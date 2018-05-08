This week’s poll: the UK in space

Is Britain making its mark in the space sector? And does the public know enough about it?

Man-made thunder and a red glare through the Californian fog marked the departure of NASA’s latest attempt to probe our nearest planetary neighbour. The Insight mission embarked over the weekend on its six-month journey to investigate the interior structure of Mars by detecting and analysing seismic activity. Although built by long-time space contractor Lockheed Martin, Insight carries important scientific components designed and built in the UK, as we report elsewhere.

From the 1950s onward, the UK’s space activities have been overshadowed by others: most notably the US and former Soviet Union, now Russia, of course, but also more recently by the newer spacefaring nations such as India and Japan. This perception is not accurate, however; Britain’s contribution may not have been in highly visible rockets (the country remains the only nation to have given up its independent launch capability with the cancellation of the Black Arrow program) but has nonetheless been significant. Many discovery craft carry UK-made instrumentation, the UK’s expertise in the maths of space has been important for centuries, and more recently, astronaut Tim Peake became a visible ambassador for the UK in space. On the commercial side, the UK’s communication satellite business is thriving, and we are a major player in development and construction of small commercial satellites. Elsewhere, Reaction Engine’s ongoing project to develop a reusable single-stage-to-orbit spaceplane continues to excite and intrigue.

We’d like to know whether Engineer readers believe that the UK is making an appropriate contribution to the space sector, whether it’s regarded as an industry or as scientific endeavour. UK governments have traditionally expressed a wish for the country to “punch above its weight” in certain industries, seen as strategic for financial, employment, or international prestige reasons. Should space be one of those sectors? Is space just one industry among many others, and worthy of no more attention? If there is a problem, is it more one of perception than reality? Did the public know as much as they should about Britain’s history and contribution to space?

Please bear in mind the comment section will be moderated to ensure discussion remains on track. Otherwise, as usual, comments are very welcome. We will publish the results of this poll on 15 May.