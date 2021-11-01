Welcome to The Engineer’s Net Zero fortnight

As the leaders of the world gather in Glasgow for COP26 and what many are describing as a vital (last?) opportunity for humanity to avert the worst effects of climate change, The Engineer welcomes our readers to Net Zero fortnight.
Run in conjunction with our special Net Zero print edition of The Engineer magazine, we will be rolling out a range of different content across our channels related to the Net Zero challenge and the technologies that can help us reach that lofty goal. This will include content produced in partnership with our Net Zero partners Bosch, Frazer Nash, ABB and Enginuity, as well as panel discussions, polls, video content, news from COP26 and opinion pieces focussing on engineering topics from transport and energy to carbon capture and climate mitigation measures.
In contemplating the scale of the challenge and the intransigence of many at the top table, it’s easy to get bogged down and feel the task is too enormous. But working on some of the features ahead of our Net Zero special and this fortnight of upcoming content, one thing has been made perfectly clear: the technologies to create a brighter future and dramatically reduce our carbon emissions are out there. Some of them are nascent and require government support. Others are mature and ready to be rolled out at scale. What’s required is the will and the commitment to make it happen and secure a habitable planet for future generations. And engineers will have an absolutely fundamental role in doing that.
We hope that the next fortnight of content inspires some of our readers and convinces them that the future can be brighter, even though the challenge may be daunting.
We kicked off with an online panel discussion on hydrogen mobility hosted in partnership with Bosch.
Why on earth does the BBC refuse to provide a voice for engineering on this existential subject.
Because the BBC is stuffed full of Arts graduates in editorial positions.
“Net zero” is a massive challenge. The IEA has (I suppose) done its best (https://www.iea.org/reports/the-role-of-critical-minerals-in-clean-energy-transitions) to calculate the resources that must be mined in order to replace 80%+ of global primary energy demand for the world of 11 billion inhabitants to “renewable electricity” by or before 2050.
That’s really, really difficult. It could be completely impossible!
As regards David Waring’s question, that is why! 😉
Its not just up to the world leaders. Change starts with us all. The sooner we all make a change, no matter how small, the bigger the difference collectively. Time for change is not on our side so we must do what we can as Engineers and individuals to help ASAP.
Hugh Sharman: it is interesting to compare and contrast that IEA reference (thanks) with the latest report from an EU organisation doing a similar task https://rmis.jrc.ec.europa.eu/?page=crm-list-2020-e294f6
I suspect aluminium – the third most abundant element in the earth’s crust – is going to play a major role in the coming decades. The electrolytic production of aluminium consumes plenty of electricity and so could be a sink for surplus renewable electricity at the instant of generation – rather than attempting to balance supply/demand using storage technology yet to be proved at the requisite scale
Aluminium is an adequate electrical conductor, whilst not as good as copper, yet may be able to substitute for it in less demanding applications. Aluminium and iron are already competitors for food and beverage containers. The automotive sector could, with the right incentives, use more aluminium and less steel – and this could extend to the even more conservative construction business, for example replacing galvanised cold-rolled sections such as purlins with the extruded aluminium equivalent. Wherever possible, displacing iron & steel manufacture (requiring coke and producing CO2) with aluminium produced using existing technology seems to me a more straightforward low-carbon approach than relying on an unproven (beyond the pilot scale) technology for reducing iron ore with hydrogen
Rare earth metals: at Drax power station they have a cascade of progressively larger generators; they only use permanent magnets on the smallest one and the electrical output is used to energise the electromagnetic windings of the next one up in size
https://www.drax.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Drax-363-1920×1278.jpg
In a similar fashion you could envisage a wind farm with a small proportion of ‘pilot’ turbines provided with permanent magnets made of the scarce rare earth metals, sufficient to make electricity to power the windings of the 2nd, 3rd, 4th turbine until the whole wind farm is up and running. This would greatly reduce the need for those rare elements – perhaps to a few % – albeit at the expense of a more complex electrical design and installation
I agree that change starts with us all. That’s why I think that the most effective strategy that COP26 could adopt would be to underpin all learning in all disciplines in all countries around the World with all 17 of the UN’s Sustainability Development Goals. The ‘Green Industrial Revolution’ would then grow organically as appropriate to all industries, communities and environments. COP26 do not seem to be considering this, but I’m hoping the penny will drop before COP27.
This Government continues to hold up Drax as an example of positive environmental policies and as an exemplar of ‘zero carbon’. The reality is that Drax is an environmental disaster.
“Drax power plant at Selby which uses biomass is the UK’s biggest carbon dioxide emitter … the scale of wood-burning by Drax every year means that the project is also one of the top five emitters of PM10 air pollution in Europe. … Drax earned £832 million in government subsidies to burn biomass pellets to generate renewable electricity.”
https://www.energylivenews.com/2021/10/11/draxs-selby-plant-is-the-uks-biggest-co2-emitter/
When did burning wood, associated deforestation and emitting huge amounts of CO2 ever become the definition of good UK environmental policy ?
Maybe at the same time that HS2 became the definition of good UK rail transportation policy ?
Dear Andrew, you mean welcome as long as you agree with the climate doomsters and do not question the hyperbole.
We welcome all, Jack. However, there is now greater than 99% scientific consensus that climate change is being driven by human activity. Sceptics, naysayers, deniers are in a tiny – and increasingly shrinking – minority. The science at this point is painfully clear.
