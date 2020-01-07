Students to explore future of motorsports at #Autosport2090

Students from the University of Wolverhampton are set to take part in #Autosport2090, a forum that will explore the future of motorsports 70 years from now.

The Wolverhampton students have confirmed that they will participate in the #Autosport2090 project, which will be launched at January 2020’s Autosport International at the NEC, Birmingham, alongside other entries from universities across the United Kingdom.

#Autosport2090 will celebrate this year’s 70th anniversary of Formula 1 by looking another 70 years ahead and inviting students, fans and engineers to consider what motorsport will look like in 2090.

According to the University, these proposals will be analysed and debated by experts chosen by Autosport, with the most interesting and inspiring ideas being shared on Autosport International’s social media channels.

The field is open for entrants to explore different aspects of motorsport in their concepts during #Autosport2090, including Formula 1, endurance racing and off-road competition, outlining their vision of a future race car, track and the changing role of the driver.

Motorsport industry leaders have already given their views on the future of the sport, including Pierre Fillon, president of the Le Mans 24 hour organising club, the Automobile Club d’Ouest, who said: “In 2090, racers could be flying as well as driving. The cars could be communicating with each other with increased autonomy to support the driver. We envisage pollution-free cars competing at high speed.

“The role of racing is to inspire and achieve new heights in technology. The Le Mans 24h race has a reputation for driving technology in the automotive sector. We introduced the disc brakes in the 1950s and hybrid power to motorsport in the 2000s. The goal of going faster and further on less energy is key to winning a 24-hour race.”

The Future of Motorsport will be debated as part of an #Autosport2090 forum at the show, which takes place between 9-12 January at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham. The UWR Race Team will use the event to showcase Engineering Degree courses and race cars on Stand 3005.

In a statement, Dr Syed Hasan, head of the School of Engineering at the University of Wolverhampton, said: “The University of Wolverhampton Racing Team (UWR) gains industry experience by entering and preparing cars for competitive motorsport, being the only university team to take part in the F3 Cup Championship for the past four years.

“This is part of the University’s commitment to producing graduates who can apply both theory and practice in industry and we are looking forward to applying that expertise to predicting the future of the sport with Autosport International.”