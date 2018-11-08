Wolves uni racing team claims third place in F3 Cup

The University of Wolverhampton Race (UWR) team has taken third spot in this year’s national MSV F3 Cup Championship.

UWR is the only university team to compete in the high-level series, with student engineers also participating in Formula Student, the British Hillclimb Championship and this year’s AR Morgan Challenge. The past two seasons of the F3 Cup has seen the team finish in second place, agonisingly coming up short by just one point last year. Circuits that the team competes on throughout the season include Silverstone, Brands Hatch and Donington.

“After a third season in F3Cup, UWR have always been in the top 3 for the driver standings, which is a phenomenal achievement,” said UWR Racing Driver Shane Kelly. “We’ve come so far and learned so much, and this wouldn’t be possible without our engineering students who commit so much of their time to a full season of Formula 3 racing.

“These students have raced all over the country, in all-weather scenarios, winning and losing together. We are already looking forward to the 2019 season and more than 100 students from the School of Engineering have expressed an interest in being a Racing Wolf.”

The university has recently invested £10 million in engineering facilities at its Telford Innovation Campus in Priorslee, creating brand new education spaces for students, as well as development and testing amenities and motorsport workshops.

“Although this has been a challenging year, we are delighted with the progress we have made in all of the championships in which we have competed, including the F3 Cup, the AR Morgan Challenge and Formula Student,” said ‌Professor Ian Oakes, deputy vice-chancellor at the University of Wolverhampton.

“The massive investment that has gone into our facilities provides a really attractive course offering for students who want to study engineering. We have committed sponsors on board, students have their own cars to work on and we’re competitively racing, providing real, hands-on engineering experience for the team.”

MORE FROM THE STUDENT ENGINEER