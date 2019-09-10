Funding boost for advanced ALM studies

The University of Wolverhampton has been awarded €408,000 EU funding for a new project to address skills gaps in manufacturing and engineering.

According to the University, new training methods will be used to develop high-level expertise in advance manufacturing technologies that are focused on Additive Layer Manufacturing (ALM).

The Additive Process Technology Integration with Management and Entrepreneurship initiative was awarded Erasmus + funding and involves a partnership between six European universities to create flexible learning that could lead to a Master’s qualification.

Students will have access to industry equipment and industrial case studies that is expected to equip them with the necessary practical and theoretical experience required by the ALM sector.

Professor of Advanced Manufacturing Technology Mark Stanford, of the University’s Faculty of Science and Engineering, said: “We are very pleased that the funding has been awarded. The European Manufacturing sector is a key driver of sustainable growth, but it continues to face well publicised skill shortages, particularly across developing potentially disruptive technologies such as Additive Layer Manufacturing.

“This project will contribute to filling the skills gaps in the engineering sector and will help meet the strong demand for highly skilled vocational professionals.”

He added: “This project also strengthens the University’s relationships with our strategic Partner, École Supérieure des Technologies Industrielles Avancées. We have expanded from hosting their MSc students to wider joint initiatives in income generation, development of joint degrees and connecting education and enterprise for the benefits of the students and researchers in Wolverhampton and France.”

The partnership will promote enterprise and innovation. For students, technical knowledge combined with project-based experience at leading companies will accelerate their engineering and leadership skills. There will also be opportunities for students to study and train abroad.

The curriculum to be developed is expected to include modules addressing manufacturing processes, processed materials, process control, factory systems, supply chains, risk management, change management, and, the product development process for additive production-based markets.

