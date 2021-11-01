Welcome to The Engineer’s Net Zero fortnight

As the leaders of the world gather in Glasgow for COP26 and what many are describing as a vital (last?) opportunity for humanity to avert the worst effects of climate change, The Engineer welcomes our readers to Net Zero fortnight.

Run in conjunction with our special Net Zero print edition of The Engineer magazine, we will be rolling out a range of different content across our channels related to the Net Zero challenge and the technologies that can help us reach that lofty goal. This will include content produced in partnership with our Net Zero partners Bosch, Frazer Nash, ABB and Enginuity, as well as panel discussions, polls, video content, news from COP26 and opinion pieces focussing on engineering topics from transport and energy to carbon capture and climate mitigation measures.

In contemplating the scale of the challenge and the intransigence of many at the top table, it’s easy to get bogged down and feel the task is too enormous. But working on some of the features ahead of our Net Zero special and this fortnight of upcoming content, one thing has been made perfectly clear: the technologies to create a brighter future and dramatically reduce our carbon emissions are out there. Some of them are nascent and require government support. Others are mature and ready to be rolled out at scale. What’s required is the will and the commitment to make it happen and secure a habitable planet for future generations. And engineers will have an absolutely fundamental role in doing that.

We hope that the next fortnight of content inspires some of our readers and convinces them that the future can be brighter, even though the challenge may be daunting.

