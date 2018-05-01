This week’s poll: the future of the oil and gas industry

As the oil price continues to fluctuate unpredictably, what might the future hold for the industry that depends most upon them?

BP announced a buoyant set of results today, with profits jumping by 71%. The share price inevitably rebounded strongly, even though BP still lags Shell and Total. The increase in profits resulted from rising oil and gas prices, which have been pushed up by production curbs from the Saudi and Russian oil and gas fields, reportedly bringing global supply and demand closer into balance. Geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East has also contributed to the rising prices.

This leads us to wonder, what is the long-term future for the oil and gas industry? It’s an important question, as fossil fuel reserves have long underpinned the economy of the UK, the US, Russia, the Middle East and much of north-western Europe. One point of view might see the future for the industry as one of inevitable decline, as it is based on a finite resource which will inevitably be exhausted someday (although estimates of when that day will be are notoriously unreliable). However, looking at long-term trends in crude oil prices over the past 70 years, it is difficult to see any long-term decline up to now; the price rises and falls unpredictably as owners of fossil fuel reserves effectively turn the taps on and off. This trend might continue for many years. Another point of view might be that the industry will inevitably change, and what we know now as oil and gas companies might become hydrogen companies, or owner/operators of renewable resources (both BP and Shell have solar and wind businesses). The only area which, so far at least, they have not touched is any form of nuclear power. But if the wind blows in that direction – if readers will pardon the pun – who is to say they will not follow?

Readers should, of course, feel free to suggest other scenarios in the comments. These will, as ever, be moderated to ensure that discussion remains on track and flows freely. We will publish the results of this poll here on 8 May.