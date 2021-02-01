Welcome to Collaborate to Innovate Week

Introducing a week-long celebration of UK-led engineering innovation

This week marks the much-anticipated conclusion to our 2020 Collaborate To Innovate Awards (C2I2020), the latest iteration of The Engineer’s annual search for the UK’s most inspiring examples of innovative engineering collaboration.

In normal times – as in previous years – we would be toasting our latest crop of winners at a salubrious central London venue. Sadly, for obvious reasons, that’s not been possible this time around.

But whilst we may not be able to gather in person to mark the achievements of this year’s finalists, we can make sure that we tell their stories, and shout about their achievements to as wide an audience as possible, and that’s exactly what we’ll be doing over the course of the next few days.

Watch the video to find out how the week’s festivities will unfold: