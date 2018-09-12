WMG receives £10m for Degree Apprenticeship Centre

The University of Warwick’s WMG has announced that it has been awarded £10m for a new Degree Apprenticeship Centre with a focus on high value manufacturing.

Due to open in 2019, the facility will provide training programmes up to Level 7 (Master’s Degree level) with an initial capacity for 1,000 students on roll at any one time. The apprentices, who will be employed by companies throughout the programme, will have access to flexible teaching and lab space, and an environment for technology-enhanced learning as well as advice and support for both apprentices and organisations.

According to WMG, the centre will be the first part of a future Degree Apprenticeship complex on the University of Warwick campus training students in a range of disciplines.

“Building on nearly four decades’ track record of developing, and delivering, pioneering education programmes, our new Degree Apprenticeship Centre will provide a variety of routes to achieve degree level apprenticeships,” said Professor Lord Bhattacharyya, chairman of WMG.

“Young people are our future and we need to provide them with as many opportunities to support our manufacturing base. The centre will give the opportunity for school leavers and apprentices, looking to progress from Level 4 and 5 qualifications to degree level.”

Jonathan Browning, chair of the CWLEP, said the WMG Degree Apprenticeship Centre will create a dedicated space designed to support a new range of degrees.

“The WMG Degree Apprenticeship Centre represents a significant investment in the delivery of higher-level skills to businesses and will focus on the High Value Manufacturing sector in Coventry and Warwickshire as well as meeting the needs of industry and the Government’s skills and industrial strategies,” he said.

“Equipping businesses with the skilled workforces they need for the future is vital to our economy and this new centre will support businesses particularly in the manufacturing sector throughout Coventry and Warwickshire.”

