the world. Unbelievable.
Fascinating poll, great idea. The early results show that few engineers have “Swung” either way. A sign of the strength of views held by each side.
Will be interesting to see whether the “remainers” continue to cast more votes than the “leavers” as they seem to dominate the meja views on Brexit. Look forward to the final figures!
This is not the second referendum that you might wish for.
The voice of the vote leave voters has not been heard much since the referendum which was a democratic vote. I have heard a great deal from the remain side, and have no doubt that I will hear a lot more yet.
The future of democracy in this country of ours really does rely on us respecting the outcome of the democratic process.
Engineering, Science, Agriculture, Finance, Fishing and Service sectors have to find a way. I believe that Britain can and will find a way and we will be Greater for it.
We only had forty odd years of European rule, our history is a lot grander than that.
There are 3 actual realities;
1. Stay in EU
2. Accept the Deal that has been agreed (when it has been agreed)
3. No deal
Which of the above would be acceptable based on the results of the referendum?
That’s right, those who voted to Leave could prefer any of these 3 (depending on the deal that is reached). So surely it would be democratic to hold this second referendum (not a repeat of the first referendum, but to quantify the results of the first one). If you are so sure that leavers would still vote to leave, then there is nothing for you to fear. But if you understand that it is more likely we will end up staying in the EU, then your argument serves only to undermine democracy to get what you want.
…also, nice sentiment regarding our history, but what is the substance of this? Part of our history is joining and participating in the EU, which took our second rate economy to a world leading economy (hence why we were so desperate to get in) and leading the EU on Human Rights and being a part of Bloody Europe’s era of peace. We have heard plenty from the leave side, but what you mean is there has been no substance. What are the opportunities? The EU may only be 27 countries, but it has trade agreements with 68 other world countries, how could our future agreements compete with these? Ok so their is the states; but why doesn’t EU have a deal here? hmmm because we would have to sell out our high standards to import their horrible produce for industries which are killing the climate, creating antibiotic resistant super bugs and have shambolic animal rights (hence why we changed that little law from the EU). What will we export to the US? Cheese was the only example I heard. If the Boing issue is anything to go by from this highly protectionist inward looking US president, then I’m afraid trade will flow only 1 way.
You DO know that the only reason that Britain has “great” in the title is that the largest land mass in the British Isles is called Great Britain in the same way as the largest Balearic is Majorca and the largest Canary is Gran Canaria don’t you? If we are to be great we need to walk the walk – not just talk the talk… Relying on an illustrious past and flag waving for a long – gone empire is just sad. To be great today we need to man up and join the world – to lead Europe and not walk away in a sulk like a petulant toddler.
A democratic result, yes- but also undeniably a result of a of single, very narrowly won referendum fought between two campaigns reliant on clickbait, baseless rhetoric, factually meaningless calls to patriotism and the whims of careerist political pseudo-celebrity egos…
One has to wonder whether modern hyper-partisan, left v right, liberal v conservative ‘democracy’ really works for enormously complicated, far-reaching issues such as Brexit. Or anything for that matter… How can we as a nation make informed, objective decisions about the good of the country when we’re all slaves to whatever we’re told to think by whichever of the two insulated profit-centred media bubbles we happen to be in?
Bottom line- us Brits need to stop labelling ourselves Leavers and Remainers. Let’s all commit to growing up a bit, binning the tabloids and having honest, fact-based discourse about how best to move forwards on the path we’ve set for ourselves.
This was not a democratic vote. To be so all registered voters should have been required to vote or be subject to fines. The question should not have been binary and a none of the above option should have been included. Above all it should have been advisory and not a binding option. A vote in favour of leaving under these rules might have worried the EU about the concerns being felt but not responded to.
The EU super state was not something originally intended. An open trading block with free movement of capital and labour subject to specified criteria would have been a preferred option. The EU/EC turned into a big inefficient bureaucracy. We have enough home grown of that.
It was advisory — the option existed to make it binding (as happened with the Scottish independence referendum) but this was not taken. Ther government (and opposition) have chosen to interpret it as binding, however.
Hmmm… something fishy here. If 52% voted to Remain last year and now its 58% who say they voted to Remain and would do so again, does that not indicate that a lot who voted to leave would vote again to leave have not bothered to respond?
It’s even more fishy, since the 52% should be compared to the 60% (now) who voted to remain and would do so again PLUS the 6% who voted to remain and would now vote leave, ie 66%. But then not everyone who voted before is voting again in this poll, so different constituencies; perhaps not so fishy after all
Exactly, a poll on the opinion of professional engineers is unlikely to duplicate that of the UK electorate. It’s more in line with the 57% of university graduates who voted Remain in 2016.
I come from a university town, Cambridge, and although students are generally clever people, and educated to a point, they are naïve simply because of their age and lack of life experience. Remember the vote in Oxford before WW2 when students voted not to fight, and I can certainly remember the shops that sprung up in Cambridge selling Mao’s Little Red Book staffed by students who admired him.
University towns also have a habit of voting left of centre (checkout the MPs for these towns) due to the overwhelming left wing view of young students – much to the annoyance of people who live there permanently and not just for a few years during term time.
No, student opinion should not be seen as an indication of the viewpoint of the educated intelligentsia.
The statistic I quoted was from Lord Ashcroft’s post referendum poll and related to anyone of any age educated to degree level and not just students.
All the poll shows is that very few would change sides
…. or simply that a higher proportion of engineers were in favour or remaining in the first place?
When the negotiations have concluded and the final exit deal is clear the government must go to the country to vote if this deal is acceptable.If the deal is not acceptable the government either renegotiate the deal or we remain in Europe.
At least if we leave, we can look forward to the £325 million a week that Boris said we would have for the NHS.
Sandy, we have voted to leave. We are going to leave. All the talk that is going on at the moment is just to decide the terms on which we leave, and the type of relationship we have with the EU immediately on exit. Once all this bluster has subsided then it will be business as usual because, apart from the politics, both sides want to trade with each other.
Leave then and leave now, sooner the better as far as I am concerned..
Why?
Perhaps, like me, they are becoming jaded with the whole issue and cannot be bothered to respond?
I don’t think my vote counts, since I live on west side of Pond.
You are correct, but we don’t know whicgh way you voted, so can’t taker it into account!
So, 16% of leavers have changed their minds while 7.6% of remainers have changed their minds.
The argument for a second vote grows stronger. We haven’t left yet and why should we if, now furnished with more information, many who voted leave no longer want to?
I don’t think we were given any of the ‘down side’ facts or exit costs by the politicians as they knew the public would be horrified and vote to stay. Staying didn’t fit their agenda.
Nice idea… this flexible democracy… The vote is done, the decision has been taken, now lets get on with it and power forwards and stop this constant debating.
On that basis we should honour the result of the 1st EU referendum and remain.
Flexible Democracy! Surely democracy is an on going process, if people have changed their minds, then how on earth would it be democratic to ignore that? Further to this though, we now need to make a decision based on what leave will actually look like. We didn’t know what leave would look like, but we did know about single market. If the question was?
Stay in EU
Leave but remain in single market (Similar to arrangements with other countries)
Leave and leave the single market
Stay in EU would have won by a mile. The reason the vote was so close, is because no one on either side knew what leave was. Each had their own and very different view of the Utopia.
I voted leave and would do so again, I also don’t believe we should be paying to leave. We should honour whatever financial arrangements up to the exit point and not a penny more. The EU is not in the business of making it attractive to leave and so are ‘playing hardball’ This country of ours is a wealthy one, in comparison with many in the EU block, I am sure they will miss our financial input to the EU coffers. If the EU imposes harsh tariffs post Brexit that works both ways.
You are correct in saying that the UK can theoretically walk away without paying any future financial settlements it clearly committed to under Davis Cameron.
The only slight problem would be that the UK would become overnight a pariah state among the international community when it comes to paying their bills.
It is lucky for this country that this dangerously incompetent government has at least recognised this and is prepared to settle the bill.
Unfortunately, the positive benefits of leaving have never been properely emphasised. There has been a powerful movement against from the people who have most to lose i.e. the bureaucrats and unelected politicians that make up the Europe elite which has stifled any positive coverage from emerging. This together with a very weak UK Government with no visionary leader has meant talks have dragged on and are now at stale mate again. The realities are that this is not just about trade (if it was still only a “Common Market” then I would perhaps agree with the benefits) it’s about sovereignty and the right for the people of the UK to democratically decide their future. The fact is democracy and individual countries rights do not come into the thoughts of the EU leaders sat in their ivory towers (paid for by us) dictating their wishes on the people who never elected them. Nobody can say that the Euro one size fits all currency was a good idea, just ask the southern countries and see what a mess being part of the great European empire has done to Greece. Leaving could be a good opportunity for the UK, the return of a fishing industry, ship building, freedom to trade with who we want and wherever we want and MOST importantly decide democratically our own future. The younger generation have never experienced life outside of Europe so are frightened by the prospect – especially with all the doom laden talk of what will happen if we do leave and I understand that! But as I remember it we could visit other countries, people could still work abroad or come to Britain from overseas to work, Universities could do research across the globe together – the world will not end. But there is nobody strong enough in public office to emphasis all those positives and lead us to a brighter independent future, so I fear we will be beaten into submission by the Eurocrats. All I can say is don’t start moaning when you finally see the true face of a more powerful Europe elite which accomplished the fall of the UK = something that two world wars couldn’t do.
To be quite honest, I nearly stopped continue to read your comment when you started talking about bureaucrats and unelected politicians on the EU site. Could you please name any elected bureaucrats on the UK negotiation team. Please list unelected politicians on the EU site.
Did you know that London employs more unelected bureaucrats than the total number of bureaucrats on the EU side (and they are looking after all of Europe).
Any facts any figures at all would be welcome. Thanks
All the positives you mention are things we have (but even better) within the EU, what are the positives of leaving? Check out the reality of EU law making; they have 2 elected houses to our 1 elected house. The laws are proposed/sponsored by Sovereign States (e.g. UK) and industry and worked up through consultation and then approved and amended by the elected houses. Laws consequently benefit all member states, please let me know which laws you would change first? (please research those laws first, to save both of our time).
Your last sentence is ironic really: So it is the EU’s fault that the UK is leaving now. Or is it along the lines that the EU should be grateful for the UK’s resolve in 2 WWs?
Apologies if I didn’t get the gist of your closing rumbling.
1) Unelected politicians? Europe has MEPS just like us – we are (were) the second largest voting bloc in that ELECTED parliament; they have civil servants same as us, but they just carry out the wishes of the elected authority. No, we didn’t always get our own way, that’s what happens when you are part of a larger whole. We don’t get our own way all the time even in this country. You accept that as being a part of a stable democracy surely?
2) The Euro – Greece should never have been allowed to join. If WE had joined, they wouldn’t have; our politicians wouldn’t have allowed it, and there wouldn’t have been the same pressure on Germany, Italy and France to “make it work” by letting in countries that didn’t make the mark. Greece is now having to do what they should have done BEFORE they joined. But they are sticking with it, and will be stronger for it in the end.
3) Fishing??? How will leaving Europe re-populate over-fished oceans? Are you going to force all the cod to stay in British waters by waving a union jack in their faces? Europe was blamed for many years for trying to impose quotas to stop this. Good global decisions made by responsible politicians who were then made an easy target of by lazy British politicians who lacked the guts to stand by those decisions. Please don’t talk about Spanish fisherman encroaching and breaking laws – a couple of people breaking laws doesn’t make all Europeans bad, and it certainly doesn’t make the laws themselves bad.
4) Shipbuilding??? So Europe has stolen our shipbuilding industry has it? Or was that the Koreans and Chinese you are now so eager to do business with? Europe isn’t responsible for our lack of productivity or high labour costs – we’ve done that to ourselves.
5) Freedom to trade – you get better trade deals if you are part of a larger trading bloc – like the EU. We are now free to make our own – less beneficial – deals with the rest of the world – including Europe… or are you naive enough to think that you can leave a club and still get the benefits of membership?
6) World Wars? the last one ended over 70 years ago. Do we want to bury ourselves in the past? Is it part of the requirement of trading with China that we worship our ancestors? We need to build our future ourselves, and I believe that is better done in Europe.
I didn’t bother to vote as I knew the politicians would have to argue some sort of deal,then when the politicians have finished arguing we get to move on to “Stage Two” which no doubt involves yet more bloody discussion……I foresee this “Leave EU” fiasco will continue on & on for quite some more years before we finally end up out of the EU. Then we’ll no doubt have endless media stories about “We were promised X” & we actually got diddlysquat!
After all the shenanigans against Britain it will be impossible for Britain to consider remaining. If we did capitulate they would welcome us back with the Euro, ever closer union and Eurogendfor to crush any civil unrest.. Cheerio EU
May I remind you, it looks like the EU has a unified negotiation position.
The Uk’s position is an absolute mess, the government cannot agree on anything.
The EU is taking a pragmatic negotiating position and will regard the UK as a third country state (this is after all what leaving the EU means). Please enlighten me where I am getting this wrong.
Although I’m a passionate remainer then and now I think another national referendum would produce a similar result. Only if our departure heralds a complete collapse of our economy will some change there minds and then only a few; most will blame the EU for our troubles.
I have no doubt we will make a “go” of leaving but feel we would have done so much more if we’d stayed; we were just starting to shape the EU to our way of thinking and now were just giving up and walking away leaving others to finish the job a reap the rewards.
Yes and we can all collect our improved NHS; pooped from Jacob Rees-Moggs personal unicorn on the way too!
This is a disaster, Trumps handling of his racist tweet shows how isolated the UK has become through the Brexit process. As for the borders that will now have to go up as we collapse to WTO rules then we will see wholesale destruction of what little manufacturing remains here.
Unless of course its a ruse to get us on a wage level with China/India as those with titles want to? #Brexit4Putin
The more they intimidate us, the greater the reason for leaving.
We can’t stay in a regime that tries to prevent its citizen leaving by treating them badly.
If the exit is painful so be it. We recovered from “the summer of discontent” when half the country was on strike and inflation was 20% . We will recover again.
It is nothing to do with one treating the other one badly.
1) the UK decided to leave not the EU.
2) the EU is in the driving seat and as a negotiation partner can dictate the outcome (please provide evidence if you disagree)
3) this is not about punishing. The UK will obtain a third country state status like Turkey. The best outcomes will be a Canada or Norway deal.
Not really like Turkey. Formally Turkey is an accession country although there is some doubt as to whether the process will progress. From a trading perspective, despite this, Turkey has a formal trading deal with the EU in the form of a Customs Union which gives it access to the single market for products (and services?). As an accession country, the EU is providing support (ie financial and other) to Turkey to encourage the adoption of wider values that the EU considers fundamental (respect for human dignity and human rights, freedom, democracy, equality and the rule of law) through the body of law that represents these and other values. I realise that it is easy to be cynical about such things, and, I think the EU is in need of reform, but, personally, (probably having been brought up in the UK during the 60s and 70s) these are some of the values that I consider important.
Nor really like Canada either – the arrangement appears to require actions on both sides before free trade can be effectively implemented, while Norway, as an EFTA member can participate fully in the Internal Market.
There are other models of trade agreements, but none reflect the full access to the EU market (which I believe is a good thing for a country), except perhaps those that the EU has been exploring for many years with the Eastern Europe and the “Mediteranean” countries that aren’t already members.
.
This Brexit mess just demonstrates how dangerous it is to add direct democratic elements (like this referendum) to a representational democracy we have here in the UK.
There were a lot of reasons why people voted to leave but few were due to a reasoned pragmatic argumentation.
To claim that a narrow result in a non-binding referendum represents the will of the people in a campaign that was dominated not by pragmatic arguments but by untruths (particularly by Brexiters) is truly astonishing.
However, I am not surprised when taking into account that the right leaning British press has been slagging of the EU for well over 40 years. Even now the EU is blasted by this very press at every opportunity. I ask you – who wanted to leave in the first place? – not the EU.
Despite Brexiters’ best efforts and claims to the contrary, it is becoming clear who is in the driving seat during these negotiations, and it is not the UK.
What does the UK actually want? It wants all the advantages of being a member of the EU without actually paying for it. It wants to pick and choose the best bits and reject everything that does not fit its narrow views.
However, the best the UK can hope for is a deal like the Norway model.
The EU is currently only contemplating in offering the Canada option.
When all this is over, this country will be a diminished power somewhere on the sidelines of Europe. Sad really.
For the UK’s sake and our children’s future, let’s stop this slow-moving car crash now.
I don’t recognise the UK you are describing. “Right leaning press”? From my perspective, the press in general is far too left leaning. The world will not end if the UK leaves the EU. We will still be a great country, we will still trade wth the EU, and we will have control over our destiny. Personally, I am already better off and our company is doing better now that we ever have. Its not a doom filled world ahead, its a world full of excitement and opportunities for those who are will to get on and seize it.
You do make me laugh. Here is a list. As you can see the vast majority is conservative and right leaning. Please feel free to correct if it doesn’t fit into your conservative right leaning view:
The Daily Telegraph The Barclay brothers’ Press Holdings Centre-right, conservative
The Sunday Telegraph Sunday The Barclay brothers’ Press Holdings Centre-right, conservative
The Times Daily News Corporation – Chairman and CEO Rupert Murdoch Centre-right, conservative
The Sunday Times News Corporation – Chairman and CEO Rupert Murdoch Centre-right, conservative
The Guardian Scott Trust Limited Centre-left
The Observer Scott Trust Limited Centre-left
Financial Times Nikkei Inc. – Japanese media company Economically liberal
i Johnston Press Centrist
Daily Mail Daily Lord Rothermere’s Daily Mail and General Trust plc Right-wing, conservative, populist
The Mail on Sunday Lord Rothermere’s Daily Mail and General Trust plc Right-wing, conservative, populist
Daily Express Daily Richard Desmond’s Northern & Shell Right-wing, Eurosceptic
Sunday Express SundayRichard Desmond’s Northern & Shell Right-wing, Eurosceptic
The Sun Daily – Chairman and CEO Rupert Murdoch Right-wing, conservative, populist
The Sun on Sunday News Corporation – Chairman and CEO Rupert Murdoch Right-wing, conservative, populist
Daily Mirror Daily Trinity Mirror Centre-left, populist
Sunday Mirror Trinity Mirror Centre-left, populist
Sunday People Sunday Trinity Mirror Centre-left, populist
London Evening Standard Alexander Lebedev (75.1%)
& Lord Rothermere (24.9%) Centre-right, conservative
City A.M. City A.M. Ltd Centre-right, conservative
How has not leaving the EU benefited your company (after all we have not left yet)? What are the exciting opportunities of leaving? I hear this sentiment a lot, but never any substance. The UK press is owned by the Right Wing and sponsored by the Right Wing, but I don’t think the Left / Right Wing argument is really that relevant anymore given UK and EU are both capitalist, with varying levels of pragmatic state interventions in each country. The UK is currently pursuing a dogmatic capitalist agenda, which will benefit a few at the cost of the many. This is enabled by our strong Right Wing press. OK if you are part of the few.
There is no doubt that 40 years of EU thrashing by the right leaning press has left its mark.
Our company has to make up £10m in profit this year alone thanks to the pound tanking. Our EU owner is already planning to re-locate a good percentage of production to the EU. Thanks Brexiters.
Great points, people had real issues that they wanted the government to deal with, unfortunately the EU was scapegoated on these issues, when actually it was not responsible for them and in some cases actually worked to resolve them e.g. overburden on public services was a result of Tory cuts (if the money produced by immigrants was spent on overburdened services, this would have resolved the issues with money left over). Unfortunately divide and conquer always works.
No prudently managed business would sanction a project like Brexit. The financial & social benefits have not even been agreed & publicised by the Cabinet, let alone MPs. Many of David Davies’ “about 57” risk assessments don’t exist, the rest have not been shared with our MPs who are supposed to have a meaningful vote. Would you buy a house when only the estate agent had the surveyor’s report? The lack of due diligence combined with gross wishful thinking is staggering & only exceeded by the ego of the Foreign Secretary. There is no clear case for the project & it is causing paralysis, preventing the Government from making progress improving the lives of those less well off. A Leader would spell out the harsh realities & explain why it’s time to pull the plug. An opportunity for a courageous politician! If EU regulations have such a terrible effect on the UK why aren’t the worst 10 being excluded in the “Great repeal Bill” ?
A poll asking, “would you like a referendum on whether we should accept the final deal agreed with the EU?” miht be more useful or at least a vote in parliament.
It seems that the EU is taking a critical look at itself recently, perhaps because one of its biggest members chose to leave, and may well make substantial changes. The irony of this is that when all the dust settles the EU of the future may well be one that the UK would be happy to be a member of. (Perhaps we will be able to rejoin and get our divorce money back 😉
In the meantime we need to stop looking backwards (with votes like this) and put our time and energy into making a success of our new situation, outside the EU yes, but with the freedom to manage our own affairs and to trade anywhere in the world.
I voted remain, but in the extremely unlikely event I’m ever asked again I’m not sure I would a second time,
You have a point with the EU looking at reform. However, there is a second side to it: With the UK leaving there is finally scope for reform as the UK has been blocking and vetoed a lot of reform and integration in the past.
Of course leaving the EU is looking backwards. I look forwards to a stronger EU able to deal with the Global challenges that we face. The Emergence of China, Russian ambition and new rogue nuclear powers will need a strong united response from the West, hence why Russia has sought to divide us (US and EU).
I voted to Leave and still would.
Essentially for two reasons:
i) The EU itself: Since the Maastricht Treaty – (although not necessarily caused by it) politics and politicians in the UK (and also elsewhere) have become detached from the people they nominally represent. This was reflected in the referendum process and the response to the result by most of the political class.
ii) The political class, for want of a better term, and the associated unelected advisers, civil servants and much of the media I feel would rather deal with their peers in Europe/EU than face and engage with their constituents on difficult subjects such as migration and healthcare (or productivity)
Given the weight of ‘advice’ of everyone from the Greens, through Branson, Blair, Osbourne and the mainstream Labour Party, the BoE etc – then it was surprising that Remain didn’t win by a significant margin. It was the broad rejection of our ‘betters’, most of who did well out of or were ‘flattered’ by theirs connection with the EU, which I find inspiring.
The response of May and the rest of the Leavers in Govt (generally Leave in name only) has a lot to do with the detachment of professional politicians from the electorate I mention above. If we do eventually leave the EU and no more fudges are made, then we need to take advantage of the fact that the politicians can no longer look to their friends in the EU (or IMF, OECD etc) to congratulate each other on their deals made behind closed doors, but have to face the UK voter and take responsibility. This may take a significant time to happen and given the general disillusionment with ‘politics’ over the past 20 years, it might take a lot to get out of this disillusionment.
Finally this is a chance for engineers and others to actively try to get involved on politics rather than complain about those (admittedly poor) ones who’ve just studied PPE at Oxford rather than experienced life in the real world.
I disagree strongly; it is British politicians continual blaming of the EU over the last few years for all of Britains (mostly self imposed) woes that led a lot of Britons to see Europe as the enemy. Also PM’s (especially Margaret Thatchers) policy of gaining personal credibility by claiming “victories” in Europe when she was supposed to be working WITH them. This is the 21st Century. WW2 ended over 70 years ago. We need to look to the future.
Totally agree.
My point is that the politicians continually blaming the EU is part of the problem – they are hiding one way another behind EU policies (good or bad) rather than taking responsibility for the economy and policy. Lets remember that the Labour Party gave up on economic and political change (nationalisation etc) and lead the way to looking to the EU for ‘social policy’ changes over workers rights etc for which it couldn’t win the arguments in the UK. The Tories via Cameron took onboard many of those cultural ideas (gay rights etc) – but both parties were/are useless at the economic issues (as is the EU as a whole). And it isn’t ‘Europe’ it is the EU that people have a problem with.
I agree we should look to the future – but I see any relationship with European (or other) countries) needs to be based on full and clear sovereign control. The UK needs, as part of the Post Brexit discussion, to realise it is 2nd (or 3rd) class power. Realising this it may find a good niche in the world and take advantage of relationships with China and other rising economies,.
Interesting, haven’t heard that before.
Did I miss something or did you mention anywhere a direct reason why you voted leave?
This book https://www.versobooks.com/books/1447-ruling-the-void by Peter Mair is influential to my thoughts as was Post War by Tony Judt. – so no specific reasons as in policy or trade projects – although never been too happy with the CAP or the influence of the Precautionary principle which the EU seems to hold dear. It would also seem (and I’ve found this out since the Vote) – Free trade in the EU is partly at the expense on African countries – who have high tariffs if they export say processed coffee (and so build up their own value adding industries) – rather than unprocessed goods – tending to keep them at the agricultural end of production. Admittedly other countries do this too (eg US)
I have been a reluctant remainer for many years, having been happy with the free trade aspects of the EU but not happy with the federalist aspirations of the EU or the supremacy of the ECJ.
Following the vote to leave – a legitimate and democratic vote – the behaviour of the EU has absolutely appalled me. The negotiation seems to be based upon ‘this is our position, take it or leave it’. It has absolutely hardened my attitude towards the EU and shows that ‘the European project’ is more important to the core EU countries than fairness or reasonableness. It is now very clear why David Cameron came back with nothing of substance when he talked with the other EU members about change.
In view of all of the above – and fully understanding the potential implications of a hard Brexit – I am no longer a reluctant remainer, I am now a leaver.
You are living in a club house on the golf course as part of your membership fee. You decide you don’t want to be a member anymore and leave the club. You now decide you do want to still live in the house. The golf club want £1k per month rent, you only want to pay £500 per month rent. The golf club say, no thanks. Are they being unreasonable? You could always go and find a house elsewhere if you think you can get a better deal. Maybe the Golf club were asking too much, but is that not their prerogative? Switch it around; you are the golf club owner, you think £1k is right, but you are only offered £500, would you accept?. In reality, both will want the best deal and so may agree on £750, but this is the prerogative of each, no one is trying to punish the other. Unfortunately for the EU and Britain we already had the best deal through membership (it’s just we could only see the compromise and not the benefits that far outweighed this), so any good deal would be almost exactly the same as British membership. The British people won’t accept this, so we have to accept a bad deal for Britain. It is the only way if we are to leave. The argument is that this bad deal would be outweighed by other deals we could make with…the US and China….but to my mind, these would be awful (Great for a few no doubt though).
Basics We pay net about 9 billion £ a year to the EU
if tariff is 5% the income to HMG is £15.5B a crafty “tax” rise
The tariff if less than 5% will make little difference to trade ,but HMRC will make it a nightmare
The EU should have been taking monies for pensions so no more payment from the UK should be required .Unless the EU have been raiding the pension pot. We need a Magie who had faults ,but she got a rebate Blair gave some of it away thinking that the EU would reform the Common agriculture policy . I have seen one estimate that he has cost the UK £10B . An agreement on trade to retain the present position and then iron out the divorce bill was too simple for the EU
The EU may well have raided the Pension Pot or merely not invested in a ring fenced way. I suspect that the EU are actually ‘bust’ in the accepted sense and are desperate to extract some hard cash from us as opposed to printing money, moving bonds about etc.
I am a Euro federalist and I make no apology for that. My arguments are not narrow or short term, but aspirational; I am human first – I share 99.9% of my DNA with every other human being on the planet and I absolutely refuse to distinguish any of my fellow humans in terms of their rights or the respect due to them. Please don’t hit me with the terrorist or war-monger arguments – I would treat all of them as I would treat them if they were British – with long prison sentences. The vitriol and scarcely disguised bigotry of the leave campaigners only confirms me in my belief that as long as there are countries and flags, there will be conflict and misery. If we aren’t ready for it yet, we should at least ensure that every major step we take in international politics moves us towards rather than away from this goal. The leave vote is probably the only chance that our generation will get to influence the course of human hostory, and we have failed.
Great thoughts, nicely put.
To me the Leave vote was to re-join the world – rather than remain in a walled inward looking EU
The same inward-looking EU that has trade deals agreed or in negotiation with virtually the entire planet?
http://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/infographics/eu-trade-map-2017/
john. I couldn’t have put it better myself – very accurate and to the point. Well written and I can only hope that others will realise that you are correct in what you have said
I voted to Leave and would certainly do so again in a second referendum.
I have been living and working in France for the last three years and am greatly bemused by the impression constantly given in the British media that Europe is some kind of enlightened utopia and Britain is some medieval backwater occupied by low-IQ ogres. Don’t get me wrong, Europe is nice, but it’s nothing special. The other funny thing is how much the British media loves Macron…far more than my French colleagues do!
It’s also desperately sad that a once-great country is now too scared to face the world on its own. Judging by all my last three years’ experience working with people from all over the EU, there doesn’t seem to be any reason why the UK can’t do well outside the EU if it wanted to. The only major impediment I see is the poor quality education we have in Britain. With the toxic financial industry thankfully starting to wane, science and engineering are ideally placed to take its place, but we need a decent education system to make that work. That I see as the major challenge we face, not Brexit.
These are straw man arguments, as much of the vote leave was. We do not see Europe/Europeans as Utopia, nor Brits as knuckle draggers (rather it was a leave argument that non Brit Europeans are such terrible people, though on internal politics the same politicians scapegoat the Brit working class in the same way) and we are not scared to go into the world alone. We just recognise the massive benefits of the single market and the negotiating power it has already wielded with the rest of the world. We were banging at the door, begging to be let in and we prospered to become a world leading economy once finally inside. Having common regulation within such a large market allows us to tackle the ‘race to the bottom’ that results in short termism of business to survive, rather than long term strategy to prosper. Yet again, no substance from the leave side argument, just nice sentiment about how great and brave we are. to go it alone. I’m not scared to do many things alone as an individual, but always find it better to do things with others.
I think that the root cause of problems in our education , health, care etc systems is that we attach far too much attention to bureaucratic methods of control, instead of having caring and responsible people running them. Politicians think that the more they pay the better the management. I think this is wrong, there are people out there who are not motivated by huge 1/2 million salaries but want to make a change. They would be more than happy to receive the same as the PM. The EU suffers from the same problem, although the real problem now is that it is in the grips of people who want the EU to be an Empire run by a small group of experts who know far better than the people living there, democracy being a nuisance to them and so far, easily side stepped (eg Greece, Ireland, Portugal etc.)
Lower Tariffs of free trade worldwide should be the aspiration here. Not free trade within a protectionist bloc (which the EU is in reality) which keeps consumer prices artificially high.
Have heard a lot recently about problems caused by possible divergence of standards, can’t see why this is such a problem, when my company exports our products outside of the EU (virtually all of our export business) our product has to comply with that countries standards wheter or not they vary with UK/EU standards. This is just something you have to do in business if you want to sell product!
The EU already has trade agreements with most of the world and continues to negotiate with the remaining few. How will our market, a fraction of the size of the Size, be able to negotiate better deals?
Reading the comments from a group of very intelegent gentlmen, some who are for the EU and some against it, it becomes very difficult to see the wood for the trees. I voted to join the Common Market as it would be good for trade. I didn’t vote for a federal State of Europe with open borders and a government of unellected beauracrats in Brussels telling my weak government what to think.
The EU is trying to punish Britain and frighten all the other countries into staying by imposing swinging tariffs to almost bankrupt our country. If our goverment had any balls at all it would tell the EU that we would pay our obligations and no more. The EU needs our contributions as we are one of the nett contributors to the funds in Brussels. It seems to me that the other 80% of the members are nett recipients of those funds and the chances are that the EU members who are also nett contributors would have to increase taxes to cover our resignation. I’m afraid that countries such as Germany and France would soon find that public unrest would start to rise as
their taxes start to rise.
I think that our voteing public would have voted to stay in the EU had we been allowed to keep control of our borders, been able to deport illegal imigrants, and to keep control of the fishing rights of our fishermen. That would have swung the vote the other way and, still being menbers of the EU, we would have been able to change the quasie government in Brussels to more of our way of thinking.
Oh well, rant over, I suppose that eventually the issue will be sorted out and we will be back where we started.
I wonder if David Cameron realised what a can of worms he was opening when he agreed to a referendum on EU membership in order to appease the right wing of his Conservative & Unionist Party. If he didn’t, he should be ashamed. If he did, he should be ashamed.
Interesting that a lot is made (correctly) of the fact Cameron decided to have a referendum, but he did us a favour in that many of the non conservative voting public were able to express their opinion on the political class as a whole. Many Labour supporters for example took the effort to go and vote against the guidance of their own party establishment.
Politics in the UK has at least become ‘unfrozen’ along the tired old party -left/right lines. Even my local Green party candidate voted Leave – on what he termed the ‘undemocratic nature’ of the EU- clearly against his own party ‘line’. Ultimately this a chance to reinvigorate politics, but it will take effort by us all.
Cameron’s main failure was that he didn’t stay around to implement the result of the vote.
Shoudl have read ‘decided to have a referendum due to internal party reasons…’
I wonder if people understand what a can of worms David Cameron would have been opening if he had not had a referendum ? The EU appeasers continue to peddle the myth that David Cameron was trying to appease a small number of MPs in his party. No. In fact David Cameron understood that it was the mass of the electorate whom he needed to appease with a referendum. The other parties understood that as well of course, which is why all of them publicly supported a referendum at critical times when they were seeking votes. They felt that they could promise a referendum, fail to deliver it, and then promise again, believing that people have short memories. There is only so long that politicians can lie to people to gain power. and then spit on them from above. The time for a referendum came, and the people have spoken. It is time to actually listen and to comprehend what has been said. We are leaving the EU.
Paul, could you provide some evidence/arguments as to the ‘undemocratic nature’ of the EU?
I voted and would still vote leave principally on the economic case as set out by EU economics expert Professor Patrick Minford whose world leading economic model estimates that the gains from a full Brexit will be £135bn – around a 7% boost to GDP, with the reforms also raising the longer term growth rate. My secondary reason was and is sovereignty. https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/aug/21/will-brexit-boost-or-hurt-economy-free-trade
I voted leave and the behavior of the EU since has only strengthened my views. The EU does not appear to have negotiated at all, simply made demands.
Additionally the EU tell us that we can only “negotiate” with unelected civil servants not individual states, whilst Ireland continues to make direct demands and to directly influence the “negotiation”
We are being unmercifully bullied and are our response is weak to say the least
When Article 50 was triggered, it was agreed by all parties that 3 things had to be settled before trade was discussed:
1. Financial obligations
2. Status of EU citizens in the UK
3. Irish border
That was back in March. The only demand Ireland is making – in alignment with the rest of the EU27 – is that the UK provides guarantees on the position of no hard border between north and south, as set out in the Good Friday Agreement and agreed upon by all sides. It has so far failed to do so and has acted as if somehow this issue has just reared its head in the past month. Meanwhile, in Westminster, David Davis admits that the 58 Brexit impact assessments do not exist, despite having made numerous previous statements to the contrary. The EU position on the above issues has remained the same since Day 1, while the government cannot even reach agreement on a strategy.
Rather than being ‘unmercifully’ bullied, the UK is simply being asked to deliver on its promises, something that it is woefully apparent this government is incapable of.
You may as well admit that the reason you voted Leave was because of unicorns.
The UK won’t see any benefits from leaving the EU for a very long time. It will take years to get trade deals with all the countries they already have through the EU. By then it will be a backwater for the rich only!
Once the dust settles on the emotional rhetoric and we are left only with facts, who do you think will be the scapegoats for the weaker Britain? There will be no immigrants or multinational courts to blame, so I suspect it will be some other marginal group.